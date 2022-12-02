Read full article on original website
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
18 Year Old Lima Resident Shot in Auglaize County
An early Sunday morning shooting in the northwest section of Auglaize County sent an 18 year old Lima area resident to the hospital. According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location in Salem Township where they found Brandon Fleming suffering from a gunshot injury.
One killed in Champaign County crash
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office did report that one person was killed in the crash.
Jourdyn Rawlins receives 10 to 15 years in prison for one count of rape
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man finds out how many years he will be behind bars as he is sentenced on one count of rape. Jourdyn Rawlins, who was 19 at the time of the offense, will spend 10 to 15 years in prison which is the mandatory sentence for the offense set by law. Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser also advised him that upon release he will have 5 years of post-release control. Rawlins was found guilty by a jury back in October that he forced himself on a female while they were alone in his home.
Trial date set for former LPD officer charged in Wapak incident
WAPAKONETA — A jury trial has been scheduled for Feb. 13 in Auglaize County Municipal Court for a former Lima police officer charged with misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business during an incident in Wapakoneta earlier this year. Veronica Sepulveda, 36, of Napoleon, appeared for her...
Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio
In Ohio, a humane animal clinic is offering vital low-cost neuter/spay services for the area’s dogs. According to a report from ABC13 Action News, Humane Ohio, a clinic based in Toledo, is on a mission to get as many dogs in Ohio and Michigan neutered or spayed as they can. Laura Simmons-Wark, the clinic’s Executive […] The post Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio appeared first on DogTime.
Tarockis Greer maintains his innocence during sentencing in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County Common Pleas Judge says a Lima man will serve his sentence on a 4-count indictment consecutively. Tarockis Greer will spend, at the minimum, 26 years in prison for his part in an apparent robbery in the 1600 of West Wayne Street in July of 2021. Greer was indicted on 4-counts that included aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault along with firearms specifications. The prosecution asked the judge for the maximum penalty and Greer maintains he is innocent.
A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning
Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 am. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
Van Wert man arraigned on aggravated arson charge
VAN WERT — A Van Wert man entered a plea of not guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted escape and assault,...
1 killed, 1 injured after fiery, head-on crash in Champaign County Tuesday
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — One driver was killed and a second was hospitalized with injuries after a head-on crash north of Urbana in Champaign County Tuesday morning, according to deputies. >>Sheriff: Missing Preble County woman now believed to be dead; Deputies seek public’s help. The crash happened on Clark...
Russells Point swears in new officer; updates on McDonald’s and Cobble Stone
Monday evening, Russells Point Mayor Robin Reames swore in the newest officer of the Russells Point Police Department in front of the village council. Kylie Eshelman joins officer Morgan Styles & Chief of Police Joe Freyhof. The council continued on with other village business including hearing updates on insurance renewal,...
Sentencing hearing for murder suspect
TROY – Judge Stacy M. Wall, of the Miami County Common Pleas Court, heard testimonies regarding a Troy man who is accused of murdering his roommate in April 2022 during a sentencing hearing on Monday, Dec. 5. Sean Christopher Higgins, 26, of Troy, was charged with aggravated murder, gross...
Tysheen Polk Sentenced to Prison for Felonious Assault at J's Pub
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man involved in a fight outside of J's Pub earlier this year was sentenced Monday at the Allen County Common Pleas Court. Tysheen Polk received a guilty verdict for 1 count of felonious assault to the second degree after beating Bradin Fischer-Jones in the parking lot of J's. In court, the prosecution played multiple videos posted on Facebook that shows Polk, while wearing an ankle monitor for a previous sentencing, attacking the victim and forcibly stomping near the victim's head resulting in multiple facial fractures and bodily harm. Judge Terri Kohlrieser sentenced Polk to a 5 to 7.5 year prison term.
Several fire departments on scene of house fire in Darke County
VERSAILLES — Several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Versailles Monday afternoon, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was reportedly fully involved, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Metal scrapping business considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Greenville. Firefighters were...
Tanker carrying gasoline flips, crashes on ramp from Roberts Road to I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel flipped over on a ramp from Roberts Road to Interstate 270 north near Hilliard Monday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and the ramp to get onto I-270 north from Roberts Road are shut down.
Allen County law enforcement and fire departments deliver Christmas gifts
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Across Allen County, police, sheriff, and fire departments arrived at children's homes to spread holiday cheer. The Cops and Kids program has been going on for over ten years. Departments from all over the county make deliveries of Christmas gifts and food to families in their jurisdictions. The Lima Police Department delivered to twelve families and brought Mr. and Mrs. Claus along to greet the kids and ask them what they wanted for Christmas. Families were chosen based on need or recent trauma. The LPD loves the positive impact this tradition leaves on the kids.
Group collecting pet food to help seniors and their animals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hospets collected dog and cat food at Alum Creek Dog Park this weekend. The effort benefits seniors in Delaware, Union, and Franklin Counties. The charity works year-round to provide food, temporary care, and more to people in need and their pets. The Hospets team shared...
OSU Lima holds blood drive for American Red Cross
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - December is a busy month, with obligations like final exams and holiday preparation, but many still find time to do something to help others. Ohio State Lima held their quarterly Red Cross blood drive. Students, faculty, and members of the community were invited to come donate blood on campus. Usually, these drives bring in between 20-50 donors. There is always a need for blood, but during the holiday season, increased traveling causes more traffic collisions, and some people may be too busy to remember to donate blood.
Crime Stoppers still looking for tips on whereabouts of Leroy Page
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who was involved in a home invasion and assault the last weekend of October. 32-year-old Leroy "Knowledge" Page is facing a felonious assault charge after running from police and forcing his way...
Trial date set for the re-trial of Kenneth Cobb
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The re-trial date has been set for a Lima man found guilty on an assault charge. Kenneth Cobb will be back in court for his jury trial starting on February 27th of 2023. He filed his appeal for a re-trial back in 2020 after he was found guilty of felonious assault with a gun and having a weapon under disability.
