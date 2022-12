The holiday spirit is in the air and there’s a new pop-up experience to help get you in the mood. The Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa introduced their Tipsy Grinch pop-up lounge on the resort’s Lawn Court December 1st. Enjoy festive cocktails and an over the top Grinch holiday theme Wednesday – Sunday from 4 -11 p.m. throughout December.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO