Port Charlotte, FL

mynews13.com

St. Pete business hopes SunRunner brings more customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Squeeze Juice Works is located along the SunRunner bus route in St. Petersburg and the business hopes to turn riders into new customers, according to General Manager Raquel Rubin. "Several people have mentioned that's how they've gotten here, which is really cool," said Rubin, 30....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
mynews13.com

Four developers offer proposals for Tropicana Field site

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The proposals are in for the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site. Mayor Ken Welch rebooted the whole process of selecting a developer after he was sworn in as mayor last year. On Monday, four new proposals were announced from developers Sugar Hill Community Partners,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
mynews13.com

Tampa set to launch second police chief search within a year

TAMPA, Fla. — Mary O'Connor's forced resignation means the City of Tampa will now be launching a new search for its next police chief. Tampa Mayor Castor did promise a nationwide search the last time around but she opted to choose O'Connor, whom she knew from her time in the police department, out of three finalists.
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Guilty plea accepted in Steven Lorenzo murder trial, sentencing set for February

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge has accepted a guilty plea from the man charged in a notorious Tampa double murder. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Sabella has accepted a guilty plea from Steven Lorenzo, who has said he wanted to plead guilty and be sentenced to death. The penalty phase or sentencing will happen on Feb. 6.
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Victims identified in Gulf plane crash as search continues for missing pilot

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The identities of the victims in the plane crash that happened in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Venice on Saturday have been released. The victims in the crash are 42-year-old pilot Christian Kath, 42, his wife Misty Kath, 43, and their daughter Lily, 12, according to officials with the City of Venice in a news release on Tuesday.
VENICE, FL
mynews13.com

Alex Golesh set to take over as USF football coach

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — South Florida hired Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh as its new head football coach on Sunday. Golesh, who came to Tennessee with head coach Josh Heupel in 2021 after the two were at Central Florida in 2019, takes over a USF program that went 1-11 this year. The Bulls finished 0-8 in the American Athletic Conference.
TAMPA, FL

