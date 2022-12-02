Read full article on original website
Related
wuft.org
Hornets’ state semifinal playoff game remains in Hawthorne despite safety concerns
The state semifinal playoff game between the Hawthorne Hornets and Blountstown Tigers will remain in Hawthorne on Friday, Dec. 2, despite complaints from the Pahokee Blue Devils about crowd control and inadequate security. Former Hawthorne Mayor Matt Surrency hoped the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) would see the complaints...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hawthorne returns to state championship
Back again are the Hawthorne Hornets, who will head to their third-straight state championship after a 28-0 win over Blountstown in the Class 1R state semifinals on Friday. There were questions as to whether Hawthorne would host the state semifinal after complaints filed by Pahokee High School officials, claiming that Annie Mae Phillips Stadium was unsuitable for future playoff games. The FHSAA approved Hawthorne to host Friday night’s game after a series of meetings throughout the week.
Panama City, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Panama City. The Choctawhatchee High School basketball team will have a game with Rutherford High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The Bethlehem High School basketball team will have a game with Deane Bozeman High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
Warrants issued for South Alabama residents after Florida cattle gate theft
Warrants have been issued for two Geneva County residents after being accused of stealing cattle gates from a private property in Florida.
Video Reveals Morning Tornado Ripping Through Panama City, Florida as Cars Casually Keep Driving
Following an intense morning weather-wise, a new video of a tornado ripping through Panama City, Florida has surfaced on Twitter. WeatherNation posted the video and wrote, “A tornado warning was issued for Panama City Beach, Florida earlier this morning and this is why. Stay weather aware if you are in FL this morning, a lot of severe storms are moving through.”
Panhandle Pioneer Settlement prepares for a busy Saturday
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown is known for taking visitors back to the 1800s. They have several cabins from earlier years on the property. For the holiday season, they’re decorated with Christmas decor both inside and out. Settlement officials are welcoming the community for breakfast with Santa and a tour […]
Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
Police release more information on violent Panama City Beach crashes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An update in the investigation of a Georgia man’s violent night behind the wheel was released by Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said he is responsible for two different traffic crashes within just a few minutes of each other. In a news release, police identified 34-year-old Derrick Von […]
WJHG-TV
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Georgia man is behind bars after allegedly causing two serious incidents in Panama City Beach Friday. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez reports that Derrick Davis, 34, was involved in a domestic altercation in the parking lot of Gulf World that ended with him hitting the victim with his car.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 30, 2022
Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Poulson, 39, Springfield, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teddi Claybaugh, 40, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Treivarius Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, grand theft of...
De'Arius Cannon denied acquittal, trial still expected to go until Dec 9
Cannon's attorney motioned for the acquittal due to the State failing to prove ill intent, lack of forensic evidence, and an officer's testimony confirming Murray was hit before Cannon opened fire.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 1, 2022
Cheyenne Nichols, 20, Altha, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stacey Fuder, 41, Cypress, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Mears, 36, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Thomas, 30, Greenwood, Florida: No driver’s license:...
Panama City audit shows $450,000 was misspent
CLARIFICATION: The finding addressed here was not a result of the forensic audit. That audit has not yet begun. Instead, city staff discovered the issue, city officials said Friday. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners took action this week to clean up some of their budget problems and voted to replace funds allegedly […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for December 2, 2022
Cheyenne Nichols: Violation of county probation- pretrial intervention: Sentenced to six months in jail with four days’ time served. Stacey Fuder: Hold for Calhoun County- no bond. John Mears: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Jason Thomas: No driver’s license: sentenced to 60 days in jail with two...
wdhn.com
Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
Panama City police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident. According to PCPD, the accident occurred on November 19th at the 500 block of East 23rd Street. The victim, Joshua Frazier, was struck by two vehicles. The second vehicle […]
mypanhandle.com
Warming up and staying there
Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A very brief cool down will fade Friday as temps get to the seasonable norms. The weekend will then follow with warmer temps that will last through much of next week. A stationary bound will set on around Sunday and we could see a stray shower around Sunday through Wednesday but substantial rainfall is not expected and most days will remain dry. The end of next week is still in flux the pattern appears that it will start to break down but to what extent and how fast remains a question. We could get colder temps to return by the end of next week or it might hold off until the middle of the month. Regardless we will see a flip to colder conditions at some point so get out and enjoy the warmth.
Panama City couple charged in “sledgehammer” burglary
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City couple has been charged in the “sledgehammer” break-in of a local convenience store, as well as additional child abuse charges. Crime scene analysts with the Panama City Police Department tracked the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Titan truck, to 41-year-old Brooke Andrea Erwin and 32-year-old Rhett Mason. […]
mypanhandle.com
Fifth annual Holiday Bazaar included over twenty local vendors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over in Panama City, people had the chance to find the perfect gift for their family and friends on Saturday. More than 20 local vendors were at the Panama City Center for the Arts for the fifth annual Holiday Bazaar. The holiday shopping event...
Comments / 0