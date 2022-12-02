ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

Estherville City Council Approves Additional Facade Grant Funds

Estherville, IA (KICD) — As KICD reported in the past, the city of Estherville recently took applications for a grant to property owners who are updating their homes. At their latest meeting, the City Council was updated on the number of hopeful grant recipients now that the application period for this year is over. The initial number was low but surged after an ad in the local Shopper.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Nutcracker Returns to Spirit Lake

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — After a four-year break, professional ballet comes back to Spirit Lake this weekend. Dawn Fisher says she and Tracy Johnson formed a non-profit group with the goal of presenting the timeless classic every other year. Fisher says it’s a unique mix of professionals and...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Judge To Hear Additional New Trial Request Prior To Decker Sentencing

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The judge in the murder case against Allison Decker will hear another request for a new trial before the defendant is set to be sentenced next week. Online court records show the Decker’s lawyer filed a motion for a new trial citing new evidence last week just days after the original motion was denied by District Court Judge Shayne Mayer.
LAKE PARK, IA
Jury Seated and Testimony Begins in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Trial proceedings in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns began Tuesday in Storm Lake. It took until well into the afternoon to narrow the original pool for around 150 jurors to the final 14 that will ultimately decide the defendant’s fate who is accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing back in Feburary.
STORM LAKE, IA
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana

Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
Van Der Wilt Sentenced for His Role in Death of Estherville Man

Estherville, IA (KICD) — Cejay Van Der Wilt was sentenced today after he was found guilty of Aggravated Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter in November for his role in the death of David McDowell last October. Proceedings began with a clarification, as the Pre-Sentence Investigation report was initially prepared for a...
ESTHERVILLE, IA

