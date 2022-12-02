ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MilitaryTimes

Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy's Submarine Service Gets First Female XO

The U.S. Navy recently appointed its first female executive officer, Lt. Cmdr. Amber Cowan, who is now serving as the second-in-command for the Gold Crew of nuclear ballistic missile sub USS Kentucky. Cowan entered the Navy in 2010 after graduating from the University of Washington, and she intended to be...
MAINE STATE
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Lowers Test Standards to Meet Recruitment Numbers

On Monday, the U.S. Navy announced that it will lower its entrance test standards, the latest in a series of quiet changes intended to address hiring challenges. About 80 percent of Americans of prime recruiting age are ineligible for military service due to obesity, criminal records and other obstacles, and the remainder have many non-military options to choose from in a robust job market. This year, the Navy needs to convince about 38,000 eligible Americans to enlist, and it is making some headline-grabbing changes in order to do it.
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Everything You Need to Know About Joining the Air Force

One of the five branches of the Armed Forces, the Air Force defends the United States through control and exploitation of air and space. What Is the Cut-Off Age for Joining the Air Force?. Non-prior service applicants must be in basic training before their 28th birthday. Officer Training School applicants...
maritime-executive.com

Photos: U.S. Navy Seizes 50 Tons of Ammunition in the Gulf of Oman

The U.S. Navy announced on Saturday that naval forces in the Middle East had intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses, and propellants for rockets in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen. Forces operating from the expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller carried out the interdiction, marking U.S. 5th Fleet's second weapons seizure in a month.
Magnolia State Live

Plane from Air Force training base has ‘in-flight emergency,’ crashes in Mississippi

Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman Jessica Haynie, a public affairs specialist at the base.
COLUMBUS, MS
maritime-executive.com

Iranian Patrol Boat Harasses U.S. Navy Ships with Spotlight

The U.S. Navy is reporting a new incident with a boat from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy which the U.S. is calling “unsafe and unprofessional,” continuing a long string of similar activities harassing U.S. vessels in the region. The incident comes just days after one of the two U.S. vessels in today’s altercation confiscated 50 tons of ammunition in the region. The U.S. has been increasing its activities to stop smuggling.
Aviation International News

U.S. Selects Bell's V-280 Valor Tiltrotor For New Assault Aircraft

The U.S. Army has selected Bell's V-280 Valor tiltrotor as the basis for the design that will replace the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter as its next Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA). In a decision announced on December 5, the Textron subsidiary prevailed in the long-running competition against the Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant propulsor-compound coaxial rotor design based on Sikorsky's X-2 technology program.
TODAY.com

US warship missing since WWI found at bottom of Atlantic Ocean

Navy history enthusiasts have solved a 105-year-old mystery after finding the wreckage of the USS Jacob Jones, the first US Navy ship to be sunk by enemy fire during WWI. The ship set sail in 1917 for a short journey to Ireland but never made it. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.Dec. 6, 2022.
maritime-executive.com

Pilot Busy on His Cell Phone Led to Ever Forward’s Grounding

The U.S. Coast Guard completed its investigation into the grounding of the Ever Forward in Chesapeake Bay finding a clear case of human error with a pilot that was distracted as the vessel was due to make a critical turn. The Maryland pilot who was guiding the vessel on its voyage from Baltimore has had his license suspended and is potentially facing civil liabilities for causing the grounding.
BALTIMORE, MD
C. Heslop

A U.S. Ghost Army Helped Fight The Germans

The war against the Germans had many silent partners. The U.S. Army was super creative in its approach against enemies. The organization recruited soldiers who specialized in the "art" of war.
allthatsinteresting.com

The True Story Of The Panjandrum, A Disastrous Experimental Weapon Of World War II

The Panjandrum was supposed to change the course of the war for the British and help the Allies on D-Day. Instead, it almost took out a dog. During World War II, the Allies experimented with new weapons. But one invention never made it past the prototype stage. The Panjandrum, a spinning wheel propelled by rockets, was simply too dangerous.

