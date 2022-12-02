Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A very brief cool down will fade Friday as temps get to the seasonable norms. The weekend will then follow with warmer temps that will last through much of next week. A stationary bound will set on around Sunday and we could see a stray shower around Sunday through Wednesday but substantial rainfall is not expected and most days will remain dry. The end of next week is still in flux the pattern appears that it will start to break down but to what extent and how fast remains a question. We could get colder temps to return by the end of next week or it might hold off until the middle of the month. Regardless we will see a flip to colder conditions at some point so get out and enjoy the warmth.

3 DAYS AGO