PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the three men involved in the murder of Edward Ross was sentenced on Thursday, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Joshua Emmanuel Campbell, 23, pled no contest in 2020 to second-degree murder with a firearm and home invasion robbery as part of a plea deal that would require him to testify against the other two men.

2 DAYS AGO