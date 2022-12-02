Read full article on original website
JAIL Report for December 2, 2022
Timothy Highsmith, 44, Greenwood, Florida: Battery on law enforcement officer, obstruction- resisting with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tykirious Highsmith, 21, Greenwood, Florida: Battery on law enforcement officer, obstruction- resisting with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Antonio Bell, 56, Marianna, Florida: Aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police, resisting officer...
Panama City couple charged in “sledgehammer” burglary
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City couple has been charged in the “sledgehammer” break-in of a local convenience store, as well as additional child abuse charges. Crime scene analysts with the Panama City Police Department tracked the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Titan truck, to 41-year-old Brooke Andrea Erwin and 32-year-old Rhett Mason. […]
Campbell sentenced to 35 years for Beach murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the three men involved in the murder of Edward Ross was sentenced on Thursday, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Joshua Emmanuel Campbell, 23, pled no contest in 2020 to second-degree murder with a firearm and home invasion robbery as part of a plea deal that would require him to testify against the other two men.
Warrants issued for South Alabama residents after Florida cattle gate theft
Warrants have been issued for two Geneva County residents after being accused of stealing cattle gates from a private property in Florida.
Cannon found not guilty of 2nd degree murder in shooting on W. Pensacola St.
A verdict was reached by a jury in the trial of a man accused of being involved in a mass shooting on West Pensacola Street in October.
Houston County Sheriff: “Actively on board” with taking back streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza delivered a strong message on Friday: the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are “actively on board” with working together to stop a recent string of gun violence in the city of Dothan and surrounding areas.
One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody
On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
Police release more information on violent Panama City Beach crashes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An update in the investigation of a Georgia man’s violent night behind the wheel was released by Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said he is responsible for two different traffic crashes within just a few minutes of each other. In a news release, police identified 34-year-old Derrick Von […]
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Georgia man is behind bars after allegedly causing two serious incidents in Panama City Beach Friday. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez reports that Derrick Davis, 34, was involved in a domestic altercation in the parking lot of Gulf World that ended with him hitting the victim with his car.
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff’s Office crackdown on drugs and firearms
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office have scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m on Friday. According to information from a Sheriff’s Office email sent to the media, the press conference is expected to go over multiple arrests made as well as a crackdown on drugs and firearms.
JAIL Report for November 30, 2022
Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Poulson, 39, Springfield, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teddi Claybaugh, 40, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Treivarius Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, grand theft of...
A Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping a Teen In Geneva County
A man has pleased guilty to kidnapping a Geneva teen back in 2021. Iziquel Vang pleaded guilty to the federal charges this week after authorities say he kidnapped a 16-year-old he met online. Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says Vang was caught after an Amber Alert and multi state police chase. He faces life in prison.
De'Arius Cannon denied acquittal, trial still expected to go until Dec 9
Cannon's attorney motioned for the acquittal due to the State failing to prove ill intent, lack of forensic evidence, and an officer's testimony confirming Murray was hit before Cannon opened fire.
New motions call for dismissal in Lynn Haven case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — As a hearing gets closer ahead of a planned February trial the remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case filed new motions to dismiss in hopes of ending the prosecution now. This is the 18th and 19th motions to dismiss that have been filed in the more than two-year-old […]
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office program combatting holiday crime
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Even though the holiday is the season for giving, more crimes and scams can happen and claim more victims but one program at the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is working to deter holiday crimes. Operation Safe Holiday has been going on for 15 years now...
Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
PHOTO: Man wanted for alleged fraud, officials asking for help
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is wanted in Callaway after deputies say he could be responsible for a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who visited a local business in Callaway, where the suspect allegedly stole a wallet from the business, and attempted to use the victim’s bank card at two other establishments in Panama City on 23rd Street.
A step back in time at Florida Caverns State Park
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Folks had the chance to step back in time this weekend at the Florida Caverns State Park in Jackson County. The popular park hosted its annual ‘Caverns Cultural Celebration’ Friday and Saturday. The event at Florida Caverns State Park gave people a history lesson on what happened in the area way back […]
Wakulla county man pedals his way to a complete life transformation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla County man is filled with joy this holiday season after his year started with a near-death experience. The pandemic sent Isaac Johnson to a dark place, and it took his family and a rekindled passion to rescue himself. Johnson landed in the hospital in...
Panama City police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident. According to PCPD, the accident occurred on November 19th at the 500 block of East 23rd Street. The victim, Joshua Frazier, was struck by two vehicles. The second vehicle […]
