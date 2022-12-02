Drew Brees lightning video sends internet into frenzy

Drew Brees is just fine.

There was an uproar Friday morning when a video emanated of Drew Brees appearing to get struck by lightning in Venezuela, where the former star NFL quarterback was filming a commercial for the sportsbook PointsBet.

However, Saints reporter Nick Underhill tweeted that Brees is “fine.” And ESPN Saints reporter Katherine Terrell tweeted , “I just texted Drew Brees. He said he’s good and that he did not get struck by lightning.”

Before the all-clear, there had been concern on social media that Brees may have been in danger.

Estrella de la @NFL @drewbrees fue impactado por un relámpago en el Catatumbo mientras grabábamos un comercial al sur del lago de Maracaibo. Pasó hace unas horas. Más información en breve… pic.twitter.com/b8PQdRpdtN — Rafael Hernández (@sincepto) December 2, 2022

Drew Brees said he was NOT struck by lightning in a frightening video that went viral Friday morning. Getty Images

“We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees,” PointsBet tweeted Friday morning. “We are in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment.”

The Post has reached out to PointsBet to see if there is any further explanation. PointsBet runs promos for “lightning bets,” which are live in-game bets that allow users to wager on immediate outcomes such as whether the current drive in a football game will end in a touchdown.

The 43-year-old Brees is a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. He threw for 571 touchdowns and more than 80,000 yards in a 20-year career with the Chargers and Saints that spanned from 2001 through 2020. He twice won the AP Offensive Player of the Year award, made the Pro Bowl 13 times and led the Saints to a 31-17 victory over the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV in early 2010.