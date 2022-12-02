Read full article on original website
Related
wuft.org
Hornets’ state semifinal playoff game remains in Hawthorne despite safety concerns
The state semifinal playoff game between the Hawthorne Hornets and Blountstown Tigers will remain in Hawthorne on Friday, Dec. 2, despite complaints from the Pahokee Blue Devils about crowd control and inadequate security. Former Hawthorne Mayor Matt Surrency hoped the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) would see the complaints...
Munroe football ready to extend on already historic season
And then, there were four. Four high school football teams left across each classification in both Florida and Georgia this week.
Warrants issued for South Alabama residents after Florida cattle gate theft
Warrants have been issued for two Geneva County residents after being accused of stealing cattle gates from a private property in Florida.
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
Panhandle Pioneer Settlement prepares for a busy Saturday
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown is known for taking visitors back to the 1800s. They have several cabins from earlier years on the property. For the holiday season, they’re decorated with Christmas decor both inside and out. Settlement officials are welcoming the community for breakfast with Santa and a tour […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Dec. 1
River: Catfish, a few shellcracker. Bay: Good redfish and black snapper bites. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Copeland’s Gun and Tackle Shop. 17290 U.S. Hwy. 331 S, Freeport, Florida 32439. (850) 835-4277. Store hours:. Mon....
Panama City audit shows $450,000 was misspent
CLARIFICATION: The finding addressed here was not a result of the forensic audit. That audit has not yet begun. Instead, city staff discovered the issue, city officials said Friday. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners took action this week to clean up some of their budget problems and voted to replace funds allegedly […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 30, 2022
Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Poulson, 39, Springfield, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teddi Claybaugh, 40, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Treivarius Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, grand theft of...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 1, 2022
Cheyenne Nichols, 20, Altha, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stacey Fuder, 41, Cypress, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Mears, 36, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Thomas, 30, Greenwood, Florida: No driver’s license:...
Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
WJHG-TV
Salvage Santa’s last sleigh ride
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For more than 40 years, Mike Jones, also known as Salvage Santa, has been providing bikes to Panhandle children at Christmas. Jones collects new bikes and refurbishes old ones at his Panama City workshop. He then gives these bikes to children in need. This year will be the last for Salvage Santa. He’s closing up his workshop after the Christmas season to enjoy retirement.
WALB 10
Bainbridge Saturday march calls for an end to gun violence
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, many people from the Bainbridge community showed their support by participating in a march to spread love and end hate in their community. Patrick Riley, a Bainbridge native, was motivated to organize a march against gun violence after a fatal shooting happened on Nov. 27 and took the life of 16-year-old K’Darius Smart.
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for December 2, 2022
Cheyenne Nichols: Violation of county probation- pretrial intervention: Sentenced to six months in jail with four days’ time served. Stacey Fuder: Hold for Calhoun County- no bond. John Mears: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Jason Thomas: No driver’s license: sentenced to 60 days in jail with two...
mypanhandle.com
Warming up and staying there
Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A very brief cool down will fade Friday as temps get to the seasonable norms. The weekend will then follow with warmer temps that will last through much of next week. A stationary bound will set on around Sunday and we could see a stray shower around Sunday through Wednesday but substantial rainfall is not expected and most days will remain dry. The end of next week is still in flux the pattern appears that it will start to break down but to what extent and how fast remains a question. We could get colder temps to return by the end of next week or it might hold off until the middle of the month. Regardless we will see a flip to colder conditions at some point so get out and enjoy the warmth.
Panama City couple charged in “sledgehammer” burglary
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City couple has been charged in the “sledgehammer” break-in of a local convenience store, as well as additional child abuse charges. Crime scene analysts with the Panama City Police Department tracked the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Titan truck, to 41-year-old Brooke Andrea Erwin and 32-year-old Rhett Mason. […]
De'Arius Cannon denied acquittal, trial still expected to go until Dec 9
Cannon's attorney motioned for the acquittal due to the State failing to prove ill intent, lack of forensic evidence, and an officer's testimony confirming Murray was hit before Cannon opened fire.
WJHG-TV
Campbell sentenced to 35 years for Beach murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the three men involved in the murder of Edward Ross was sentenced on Thursday, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Joshua Emmanuel Campbell, 23, pled no contest in 2020 to second-degree murder with a firearm and home invasion robbery as part of a plea deal that would require him to testify against the other two men.
Panama City police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident. According to PCPD, the accident occurred on November 19th at the 500 block of East 23rd Street. The victim, Joshua Frazier, was struck by two vehicles. The second vehicle […]
WJHG-TV
VIDEOS: Suspect leaves after fatal hit-and-run, police on lookout
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking the public’s assistance in finding a car allegedly involved in a hit-and-run. According to officers, a call was made to the 500 block of East 23rd Street around 9 p.m. on Nov. 19 regarding a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Officials were told the first car that hit the person stopped and cooperated with police. A second car hit the individual as well while he was laying in the roadway and left.
aeroroutes.com
Turkish Airlines Increases Panama City Service in NW23
Turkish Airlines in Northern winter 2023/24 season intends to increase Istanbul – Panama City nonstop terminator service, currently scheduled 3 times weekly. From 29OCT23, the airline plans to add 4th weekly flight, raising overall frequency from 10 to 11 weekly. Boeing 787-9 operates following schedule. TK903 IST1400 – 2015PTY...
Comments / 0