Washington State

French First Lady Brigitte Macron Shines in White Louis Vuitton Gown & Chrome Pumps at White House State Dinner

By Amina Ayoud
 4 days ago
French first lady Brigitte Macron and her husband, the current President of France Emmanuel Macron, joined first lady Jill Biden and U.S. President Joe Biden at last night’s White House state dinner. The event marked the first state dinner of the Biden administration.

Dressed in Louis Vuitton, Brigitte wore a classic white column dress. The ensemble featured silver trim around the neck and waist. Brigitte carried a silver clutch and also sported silver hoops to match the sparkling details on her gown.

On her feet, Brigitte sported silver pumps with pointed toes and a reflective metallic sheen. The pair was accompanied by 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels, slightly elevating her outfit.

Brigitte’s minimalist wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. She often wears blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as skinny jeans and trousers, in sharp neutral tones. For formal occasions, she dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most ailing from French labels like Alaïa , Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

When it comes to footwear, most of the French first lady’s shoes are by Louis Vuitton, which is one of her go-to brands — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. She can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors.

The White House state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and his wife and first lady Jill Biden took place yesterday Dec. 1st in Washington, with more than 300 attendees including government officials, French fashion designers, actors and donors. The state dinner is held to celebrate diplomatic ties between the host and guest countries. President Emmanuel Macron of France and his wife Brigitte Macron made an appearance at the event along with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, Christian Louboutin and many others.
Comments / 46

Guest
3d ago

Interesting how liberals fawn all over each other and approve of their lavish expensive wardrobes… then the best part of it IS THE LITTLE PEOPLE NEED TO ADJUST THEIR BUDGETS TO DEAL WIYH INFLATION … DEMOCRATS MANTRA DO AS I SAY NOT AS I DO

Reply(2)
16
Nani in Nobridge
4d ago

Never have I seen a larger group of misfits in my life - more a celebration of alternative lifestyles than a state dinner!!

Reply(5)
25
clowlee
4d ago

In that picture she sort of looks like Jane Fonda

Reply(3)
32
Footwear News

Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022

Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Jill Biden Holds Court in Botanical Lace Dress & Suede Pumps at White House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron to the White House, following their visit earlier that same day, for the coveted state dinner. The event, held last night in Washington, marked the first state dinner of the Biden administration. Dressed up for the occasion, Jill donned a floor-length navy Oscar de la Renta gown. The style sat off the shoulders and featured a sprawling botanical scene depicted in the lace set on top of a skin-tone fabric. As for accessories, the school teacher sported dangling diamond earrings that gave off a brilliant sparkle....
WASHINGTON STATE
Footwear News

French First Lady Brigitte Macron Meets the Bidens in Festive Green Dress & Sharp Pumps at White House

French first lady Brigitte Macron brought sharp winter style to Washington this morning for a visit with President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden. The Macrons’ visit notably marked the first official state visit since Biden began his role as president in 2021. For the occasion at the White House’s South Lawn, Brigitte was festively dressed for the holiday season in a dark green dress. Her ensemble included a high bow-accented neckline and knee-length hem, layered over dark tights for a formal finish. Atop her dress was a dark green coat, given a dash of sharp glamour from a...
WASHINGTON, DC
The List

Marla Maples' Outfit At Tiffany Trump's Wedding Stole The Show

If you were watching the influx of Donald Trump-related shenanigans that took place during the 2016 presidential election, you probably remember seeing his younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, when she appeared in support of his campaign. Even though his 2024 reelection bid is already losing some major supporters, we have a pretty good feeling that we'll be seeing the whole Trump clan back on the political news scene before too long. For now, though, Tiffany Trump is back in the public eye after her recent wedding.
PALM BEACH, FL
Us Weekly

Naomi Biden Graces the Cover of ‘Vogue’ in Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress Alongside First Lady Jill Biden

Here comes the bride! Naomi Biden showed off her breathtaking Ralph Lauren wedding gown on the winter 2022 cover of Vogue. The 28-year-old attorney, who wed the University of Pennsylvania Law graduate Peter Neal on Saturday, November 19, posed alongside her grandmother, First Lady Jill Biden, in the dainty high-neck number that featured lace accents […]
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Bidens' first White House state dinner a star-studded affair

President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden held their first White House state dinner of the Biden administration Thursday night, hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, along with a star-studded guest list with big names from fashion, entertainment, politics and business. In his toast, Mr....
GEORGIA STATE
Footwear News

Arabella Kushner Coordinates With Mom Ivanka Trump in Glittery Blue Dress & Satin Flats at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding

Arabella Kushner glittered for Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion on Sunday, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, the 11-year-old wore a light blue dress. Coordinating with mom Ivanka Trump, her attire featured a crewneck silhouette with flounced elbow-length sleeves. Adding a whimsical finish to Kushner’s outfit was gauzy fabric around the dress’ outer layers, embellished with silver glitter for a sparkly spin. Stud earrings finished her outfit, as seen in a matching mother-daughter post on Trump’s Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Makes a Sparkling Arrival in Crystal Dress & Silver Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022 With George Clooney

Amal Clooney brought sparkling style to Washington for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. While arriving with husband George Clooney — one of the event’s 2022 honorees — to the Kennedy Center Opera House, Amal glittered in an off-the-shoulder Valentino gown. Designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the human right attorney’s ensemble included a sheer cream base with thin off-the-shoulder straps, complete with a long draped skirt. Giving the piece a burst of allover glamour were layers of white and silver crystals and beading embroidered in a central column that spread to the rest of the gown. Amal accessorized with equally sparkling accessories: a glittering...
WASHINGTON, DC
The List

Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House! On November 28, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the beginning of the holiday season by tweeting photos of the White House's festive décor. This year's theme celebrates the U.S. Constitution, as she explained: "For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People." She added, "As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year."
Footwear News

Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
TODAY.com

See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Footwear News

Jill Biden Welcomes White House Christmas Tree With Grandson Beau Biden in Green Suit & Pumps

Jill Biden welcomed the holiday season at the White House today. The first lady welcomed the White House’s Christmas tree with her 2-year-old grandson, Beau Biden. For the occasion, she wore a mint green belted midi skirt with a matching top, coat and scarf. Complementing her monochrome attire was a shiny watch, delicate stud earrings and a layered pearl necklace. Beau was also sharply dressed for the occasion, wearing brown trousers with a black blazer and Air Jordan children’s sneakers. When it came to footwear, Biden opted for her go-to shoe style: pointed-toe pumps. This set featured curved scalloped counters and triangular...
The List

The Reason Melania Trump Didn't Have Another Kid After Barron

In March 2006, Donald and Melania Trump welcomed their first child into the world around 14 months after their January 2005 wedding (via People). Barron Trump was Melania's first child and Donald's fifth; he had three kids with his first wife, Ivana Trump, and an additional child with his second wife, Marla Maples, per Business Insider. Some 10 years later, Donald was elected president and Barron made history when he became the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. was a toddler in the 1960s — the other presidents had adult children or were raising girls, according to Today.
FLORIDA STATE
People

George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet

George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements alongside others, including Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, to name a few George Clooney to the rescue! While walking the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, George, 61, aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in a red Valentino gown, Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures. George, dressed in a...
WASHINGTON, DC
