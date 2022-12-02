ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel released a new Ant-Man 3 teaser, but you probably missed it

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago
Image: Marvel Studios

On the eve of Marvel’s CCPX22 panel in Brazil, Disney showcased three trailers at a different event. As a result, the descriptions of purported new trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Loki season 2 leaked. Then Marvel released the first Guardians 3 trailer alongside a new Ant-Man 3 clip.

The latter isn’t billed as a trailer, but it’s about as long as one. You can watch it below in case you missed it, although we’ll warn you that there are some spoilers in this article.

Of the three MCU projects that leaked from Disney’s Asia-Pacific Content Showcase, Marvel only released the Guardians 3 and Ant-Man 3 clips. And it turns out that the content Marvel had saved for CCXP differed from Disney’s event.

The Ant-Man 3 clip below and the first Guardians 3 teaser trailer do not match the leaked descriptions. That’s not to say we won’t see those clips. The footage that Disney showed in Asia will likely be part of future trailers.

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

But it looks like Marvel wanted to focus solely on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when it comes to hype. The trailer is playing on YouTube, so it’ll be in theaters in time for the Avatar 2 release.

Head to Marvel’s YouTube channel, however, and you’ll see not one but two new videos the studio posted around the same time on Thursday.

The Guardians 3 trailer reached more than 8.5 million views at the time of this writing. The clip is labeled as a trailer. Comparatively, the new Ant-Man 3 trailer-like video has just 1.1 million views. But the video is labeled a “special look.”

What new Ant-Man 3 trailer?

The Ant-Man 3 clip is actually 10 seconds longer than the Guardians 3 official trailer. So it could have been labeled a trailer. Instead, Marvel went for something else, giving Paul Rudd’s character a sort-of ode that walks us through all of Ant-Man’s antics in the MCU so far.

You’ll recognize plenty of familiar scenes from Ant-Man and Avengers movies, with Hank (Michael Douglas) doing most of the initial voiceover. It’s advice Hank gave to Scott a long time ago to become the hero his daughter already thinks he is.

The clip covers plenty of exciting scenes from the Infinity War, leading to the Ant-Man 3 adventure. The point is that Ant-Man has been a pivotal character in the MCU. And he’s yet to face a real threat on his own.

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

By the end of this Ant-Man 3 not-a-trailer, we get scenes from the previous trailer and a different voiceover. “Your reality, everything you’re holding on to, I know how it ends,” Kang (Jonathan Majors) tells Scott menacingly. “You’re out of your league, Ant-Man.”

Kang’s threat contradicts the footage we saw earlier in the clip that showed how important this ant-sized superhero has been for the Avengers so far. Kang dismissing him like that is also quite ominous. It indicates that the MCU’s new major villain knows what he’s talking about and that he has probably dealt with other Avengers variants before. And that is a very exciting premise.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres on February 17th, 2023. Marvel will surely release a real Ant-Man 3 trailer in the coming months. Until then, you can watch the clip you might have missed below.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

