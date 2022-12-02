Read full article on original website
Craft store and dance studio open in former warehouse
ELLSWORTH — Two new businesses have put some new life into the old warehouse at 51 Franklin St. in Ellsworth. The warehouse, which has served many purposes over the years, is now home to a craft store and a dance studio. Jeff Lamb and his wife, Danielle Alteri, now...
Blue Christmas service in Hancock
HANCOCK — On Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., a Blue Christmas service will be celebrated at the Union Congregational Church of Hancock. Some of us experience Christmastime not with anticipation and joy but with increased depression, sadness or anger due to the loss of a loved one or the loss of daylight during this time of year.
Holiday cookie sale Dec. 17
ELLSWORTH — The annual holiday cookie sale at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth, 121 Bucksport Road in Ellsworth, will again be held in a drive-by format on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 to 11 a.m. Pre-packed boxes of three dozen assorted holiday cookies will be sold for $25...
Line dancing class in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH — Friends in Action is hosting a demonstration beginner line dancing class on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 11:15 a.m. to noon at the Moore Community Center gym in Ellsworth. Come learn or watch beginner line dancing with instructor Sheri Kean. Sit or stand and dance to rock ‘n’...
Christmas event in Surry
SURRY — A team of elves will drop gifts down Santa’s Magic Chimney for all Surry kids on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. This free annual event is sponsored by the Surry Historical Society and will take place at the Old Town Hall at 1217 Surry Road, rain or shine.
Hancock Fire Department hosts Santa Run
HANCOCK — Santa will be paying a visit to the children of Hancock on the morning of Dec. 18. The Hancock Santa Run, an annual event held by the Hancock Volunteer Fire Department for many decades, will be bringing Santa from house to house on a fire truck. “We...
Holiday shopping event in Castine
CASTINE — On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 4-7 p.m., the town of Castine will be buzzing with holiday spirit. Stores and businesses will be open late and serving festive refreshments and drinks. Crackling fire pits will be available and holiday music will be playing all along Main Street.
Donald D. “Don” Allen
Donald D. “Don” Allen, 91, died peacefully Dec. 4, 2022, at Mount Desert Island Hospital. He was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Augusta, the son of Osmond and Gladys (Walker) Allen.
Wreaths Across America ceremony set for Sunday
ELLSWORTH — The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held Sunday, Dec. 11, with the convoy arriving at 9 a.m. at the Maine Coast Mall parking lot in front of TJ Maxx. This year’s theme is “Find a Way to Serve.”. The guest speaker is Bucks-port...
Trenton firefighters help put presents under the tree
TRENTON — The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department went on its annual shopping trip for local families in need on Saturday, Dec. 3. Trenton volunteer firefighters have been buying gifts for local families for nearly a decade. “The Trenton Fire Department has been doing this for seven years,” said Trenton...
Local group to resettle two Ukrainian families
BAR HARBOR — Representatives of several churches on MDI and one in Ellsworth have formed an organization for the purpose of bringing at least two Ukrainian refugee families to the area and helping them get settled in. The Hancock County Neighborhood Support Team (NST) aims to relocate the families...
Warrant dismissed for former Blue Hill vacation rental business owner
ELLSWORTH — An arrest warrant issued in 2021 for the owner of a former Blue Hill vacation rental business has been dismissed, according to District Attorney Matt Foster. Foster said the victims in the case have been made whole, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case.
Eddie S. Spurling
Eddie Spurling died peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side. Eddie was born Feb. 13, 1948, in Ellsworth, the son of Sheldon E. Spurling and Blanche I. (White) Robbins.
GSA headmaster announces resignation
BLUE HILL — Tim Seeley, headmaster of George Stevens Academy, announced his resignation effective June 30, 2023, in a letter to the school community Tuesday. “It is time for me to move on to new things, and for GSA to benefit from new leadership,” Seeley said.
Planning Board finalizes ordinance changes for City Council review
ELLSWORTH — Revisions to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance are ready for City Council review after the Planning Board finalized proposed changes Dec. 1. While most of the suggested amendments relate to solar energy facilities, Assistant City Planner Matthew Williams included a change requiring a nonresidential development plan receive Planning Board approval if it is 3,000 square feet or above, or at the code enforcement officer’s discretion.
Public hearing on new Orland Fire Department building Dec. 15
ORLAND — The town of Orland is holding a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Orland Community Center to share information about the proposed Fire Department building. The current station is aging and experiencing myriad issues, including leaks, drainage problems and being noncompliant with...
Flagpole park developers warn that proposed moratorium endangers project
COLUMBIA FALLS — The development company that wants to build a giant “Flagpole of Freedom” park in Columbia Falls warned last Monday night that a proposed moratorium on major projects in the town could derail the venture. A lawyer for Worcester Resources told town officials that a...
Truck crashes into Dollar Tree, six injured
ELLSWORTH — A pickup truck crashed through the glass doors of the Dollar Tree store on Marden’s Way at 1:31 p.m. Monday, injuring four people inside the store and causing structural damage to the building, said Ellsworth Police Capt. Shawn Willey. The Dollar Tree is temporarily closed. Efforts...
Ellsworth Police Log Week of Dec. 8
ELLSWORTH — Officers responded to the scene of a possible sexual assault to collect evidence in the pre-dawn hours Dec. 2. The investigation is ongoing.
Hancock County Sheriff's Log Week of Dec. 8
ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several reports of theft from vehicles parked at the Blue Hill YMCA Saturday morning. Deputy Brian Archer and Deputy Justin Burnett are among the investigating officers. Burglary.
