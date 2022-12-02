Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man arrested for Longmeadow attempted break-in
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield man accused of trying to break into a Longmeadow home was arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday afternoon. Raul Rosario, 31, faced a judge after being arrested Monday night in connection with an attempted break-in at a Longmeadow house. According to Longmeadow Police,...
Longmeadow Police arrest man after alleged attempted house break-in
Longmeadow police have arrested a man for an alleged attempted house break-in.
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Gardens Shooter Held Without Bail
(Greenfield, MA) The man who is accused of shooting fifteen rounds into a Greenfield Gardens apartment and then fleeing this past July had a court appearance Monday. 28 year-old Qadree Hutchins of Springfield is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing that will take place Thursday, December 8th. Hutchins is being charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, disorderly conduct, vandalism, possession of a firearm without a license to carry and possession of ammunition without an FID card, as well as disturbing the peace.
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield Police arrest 2 following package thefts
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday evening, the Greenfield Police arrested two people who allegedly stole multiple packages from city residents. According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers located additional packages during the arrest, which had the address tags ripped off. If you have reason to believe a package of your...
Chicopee Police arrested 77 and issued 553 citations in November
The police in Chicopee released their review for the month of November.
westernmassnews.com
1 person injured in crash along I-391 north in Chicopee
We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge.
Hampden DA poised to announce development in 1990 Springfield murder investigation of 17-year-old Shana Price
Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni is poised to announce a development in the unsolved murder of 17-year-old Shana Price that dates back more than 30 years. A spokesman for Gulluni was not specific about the development and said more information will come at a press conference Wednesday morning. Price...
WNYT
Berkshire County horse owners under investigation
The owners of more than twenty horses living at a property in Berkshire county are being investigated for neglect – and leaving the animals in dangerous conditions. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report authorities arrived at the property on East Road in Alford Friday. A mule had...
Suspect arrested for deadly School St. stabbing in Springfield
A suspect from Springfield has been arrested following a stabbing at an apartment on School Street where the victim has died Monday morning.
Crews help remove driver from vehicle after crash on I-391 in Chicopee
A lane on I-391 in Chicopee is closed Tuesday afternoon due to a rollover crash.
westernmassnews.com
Amherst Police warning of increase in catalytic converter thefts
Duane Miller, 49, was Springfield man stabbed to death early Monday morning
The Springfield man stabbed to death early Monday morning at an apartment on School Street was Duane Miller, a 49-year-old resident of the building, according to a police report. Madonya Jones Rodriguez, 21, of Springfield, faces a murder charge connected to Miller’s death. Springfield Police said in their report that...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest following a homicide in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a reported stabbing at an apartment on the 0-100 block of School Street around 5:10 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim...
westernmassnews.com
New information comes to light about I-91 Bandit’s prior arrest history
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has come to light about a past robbery by the man the FBI has now dubbed “the Route 91 Bandit.”. 30-year-old Taylor Dzizcek was taken into custody last week for allegedly robbing more than a dozen banks across 4 New England states. We...
Worcester Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say started as a...
WCAX
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont. It happened Thursday at about 11 a.m. on Reed Hill Road in Halifax. Vermont State Police say Lukas Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working to restore power after trees fell on the wires.
Enfield man killed after 7-vehicle crash on I-84 West in West Hartford
A seven-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 West near Exit 45 in West Hartford Monday morning.
Springfield man arrested in connection with Chicopee shooting, police say
A Springfield man wanted in connection with a Chicopee shooting was arrested at a parking lot near the Hilton Garden Inn on Hall of Fame Avenue Thursday evening, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Troy Dubose, 32-year-old Springfield man, was arrested on the following Chicopee District Court arrest...
Police identify 2 people killed in weekend Worcester crash
WORCESTER — Two people who died in a crash early Saturday on Grafton Street have been identified by police. Jason Colon, 35, of Methuen, and Krystal Reyes, 33, of Haverhill, died after the Toyota Highlander they were in overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine Hill Road. Colon, who was...
westernmassnews.com
1 person hospitalized following Pittsfield house fire
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized after a house fire on 11 Congress Street in Pittsfield on Tuesday. Crews from the Pittsfield Fire Department respond around 1:45 A.M. to a structure fire. When they arrived on-scene, they found heavy fire in the back of the building and discovered...
