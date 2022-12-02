Read full article on original website
One SEC transfer wanted $700k from WVU as a starting point
The combination of NIL and the one-time free transfer in the NCAA Transfer Portal has created quite a mess in the world of college athletics. Players are entering the portal at an unprecedented rate and, nowadays, many of those who are entering the portal are doing so basically for one thing - to hear offers from other schools about their NIL. While football has been the most talked about version of this, basketball has certainly had its fair share of bidding wars in the portal. Earlier this week, West Virginia University Director of Player Personnel Jay Kuntz joined Mike Casazza on the podcast to discuss a variety of topics centered around rebuilding this roster, mostly through the transfer portal. They also discussed NIL success in Morgantown, but there came a point where Kuntz had to draw a line - when one SEC transfer had a huge starting "salary" demand right off the bat. Listen to that quick story in the video above, then check out the entire interview in the podcast below.
Brittany Mahomes Sounds Off on College Football’s Dr. Pepper Challenge
Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is speaking out on Twitter after controversy sparked during the Dr. Pepper Challenge at the SEC Championship game on Saturday. Social media ignited in a frenzy during the game as college football fans were fed up with a double-tie followed by an unaired tie-breaker during the challenge. Mahomes, however, is taking issue with another controversial issue.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His College Football Playoff Top 4
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his College Football Playoff top four. The longtime ESPN college football analyst released his rankings on Sunday morning. Herbstreit has a somewhat controversial pick, though it's mostly in line with everyone else. Here's his top four:. Georgia. Michigan. TCU. Ohio State. "(Not...
College football transfer portal tracker: Best players moving in 2023
Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season. Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players ...
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tim Beck Named New Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina
Just under six years after his departure from the Ohio State football program, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have hired former Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck to become their next head coach. Beck — often credited as one of Joe Burrow's early mentors during the eventual Heisman winner's...
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
No. 24 TCU opens early lead, never looks back to rout Jackson State
JaKobe Coles scored a career-high 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots to lead No. 24 TCU to
No. 1 Houston remains unbeaten with rout of North Florida
Four players scored in double figures Tuesday night and No. 1 Houston held visiting North Florida scoreless for the final
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Big man Zach Edey one of the biggest reasons Purdue is off to 8-0 start
A lot of time and attention was spent this past offseason on the number of quality bigs returning to college basketball — guys like Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson. So far, though, Purdue's Zach Edey has been the best of the bunch. One month into a five-month season, he's inarguably the leading candidate for national player of the year.
Grant Sherfield helps lift Oklahoma over Kansas City
Grant Sherfield scored 22 of his 24 points in the second half to help lift Oklahoma to a 75-53 win
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree
Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Undefeated Mississippi State cracks the top 10 of the updated Top 25 And 1
Mississippi State remains unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll — but probably not for much longer. The Bulldogs should enter those rankings Monday considering they're now 8-0 with two wins over top-50 KenPom.com teams under first-year coach Chris Jans. How high will MSU be?. Not sure. But,...
Pirates win 1st MLB draft lottery, right to pick No. 1; Nats get No. 2
The Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday won the MLB's first-ever draft lottery and the right to the No. 1 pick in the draft next year.
CBS Sports
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 14 picks: Top players to add include James Cook, Cam Akers
Depending on league settings, the Fantasy football playoffs are either getting underway or just around the corner. Either way, nailing your Week 14 Fantasy football waiver wire picks is critical. Depth is sure to be tested as teams lock up their own playoff destiny and rest their starters, so you'll want to have a well-balanced roster with plenty of options to plug into your Fantasy football lineups. But with the waiver pool starting to thin out in the latter stages of the season, which backups can you speculatively add that might be of value down the road?
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Draws critical penalty in win
Evans brought in all four targets for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night. Evans checked in third in receptions and second in receiving yards for the Bucs, and he was outpaced in targets by five teammates. However, the veteran wideout still played a critical role in a miraculous comeback victory, drawing a 44-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Paulson Adebo that took the ball down to the Saints' one-yard line and set up a touchdown grab by Cade Otton on the next play with three minutes remaining. Evans' overall numbers disappointed from a fantasy perspective however, and he hasn't exceeded Monday night's yardage total or had more than five receptions in any of his last four contests. Evans will aim to boost his production back up versus the 49ers in Week 14.
CBS Sports
College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available after Louisville opens
Only two Power Five jobs remain open in the 2022 cycle after five programs made hires to move the coaching carousel along. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield opted to jump over to Cincinnati after four seasons with the Cardinals, while Colorado's hire of Deion Sanders became one of the most high-profile acquisitions of the cycle. Former College Football Playoff coach Luke Fickell left Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase penalized for taunting Justin Reid, who recently mocked the Bengals skill players
It didn't take long for the Bengals to address Justin Reid's recent trash talk of Cincinnati's skill players. Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' Pro Bowl wideout, taunted Reid that led to a penalty. The penalty came after Tee Higgins -- one of the targets of Reid's trash talk -- stretched the...
CBS Sports
Lions' Justin Jackson: Role shrinking
Jackson rushed once for four yards while catching three of five targets for 19 yards during Sunday's win over Jacksonville. Jackson logged his lowest proportion of offensive snaps (21 percent) in five weeks on a day that D'Andre Swift (51) regained lead duties in the Lions backfield from Jamaal Williams (30). As long as Swift and Williams stay healthy, Jackson's snaps figure to remain in check. The Northwestern product will remain off the fantasy radar in Week 14 against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings
Scores and results from Championship Weekend in college football provided the final data points for the last update to the College Football Playoff Rankings. The CFP Selection Committee will release its final rankings on Sunday afternoon, and the AP Top 25 will offer its penultimate update as well with one final release coming after bowl season.
