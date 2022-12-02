Read full article on original website
kurv.com
Mission Attorney Appointed Judge Of New District Court In Hidalgo County
Palmhurst Municipal Judge Horacio Pena will be the first judge of the new 476th state District Court. Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Pena to preside over Hidalgo County’s newest district court. Pena will serve a 2-year term until the end of 2024, or until a judge is elected to...
kurv.com
Proposals Sought From Private Companies To Manage Hidalgo County-Leased Willacy County Jail
Hidalgo County will be sending requests for proposals from private companies to operate the Willacy County Regional Detention Facility. The decision by Hidalgo County commissioners to do that comes about a month after Hidalgo and Willacy counties signed an agreement for Hidalgo County to lease the jail for the next 50 years.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Judge Cortez wants to reduce poverty in Hidalgo County; colonia residents respond
ALAMO, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has set up the Prosperity Task Force to address poverty in his county. To get feedback from colonia residents, Cortez hosted a town hall meeting at a community center in Little Mexico, south Alamo. At the event, Cortez pointed out that, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 25 percent of Hidalgo County residents live below the poverty line.
Mission-based attorney appointed to 476th Judicial District Court
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has appointed Horacio Pena as the 476th Judicial District Court for Hidalgo County. Pena is an attorney of a private practice, who has previously served as a municipal court judge for Mission and judge in the 92nd Judicial District Court in Hidalgo County, state a press release […]
KRGV
Seven children adopted into forever homes in Cameron County
Three Cameron County families officially got a little bigger this week. Those three families adopted seven children between them. One of the families adopted a child that they were already fostering. "We knew that going into fostering that's exactly what we wanted to happen, we wanted this end result," father...
kurv.com
Former Political Candidate Arrested For DWI In Willacy County
A woman who has run for political office in South Texas several times is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated. Vanessa Tijerina was arrested Tuesday night in Willacy County by a Texas state trooper. Tijerina has been arrested several times on a variety of charges and is currently on...
Republican requests recount after loss in battleground race for state Senate seat in South Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount Wednesday in his hard-fought race for a state Senate seat in South Texas. Hinojosa lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind Democrat Morgan LaMantia, according to official results that were released Monday. There were 175,415 total votes in the election. […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Hold state lawmakers accountable, Lucio tells business leaders
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Retiring state Sen. Eddie Lucio has urged the Brownsville business community to hold legislators to account. The Brownsville Democrat spoke at a Despierta Brownsville breakfast event hosted by the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce. It was held at the historic Alonso Building. Lucio is retiring in January...
Cameron County reports 371 new COVID-19 cases
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Health is reporting more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. According to the county’s public report, there are a total of 371 new cases. Of the 371 cases, 136 are confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Cameron County reported 232 cases are based on antigen testing. […]
Professor wins John Lewis Award for spotlighting history of racial violence that touched his Mexican American family
A professor of history whose research led him to discover that his own family had been victims of racial violence in Texas is the recipient of a national award. Trinidad Gonzales, a professor of history and Mexican American studies at South Texas College, has been honored with the 2022 John Lewis Award for History and Social Justice.
Report: 1 out of 5 workers in Harlingen employed in healthcare-related professions
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One out of every 5 people in Harlingen’s workforce are employed in a healthcare-related profession, according to data provided by the city this week. Five of Harlingen’s largest 10 employers and eight of its top 20 employers are healthcare companies. In total, 20.5% of Harlingen’s workforce is classified as healthcare and social […]
McAllen ISD aviation course takes flight
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD high school seniors can now get their private pilot license. The district is offering a new aviation course for students wanting to learn how to fly planes. “I’ve been pondering the idea of what it would be like to fly. But it’s very expensive to learn. So I heard […]
kurv.com
Trial Set For Harlingen Man In Corpus Christi Woman’s Murder
A Harlingen man will stand trial early next year for the shooting death of a Corpus Christi woman more than three years ago. A February trial date was set for 47-year-old Anthony Eliff after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Elyn Loera. Loera was killed...
McAllen expects economic growth after holiday parade
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Holiday Parade attracts thousands from the Rio Grande Valley and across Texas. For the city of McAllen, it is a yearly economic boost. A study conducted by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley shows McAllen can expect more than $18 million of revenue due to this big one-day […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Lucio: Legislature should not allow guns to be taken into the capitol
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Retiring state Sen. Eddie Lucio says it is “crazy” that members of the general public can freely walk around the state Capitol with a firearm. He said things can get tense in the Senate chamber during a legislative session and a flare-up on the floor between lawmakers could lead to a terrible incident.
KRGV
Behind the McAllen Holiday Parade security operations
About 200,000 people enjoyed the McAllen Holiday Parade Saturday night. In the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, security is the priority for McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez. "Today, everything can happen," Rodriguez said. Thousands of people lined the streets Saturday night to enjoy the parade. "So we...
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets. Further, the case illustrates how police can use a new Texas law, which took effect in January. On Nov. 22, a McAllen animal warden found […]
KRGV
Valley residents ready for McAllen Holiday Parade
The city of McAllen is getting ready for its annual holiday parade. The McAllen Holiday Parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday. Valley residents say they're making plans to attend the event. "It's pretty amazing," said Valley resident Linda Hahn. "I see it on TV, and it's just so impressive. If...
PSJA ISD, superintendent parting ways after agreement on severance package
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA Independent School District and its superintendent came to an agreement Monday on a severance package Monday, initiating Jorge Arrendondo’s departure as the district’s top administrator. The school board will begin a search for Arredondo’s replacement, the district added. The district announced the decision on its website with a statement […]
KRGV
McAllen Holiday Parade scheduled for Saturday
The largest holiday parade in South Texas is just a few days away. The McAllen Holiday Parade is scheduled for Saturday and is slated to start at 6:00 p.m. The city of McAllen's Deputy Director of Programs, Carina Jimenez, spoke to Channel 5 News about what to expect from this year's parade.
