LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man finds out how many years he will be behind bars as he is sentenced on one count of rape. Jourdyn Rawlins, who was 19 at the time of the offense, will spend 10 to 15 years in prison which is the mandatory sentence for the offense set by law. Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser also advised him that upon release he will have 5 years of post-release control. Rawlins was found guilty by a jury back in October that he forced himself on a female while they were alone in his home.

LIMA, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO