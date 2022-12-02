Read full article on original website
Estherville City Council Approves Additional Facade Grant Funds
Estherville, IA (KICD) — As KICD reported in the past, the city of Estherville recently took applications for a grant to property owners who are updating their homes. At their latest meeting, the City Council was updated on the number of hopeful grant recipients now that the application period for this year is over. The initial number was low but surged after an ad in the local Shopper.
City and County Show Consensus To Further Explore Roundabout at “North Y” Intersection
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council and Clay County Board of Supervisors met in joint session Monday evening to further discuss options presented by the Iowa Department of Transportation to increase safety at the intersection of Highways 18 and 71 north of Spencer. Following a meeting with the...
Cherokee County Offices Temporarily Being Relocated For Construction Work
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– Offices in the Cherokee County Courthouse are being temporarily relocated to allow for some needed work in the current building. All offices closed their courthouse locations at the end of last week and began moving operations to 322 Lake Street on the south side of Cherokee.
Nutcracker Returns to Spirit Lake
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — After a four-year break, professional ballet comes back to Spirit Lake this weekend. Dawn Fisher says she and Tracy Johnson formed a non-profit group with the goal of presenting the timeless classic every other year. Fisher says it’s a unique mix of professionals and...
Judge To Hear Additional New Trial Request Prior To Decker Sentencing
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The judge in the murder case against Allison Decker will hear another request for a new trial before the defendant is set to be sentenced next week. Online court records show the Decker’s lawyer filed a motion for a new trial citing new evidence last week just days after the original motion was denied by District Court Judge Shayne Mayer.
Jury Seated and Testimony Begins in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Trial proceedings in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns began Tuesday in Storm Lake. It took until well into the afternoon to narrow the original pool for around 150 jurors to the final 14 that will ultimately decide the defendant’s fate who is accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing back in Feburary.
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
Van Der Wilt Sentenced for His Role in Death of Estherville Man
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Cejay Van Der Wilt was sentenced today after he was found guilty of Aggravated Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter in November for his role in the death of David McDowell last October. Proceedings began with a clarification, as the Pre-Sentence Investigation report was initially prepared for a...
