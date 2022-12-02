Read full article on original website
Story Time to be held at the Alliance Public Library
Alliance, NE –Story Time at the Alliance Public Library for ages 3-6 began on Tuesday, November 29th in the new Children’s Room. Story Time is offered weekly on Tuesdays at 10 am and Thursdays at 1 pm for about 45 minutes each session. Activities include several stories, puppets, birthdays, music and crafts. Themes include “December Dazzle” on November 29th and December 1st, “Treasures & Traditions” on December 6th and 8th, “Holiday Sparkles” on December 13th and 15th.
Kris Kringle Christmas Boutique to be held in Chadron
BOB CHAIRS - Bob Hawthorne. CHADRON STATE COLLEGE CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER FUNDRAISER - Lona Downs. COOKIES BY THE POUND - Consuming Fire Dance & Gymnastics. GRANDMA'S PLAYHOUSE & ICE CREAM SHOPPE - Norma Cozad. H BAR L CUSTOMES - Chelsea Schaub. HANDCRAFTS - Karen Edwards. HANDMADE CRAFTS - Leslie Justus.
Solar workshop to be held at Dawes County 4-H building in Chadron
A Workshop on Solar for Farms, Homes, and Businesses will be held on Dec. 7 in Chadron at the Dawes County 4-H Building from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. MT. This workshop is for homeowners, farmers, and business owners who are interested in exploring solar PV systems. The workshop will...
NSCS Board of Trustees approves 2 CSC requests during its regular meeting
CHADRON – During its Nov. 10 meeting, the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees approved two requests from Chadron State College. The first request was for Crites Hall and the remaining West Court Housing building, to be removed from the Revenue Bond System. Crites Hall was part of the System when bonds were issued for it in 1937 and West Court was part of the System when bonds were issued for it in 1961, but the bonds on both buildings have been paid in full. Crites Hall once functioned as a student residence hall and West Court Housing once functioned as family student housing. Crites Hall shifted to predominantly state use as a student services facility years ago and the majority of the West Court buildings were demolished in 2017-2019 with the one remaining building shifted to state use, first as a veteran center, and currently as an art classroom.
Carley named CSC Project Strive/TRiO November Student of the Month
CHADRON – Chadron State College student Jeremy Carley was the Project Strive/TRiO Student of the Month for November. Carley is a senior of Dalton, Nebraska, who chose Business Finance as a major because it seemed interesting and he liked math and money while he was growing up. Being a member of the Rural Business Leaders Initiative (RBLI) provides him with a full tuition scholarship and opportunities to network with professionals in the business world and create friendships with other people in the organization. His sister, Janessa, is in the program, as well, and recommended CSC’s business program to him.
WNCC launching search for next president, hosting community forums
SCOTTSBLUFF - The Western Community College Area (WCCA) Board of Governors, the governing body for Western Nebraska Community College, has begun the search for the next president of WNCC. Interim President John Marrin is set to retire on June 30, 2022. The Board has selected Pauly Group, Inc. a national...
4 CSC student teams win RBLI funds to improve communities including Alliance
CHADRON – Twelve Rural Business Leadership Initiative (RBLI) student teams competed Nov. 10 for four awards of $2,500 that will be used for improvement projects in rural communities. The winning teams in the pitch competition were Keep Morrill Nebraska Clean, Chadron State College Trail Signage Project, Make More Possible...
UPDATE: Chadron police search for missing person
Paul Bear Saves Life has been located in Rapid City, SD and confirmed by law enforcement. During the early morning hours of December 4, the Chadron Police Department took a Missing Person Report. The reporting party stated that on December 1, 33-year-old, Paul Bear Saves Life, walked away from his Chadron residence to take a stroll, but never returned and they have not heard from him.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201059 12:25 JUV : JUVENILE Juvenile out of control / 1400 Big horn / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201060 13:46 DISTURBANCE : 300 Block of Yellowstone/ Alleged Terroristic Threat/ Individual placed under arrest for obstruction, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201062 19:40...
Alcohol inspections held in Scotts Bluff, Lincoln Counties
SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB. — Nebraska State Patrol investigators performed alcohol inspections at businesses in Scotts Bluff and Lincoln Counties earlier this month. During the evening hours of Friday, November 18, investigators conduced alcohol inspections at 12 businesses in Lincoln County. Three of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor, for a compliance rate of 75%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.
3 arrested on weapon charges in Chadron
On Dec. 4 at 5: 29 p.m. Chadron police officers Zach Klemp and Seth Orsborn were called the 100 block of Pine Street, as a concerned homeowner reported they had found a firearm inside the residence, behind a couch. "[They] believed they knew who had placed it [firearm] there," Chadron...
Panhandle police activity, Nov. 17 - Nov. 30
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Speed Goats share stories in Chadron Graves Lecture
CHADRON – Chadron State College faculty members Dr. Kurt Kinbacher, Dr. Mary Clai Jones, Markus Jones, and CSC student Jace Demeranville presented the final Graves Lecture of the year Nov. 15 about their cross country bicycling class. The group presented Crossing the Continent on Two Wheels: The Speed Goat...
Chadron police participating in 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over'
The Chadron Police Department is announcing their participation in the upcoming Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign event this holiday season, occurring between December 16, 2022 and January 1, 2023. Impaired Driving is dangerous and carries with it many penalties, not the least of which could include fines, jail...
Alliance man sentenced to prison for lighting woman on fire, possession of LSD
24-year-old Jon Mazanec of Alliance will serve 10-15 years in prison for second degree domestic assault with a prior conviction (Class 2A Felony), third degree domestic assault with a prior conviction (Class 3A Felony), and possession of LSD (Class 4 Felony). Box Butte County District Court Judge Travis O'Gorman credited...
Scottsbluff police respond to crash, drug paraphernalia found
Today at approximately 10:16 a.m. Scottsbluff police were called to a two vehicle non-injury accident at the intersection of West 26th Street and Ave E in Scottsbluff. "A 2006 Silver Chevy HHR driven by 22-year-old Scottsbluff resident Demetria Mills was driving westbound on West 26th Street with two passengers," Scottsbluff Police Corporal Andrew Soucie said. "The Chevy HHR failed to yield to the right of way and entered the intersection as a 2022 orange Freightliner Semi truck with no trailer, driven by 31-year-old Scottsbluff resident Tervarus Ages, was driving south bound on Ave E. The silver Chevy HHR contacted the driver’s side of the orange Freightliner in the intersection causing damage."
NSP investigating Gering officer-involved shooting
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting an officer-involved shooting investigation in Gering. The incident involving the Gering Police Department occurred at approximately 11:25 a.m. MT Thursday. Officers with the Gering Police Department had responded to a report of a man threatening self-harm at a residence at 1200...
AHS Unified Bowling Team Competes in State Tournament
The 2022 Nebraska State Unified Bowling Tournament was held Monday December 5 at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. For the 6th time in the 7 year history of the event, The Alliance Bulldogs qualified and competed at State. Alliance earned a berth in this years State Tournament as a wildcard...
Eagles hand undefeated Highlands 30-point defeat to snap seven game win streak
CHADRON, Neb. -- December 3, 2022 -- The Chadron State College women's basketball team had its largest margin of victory since a 37-point 2010 win over Regis University, on Saturday afternoon in the Chicoine Center. CSC defeated Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponent New Mexico Highlands University 89-59 to fling its winless streak aside and end the Cowgirls undefeated season.
