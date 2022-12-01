Bio-Techne, Oxford Nanopore Technologies to codevelop sequencing assays for reproductive health, carrier screening

Read full article on original website
Bio-Techne releases next-generation mitochondrial imaging dyes
Bio-Techne on Monday announced the introduction of its MitoBrilliant probes, which enable the fluorescent labeling and tracking of mitochondria in both live and fixed cells. The MitoBrilliant probes come in two types: MitoBrilliant Live, which enables dynamic longer-term monitoring of mitochondrial membrane potential in live cells, and MitoBrilliant 646, to be used postfixation.
Global Health Innovative Technology obtains $20M grant over five years from Wellcome
The Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund on Monday announced that global charitable foundation Wellcome has granted it $20 million for its third five-year plan, GHIT 3.0, over the next five years. Since its inception in 2013, GHIT Fund has been investing in new drug development and portfolio management to...
Adaptive Biotechnologies, collaborators to present data about NGS clinical utility in measuring minimal residual disease
Adaptive Biotechnologies on Monday announced that along with collaborators it will soon present data from more than 30 abstracts about the clinical utility of its next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based clonoSEQ assay in measuring minimal residual disease (MRD) in blood cancer patients. The abstracts will be presented at the 64th Annual Meeting...
Diadem presents data at CTAD on blood test for early prediction of Alzheimer's
Blood-based diagnostic test developer Diadem on Friday presented data at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference in San Francisco about the accuracy and clinical utility of its AlzoSure Predict prognostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease. In the presentation, Diadem chief medical officer Dr. Sam Agus discussed how...
