ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leverett, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man arrested for Longmeadow attempted break-in

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield man accused of trying to break into a Longmeadow home was arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday afternoon. Raul Rosario, 31, faced a judge after being arrested Monday night in connection with an attempted break-in at a Longmeadow house. According to Longmeadow Police,...
LONGMEADOW, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Gardens Shooter Held Without Bail

(Greenfield, MA) The man who is accused of shooting fifteen rounds into a Greenfield Gardens apartment and then fleeing this past July had a court appearance Monday. 28 year-old Qadree Hutchins of Springfield is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing that will take place Thursday, December 8th. Hutchins is being charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, disorderly conduct, vandalism, possession of a firearm without a license to carry and possession of ammunition without an FID card, as well as disturbing the peace.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield Police arrest 2 following package thefts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday evening, the Greenfield Police arrested two people who allegedly stole multiple packages from city residents. According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers located additional packages during the arrest, which had the address tags ripped off. If you have reason to believe a package of your...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person injured in crash along I-391 north in Chicopee

We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge.
CHICOPEE, MA
WNYT

Berkshire County horse owners under investigation

The owners of more than twenty horses living at a property in Berkshire county are being investigated for neglect – and leaving the animals in dangerous conditions. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report authorities arrived at the property on East Road in Alford Friday. A mule had...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Amherst Police warning of increase in catalytic converter thefts

We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest following a homicide in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a reported stabbing at an apartment on the 0-100 block of School Street around 5:10 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCAX

Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power

HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont. It happened Thursday at about 11 a.m. on Reed Hill Road in Halifax. Vermont State Police say Lukas Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working to restore power after trees fell on the wires.
COLRAIN, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person hospitalized following Pittsfield house fire

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized after a house fire on 11 Congress Street in Pittsfield on Tuesday. Crews from the Pittsfield Fire Department respond around 1:45 A.M. to a structure fire. When they arrived on-scene, they found heavy fire in the back of the building and discovered...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy