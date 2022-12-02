Read full article on original website
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Here are the 50 legislatures ranked from most to least conservative
(The Hill) — A new report from the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA) has ranked all 50 states from most to least conservative, with Alabama leading as the most conservative state in the U.S. and Massachusetts as the least conservative. The rankings from CLA, a project of the Conservative...
Georgia 2022 Senate runoff live updates: Warnock wins election, boosting Democratic majority
Georgia voters are left with the final say in how Congress will look as the Senate runoff race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker unfolds.
TSMC to increase investment in Arizona to $40B as Biden visits chip manufacturer
The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is set to announce it will increase its investment in Arizona from $12 billion to $40 billion when President Biden visits the chip manufacturer on Tuesday. It will be the largest foreign investment in Arizona history and one of the largest in U.S. history.
Democratic U.S. Senator Warnock wins Georgia runoff, Edison Research projects
ATLANTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock won re-election in a hard-fought Georgia runoff on Tuesday, expanding his party's razor-thin majority as he turned back a challenge by Republican former football star Herschel Walker, Edison Research projected.
