Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia 2022 Senate runoff live updates: Warnock wins election, boosting Democratic majority
Georgia voters are left with the final say in how Congress will look as the Senate runoff race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker unfolds.
WRIC - ABC 8News
Warnock wins re-election in U.S. Senate Georgia runoff
NewsNation reports that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has beaten Republican Herschel Walker in a tight race Tuesday night in a runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat for the state of Georgia.
Comments / 0