jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 2, 2022

Timothy Highsmith, 44, Greenwood, Florida: Battery on law enforcement officer, obstruction- resisting with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tykirious Highsmith, 21, Greenwood, Florida: Battery on law enforcement officer, obstruction- resisting with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Antonio Bell, 56, Marianna, Florida: Aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police, resisting officer...
WMBB

Panama City couple charged in “sledgehammer” burglary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City couple has been charged in the “sledgehammer” break-in of a local convenience store, as well as additional child abuse charges. Crime scene analysts with the Panama City Police Department tracked the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Titan truck, to 41-year-old Brooke Andrea Erwin and 32-year-old Rhett Mason. […]
WJHG-TV

Campbell sentenced to 35 years for Beach murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the three men involved in the murder of Edward Ross was sentenced on Thursday, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Joshua Emmanuel Campbell, 23, pled no contest in 2020 to second-degree murder with a firearm and home invasion robbery as part of a plea deal that would require him to testify against the other two men.
wtvy.com

Houston County Sheriff: “Actively on board” with taking back streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza delivered a strong message on Friday: the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are “actively on board” with working together to stop a recent string of gun violence in the city of Dothan and surrounding areas.
fsunews.com

One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody

On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
WMBB

Police release more information on violent Panama City Beach crashes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An update in the investigation of a Georgia man’s violent night behind the wheel was released by Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said he is responsible for two different traffic crashes within just a few minutes of each other. In a news release, police identified 34-year-old Derrick Von […]
WJHG-TV

Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Georgia man is behind bars after allegedly causing two serious incidents in Panama City Beach Friday. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez reports that Derrick Davis, 34, was involved in a domestic altercation in the parking lot of Gulf World that ended with him hitting the victim with his car.
wtvy.com

WATCH: Houston County Sheriff’s Office crackdown on drugs and firearms

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office have scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m on Friday. According to information from a Sheriff’s Office email sent to the media, the press conference is expected to go over multiple arrests made as well as a crackdown on drugs and firearms.
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 30, 2022

Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Poulson, 39, Springfield, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teddi Claybaugh, 40, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Treivarius Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, grand theft of...
955wtvy.com

A Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping a Teen In Geneva County

A man has pleased guilty to kidnapping a Geneva teen back in 2021. Iziquel Vang pleaded guilty to the federal charges this week after authorities say he kidnapped a 16-year-old he met online. Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says Vang was caught after an Amber Alert and multi state police chase. He faces life in prison.
WMBB

New motions call for dismissal in Lynn Haven case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — As a hearing gets closer ahead of a planned February trial the remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case filed new motions to dismiss in hopes of ending the prosecution now. This is the 18th and 19th motions to dismiss that have been filed in the more than two-year-old […]
WALB 10

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office program combatting holiday crime

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Even though the holiday is the season for giving, more crimes and scams can happen and claim more victims but one program at the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is working to deter holiday crimes. Operation Safe Holiday has been going on for 15 years now...
WMBB

Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
WJHG-TV

PHOTO: Man wanted for alleged fraud, officials asking for help

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is wanted in Callaway after deputies say he could be responsible for a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who visited a local business in Callaway, where the suspect allegedly stole a wallet from the business, and attempted to use the victim’s bank card at two other establishments in Panama City on 23rd Street.
WMBB

A step back in time at Florida Caverns State Park

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Folks had the chance to step back in time this weekend at the Florida Caverns State Park in Jackson County. The popular park hosted its annual ‘Caverns Cultural Celebration’ Friday and Saturday. The event at Florida Caverns State Park gave people a history lesson on what happened in the area way back […]
WCTV

Wakulla county man pedals his way to a complete life transformation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla County man is filled with joy this holiday season after his year started with a near-death experience. The pandemic sent Isaac Johnson to a dark place, and it took his family and a rekindled passion to rescue himself. Johnson landed in the hospital in...
WMBB

Panama City police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident. According to PCPD, the accident occurred on November 19th at the 500 block of East 23rd Street. The victim, Joshua Frazier, was struck by two vehicles. The second vehicle […]

