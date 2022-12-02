Read full article on original website
Dead Island 2 Showcase - 'Welcome to HELL-A'
Check out the Dead Island 2 Showcase - Welcome to HELL-A – on IGN! Catch news, updates, and reveals for Dead Island 2 on December 6 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET.
The Abandoned Village - Odins Raven 1
During the Creatures of Prophecy main quest, you’ll enter the Great Hall and be asked to chase after a thief. After you defeat a bunch of Einherjar enemies, you’ll have to set up a swing pole using the Draupnir Spear. While doing this, face across the gap that the swing pole will help you cross, then look to the left. You’ll see the Raven perched inside a tree trunk.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Battle Pass
A new chapter of Fortnite means a Battle Pass jam-packed with tasty new skins and other cosmetics. Chapter 4 promises a colorful new Battle Pass complete with crossover content, including Geralt of Rivia, Doomguy, and potentially a My Hero Academia skin.
1-6 Red Ring Locations
Back to Green Hill zone we go, but this time stage 1-6 removes one whole dimension, returning Sonic to his sidescrolling roots. For a full breakdown of the stage, check out our full walkthrough!
Dead Island 2: Official Pre-Order Trailer
Check out the pre-order trailer for the long-anticipated Dead Island 2. Included are details on various pre-order bonuses, including Dead Island 1 themed melee weapons, and even a full look at the Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition. Dead Island 2 will be released on April 28, 2023.
The Best Performance in a TV Series in 2022: Nominees
Our favorite shows would be nothing without the talented actors bringing their characters to life, and 2022 had no shortage of phenomenal performances on the small screen. Some spent 2022 fighting political battles amidst dragons and fierce enemes; others were taking on the equally stressful job of wrangling a Chicago beef restaurant. But no matter what they were facing, these actors brought their best either as leading men or women or working off each other in a talented ensemble, showing the nuance and complexity behind their characters through it all.
UnderDungeon - Official Release Date Trailer
UnderDungeon will be available on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2022. Join the cute cat Kimuto in this upcoming dungeon crawler game and get ready to face the harsh world of work on your first day of the new job as a delivery guy. Watch the trailer to get a look at the world and some of the challenges you'll face.
Shark Guardian
The Shark on Ares Island is a deadly foe that can dive beneath the sand dunes and attack suddenly. The boss is unmissable and you will automatically find it as you progress through the story. The key to defeating this beast is to wait for it to leap into the air. Once it does, homing attack its tail to latch onto it.
Midnight Suns Wiki Guide
This page will run you through everything you need to know about Marvel Midnight Suns' resident Runaway, Nico. Whether you're looking for her skills, play style or details on how to unlock her, you're in the right place. If you're looking for more Marvel Midnight Suns guides,. Nico. How To...
The Plains - Lore 3 - The Lost Pages 4
This piece of Lore, a Lost Page, is found in the Wishing Well, a section of The Plains that connects The Jungle to the West and The Sinkholes to the East. You can reach it either via the Crag Jaw arena in The Sinkholes, or the tunnel in The Jungle’s Eastern riverbank.
The Veiled Passage - Lore 1 - Seidr Sacrifice
This Lore Marker is found early in the main tunnel section of The Veiled Passage. After beaching on the shore, head left and smash the wooden wall.
Mark the Student
Pokemon: Arcanine (Lv. 42), Cooperajah (Lv. 42), Coalossal (Lv. 42) Mark is quite a ways off from the snowy part of Glaseado Mountain. Mark is located to the southwest of Glaseado Gym Pokemon Center right at the border of West Province (Area Three) and Glaseado Mountain.
Freyrs Camp - Lore 1 - Freyrs Lament
This Scroll is found in the South-West part of Freyr’s Camp. Look for the climb markings to the right of Brok’s shop that marks where you entered this area from The Southern Wilds.
Win Tickets to the BLAST Premier World Final
With the BLAST Premier World Final just around the corner next week, IGN Middle East is giving its readers a chance to win tickets to attend the biggest esports event in the region, where some of the best names in Counter Strike will go head-to-head for the grand prize. From...
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. On this page of...
Spider-Man
Spider-Man Acquired after the player's second encounter with Venom, Spider-Man is a multi-faceted hero that specialises in taking out several enemies at once with chain strikes and quick attacks. He has a range of fast-paced moves that combo well with other heroes, especially huge damage dealers like Wolverine, Hulk and Magik.
Chapter 02 - Neutral
There are two possible routes players can take in the second chapter. The neutral path is given when you refuse to obey Leonar's orders in Balmamusa near the end of Chapter 01. This page is a work-in-progress and will be updated regularly.
Cheers and Look Who’s Talking Star Kirstie Alley Dies at 71
American actor Kirstie Alley has died in the wake of a recent cancer discovery. The news was announced via the actor’s social media channels, where her family paid tribute to her strength. She was 71. Alley made her feature film debut in 1982’s Star Trek II: The Wrath of...
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Developers, 2K Games and Firaxis Completed the Last Wish of a Dying Fan; All We Know
Marvel's Midnight Suns recently released to impressive reviews from critics and fans. It was one of the most anticipated titles in 2022 due to its connection to the Marvel comic universe. Marvel's Midnight Suns has been developed by Firaxis and published by 2K Games. In a heartwarming turn of events...
