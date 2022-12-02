SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The identities of the victims in the plane crash that happened in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Venice on Saturday have been released. The victims in the crash are 42-year-old pilot Christian Kath, 42, his wife Misty Kath, 43, and their daughter Lily, 12, according to officials with the City of Venice in a news release on Tuesday.

