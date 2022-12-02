ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Panama City couple charged in “sledgehammer” burglary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City couple has been charged in the “sledgehammer” break-in of a local convenience store, as well as additional child abuse charges. Crime scene analysts with the Panama City Police Department tracked the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Titan truck, to 41-year-old Brooke Andrea Erwin and 32-year-old Rhett Mason. […]
JAIL Report for November 30, 2022

Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Poulson, 39, Springfield, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teddi Claybaugh, 40, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Treivarius Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, grand theft of...
One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody

On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
Police release more information on violent Panama City Beach crashes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An update in the investigation of a Georgia man’s violent night behind the wheel was released by Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said he is responsible for two different traffic crashes within just a few minutes of each other. In a news release, police identified 34-year-old Derrick Von […]
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man

A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Georgia man is behind bars after allegedly causing two serious incidents in Panama City Beach Friday. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez reports that Derrick Davis, 34, was involved in a domestic altercation in the parking lot of Gulf World that ended with him hitting the victim with his car.
Houston County Sheriff: “Actively on board” with taking back streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza delivered a strong message on Friday: the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are “actively on board” with working together to stop a recent string of gun violence in the city of Dothan and surrounding areas.
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
A step back in time at Florida Caverns State Park

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Folks had the chance to step back in time this weekend at the Florida Caverns State Park in Jackson County. The popular park hosted its annual ‘Caverns Cultural Celebration’ Friday and Saturday. The event at Florida Caverns State Park gave people a history lesson on what happened in the area way back […]
Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff’s Office crackdown on drugs and firearms

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office have scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m on Friday. According to information from a Sheriff’s Office email sent to the media, the press conference is expected to go over multiple arrests made as well as a crackdown on drugs and firearms.
Campbell sentenced to 35 years for Beach murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the three men involved in the murder of Edward Ross was sentenced on Thursday, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Joshua Emmanuel Campbell, 23, pled no contest in 2020 to second-degree murder with a firearm and home invasion robbery as part of a plea deal that would require him to testify against the other two men.
1st APPEARANCE for December 2, 2022

Cheyenne Nichols: Violation of county probation- pretrial intervention: Sentenced to six months in jail with four days’ time served. Stacey Fuder: Hold for Calhoun County- no bond. John Mears: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Jason Thomas: No driver’s license: sentenced to 60 days in jail with two...
Alabama man arrested in fentanyl poisoning death at Panhandle bachelor party

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alabama man on felony charges after a bachelor party turned deadly in Santa Rosa Beach in May. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 26-year-old John Nabors supplied fentanyl-laced cocaine at the bachelor party. When deputies responded to the scene, they said they found an […]
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Amid a violent crime outbreak Dothan police say a successful and proactive initiative has taken dozens of guns and many drugs from the streets. “Thirty-six firearms, over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, one pound of synthetic cannabinoid, several hundred ecstasy pills, crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, and approximately $30,000 (in cash) have been seized,” per a department statement.
Dothan PD Cracking Down on Gun Violence

During the last two weeks the Dothan Police Department have been successful in recovering numerous firearms and illegal narcotics. This was a team effort from the entire department and was accomplished through sectored patrol techniques and several search warrants. Thirty-six firearms, over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, one pound of...

