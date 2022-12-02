CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is wanted in Callaway after deputies say he could be responsible for a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who visited a local business in Callaway, where the suspect allegedly stole a wallet from the business, and attempted to use the victim’s bank card at two other establishments in Panama City on 23rd Street.

4 DAYS AGO