wuft.org

Hornets’ state semifinal playoff game remains in Hawthorne despite safety concerns

The state semifinal playoff game between the Hawthorne Hornets and Blountstown Tigers will remain in Hawthorne on Friday, Dec. 2, despite complaints from the Pahokee Blue Devils about crowd control and inadequate security. Former Hawthorne Mayor Matt Surrency hoped the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) would see the complaints...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hawthorne returns to state championship

Back again are the Hawthorne Hornets, who will head to their third-straight state championship after a 28-0 win over Blountstown in the Class 1R state semifinals on Friday. There were questions as to whether Hawthorne would host the state semifinal after complaints filed by Pahokee High School officials, claiming that Annie Mae Phillips Stadium was unsuitable for future playoff games. The FHSAA approved Hawthorne to host Friday night’s game after a series of meetings throughout the week.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Panama City, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Panama City. The Choctawhatchee High School basketball team will have a game with Rutherford High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The Bethlehem High School basketball team will have a game with Deane Bozeman High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
Alabama Now

Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man

A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
WMBB

Panhandle Pioneer Settlement prepares for a busy Saturday

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown is known for taking visitors back to the 1800s. They have several cabins from earlier years on the property. For the holiday season, they’re decorated with Christmas decor both inside and out. Settlement officials are welcoming the community for breakfast with Santa and a tour […]
WMBB

Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
WMBB

Police release more information on violent Panama City Beach crashes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An update in the investigation of a Georgia man’s violent night behind the wheel was released by Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said he is responsible for two different traffic crashes within just a few minutes of each other. In a news release, police identified 34-year-old Derrick Von […]
WJHG-TV

Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Georgia man is behind bars after allegedly causing two serious incidents in Panama City Beach Friday. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez reports that Derrick Davis, 34, was involved in a domestic altercation in the parking lot of Gulf World that ended with him hitting the victim with his car.
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 30, 2022

Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Poulson, 39, Springfield, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teddi Claybaugh, 40, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Treivarius Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, grand theft of...
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 1, 2022

Cheyenne Nichols, 20, Altha, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stacey Fuder, 41, Cypress, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Mears, 36, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Thomas, 30, Greenwood, Florida: No driver’s license:...
WMBB

Panama City audit shows $450,000 was misspent

CLARIFICATION: The finding addressed here was not a result of the forensic audit. That audit has not yet begun. Instead, city staff discovered the issue, city officials said Friday. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners took action this week to clean up some of their budget problems and voted to replace funds allegedly […]
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for December 2, 2022

Cheyenne Nichols: Violation of county probation- pretrial intervention: Sentenced to six months in jail with four days’ time served. Stacey Fuder: Hold for Calhoun County- no bond. John Mears: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Jason Thomas: No driver’s license: sentenced to 60 days in jail with two...
wdhn.com

Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
WMBB

Panama City police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident. According to PCPD, the accident occurred on November 19th at the 500 block of East 23rd Street. The victim, Joshua Frazier, was struck by two vehicles. The second vehicle […]
mypanhandle.com

Warming up and staying there

Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A very brief cool down will fade Friday as temps get to the seasonable norms. The weekend will then follow with warmer temps that will last through much of next week. A stationary bound will set on around Sunday and we could see a stray shower around Sunday through Wednesday but substantial rainfall is not expected and most days will remain dry. The end of next week is still in flux the pattern appears that it will start to break down but to what extent and how fast remains a question. We could get colder temps to return by the end of next week or it might hold off until the middle of the month. Regardless we will see a flip to colder conditions at some point so get out and enjoy the warmth.
WMBB

Panama City couple charged in “sledgehammer” burglary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City couple has been charged in the “sledgehammer” break-in of a local convenience store, as well as additional child abuse charges. Crime scene analysts with the Panama City Police Department tracked the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Titan truck, to 41-year-old Brooke Andrea Erwin and 32-year-old Rhett Mason. […]
mypanhandle.com

Fifth annual Holiday Bazaar included over twenty local vendors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over in Panama City, people had the chance to find the perfect gift for their family and friends on Saturday. More than 20 local vendors were at the Panama City Center for the Arts for the fifth annual Holiday Bazaar. The holiday shopping event...

