North Charleston, SC

Boyz II Men to make March tour stop in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Performing Arts Center will host Boyz II Men next year. The group will stop in the Lowcountry on March 30, 3023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 9, on Ticketmaster. Presale begins Thursday with code GOODBYE.
City of Georgetown to hold special election on Dec. 27

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday Dec.27 , the City of Georgetown will hold a special election. It is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Early voting will...
2 arrested after meth found in stolen car in Georgetown Co.: Deputies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were arrested on drug charges Monday after meth was found in a stolen vehicle in Georgetown County. Wesley Ramsey, 36, of Rochester, N.Y. and Chelsea O'Connell, 35, of Tilton, N.H. were charged after deputies found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
