Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31
The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
First Land-Based Tomahawk And SM-6 Launcher Delivered To Army
U.S. NavyThe Typhon Weapon System will give the Army its first ground-based medium-range missile strike capability in decades.
U.S. Navy's Submarine Service Gets First Female XO
The U.S. Navy recently appointed its first female executive officer, Lt. Cmdr. Amber Cowan, who is now serving as the second-in-command for the Gold Crew of nuclear ballistic missile sub USS Kentucky. Cowan entered the Navy in 2010 after graduating from the University of Washington, and she intended to be...
U.S. Navy Lowers Test Standards to Meet Recruitment Numbers
On Monday, the U.S. Navy announced that it will lower its entrance test standards, the latest in a series of quiet changes intended to address hiring challenges. About 80 percent of Americans of prime recruiting age are ineligible for military service due to obesity, criminal records and other obstacles, and the remainder have many non-military options to choose from in a robust job market. This year, the Navy needs to convince about 38,000 eligible Americans to enlist, and it is making some headline-grabbing changes in order to do it.
Former A-10 pilot explains why even though the Warthog is an amazing aircraft USAF doesn’t build more A-10s
‘Building more A-10 Warthog CAS aircraft would be the simple and easy, yet highly effective, solution to a vexing problem that has plagued defense budgets for generations,’ Lynn Taylor, former USAF A-10 Pilot. The A-10 Warthog is the first US Air Force (USAF) aircraft specially designed for close air...
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
The US Air Force just broke cover on its first new bomber in decades. See photos of the new B-21 Raider.
The B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft meant to serve as the "backbone" of America's fleet amid rocky-relations with China and Russia.
What was the US military's secret space plane doing on its record-breaking mission?
The uncrewed X-37B space plane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Station on Nov. 12 having spent a record 908 days in orbit
US-China defense race: World’s first sixth-generation aircraft B-21 nuclear bomber debuts
Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and the U.S. Air Force have finally rolled out the world's first sixth-generation aircraft after over three decades, amid a tight arms race with China. The B-21 "Raider," a long-range nuclear bomber, was unveiled on Friday, at the company's facility in Palmdale, California, according to a...
The Army’s Black Hawk helicopter replacement is a speedy tiltrotor aircraft
The V-280 Valor was chosen to be the Army's next Black-Hawk-type aircraft. Bell TextronThe military just made a once-in-a-generation decision. Here's what to know about the V-280 Valor.
Everything You Need to Know About Joining the Air Force
One of the five branches of the Armed Forces, the Air Force defends the United States through control and exploitation of air and space. What Is the Cut-Off Age for Joining the Air Force?. Non-prior service applicants must be in basic training before their 28th birthday. Officer Training School applicants...
Photos: U.S. Navy Seizes 50 Tons of Ammunition in the Gulf of Oman
The U.S. Navy announced on Saturday that naval forces in the Middle East had intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses, and propellants for rockets in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen. Forces operating from the expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller carried out the interdiction, marking U.S. 5th Fleet's second weapons seizure in a month.
Plane from Air Force training base has ‘in-flight emergency,’ crashes in Mississippi
Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman Jessica Haynie, a public affairs specialist at the base.
Mission: Return to North Korea to retrieve remains of US Navy’s first Black aviator
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Adam Makos, the author of “Devotion,” who visited North Korea in 2013 to negotiate the retrieval of a Korean War soldier’s remains, hopes to return to continue efforts to recover the remains of Jesse Brown, the U.S. Navy’s first black carrier pilot.
Iranian Patrol Boat Harasses U.S. Navy Ships with Spotlight
The U.S. Navy is reporting a new incident with a boat from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy which the U.S. is calling “unsafe and unprofessional,” continuing a long string of similar activities harassing U.S. vessels in the region. The incident comes just days after one of the two U.S. vessels in today’s altercation confiscated 50 tons of ammunition in the region. The U.S. has been increasing its activities to stop smuggling.
U.S. Selects Bell's V-280 Valor Tiltrotor For New Assault Aircraft
The U.S. Army has selected Bell's V-280 Valor tiltrotor as the basis for the design that will replace the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter as its next Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA). In a decision announced on December 5, the Textron subsidiary prevailed in the long-running competition against the Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant propulsor-compound coaxial rotor design based on Sikorsky's X-2 technology program.
US warship missing since WWI found at bottom of Atlantic Ocean
Navy history enthusiasts have solved a 105-year-old mystery after finding the wreckage of the USS Jacob Jones, the first US Navy ship to be sunk by enemy fire during WWI. The ship set sail in 1917 for a short journey to Ireland but never made it. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.Dec. 6, 2022.
Pilot Busy on His Cell Phone Led to Ever Forward’s Grounding
The U.S. Coast Guard completed its investigation into the grounding of the Ever Forward in Chesapeake Bay finding a clear case of human error with a pilot that was distracted as the vessel was due to make a critical turn. The Maryland pilot who was guiding the vessel on its voyage from Baltimore has had his license suspended and is potentially facing civil liabilities for causing the grounding.
A U.S. Ghost Army Helped Fight The Germans
The war against the Germans had many silent partners. The U.S. Army was super creative in its approach against enemies. The organization recruited soldiers who specialized in the "art" of war.
The True Story Of The Panjandrum, A Disastrous Experimental Weapon Of World War II
The Panjandrum was supposed to change the course of the war for the British and help the Allies on D-Day. Instead, it almost took out a dog. During World War II, the Allies experimented with new weapons. But one invention never made it past the prototype stage. The Panjandrum, a spinning wheel propelled by rockets, was simply too dangerous.
