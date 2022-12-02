ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Alex Jones files for bankruptcy as damages owed to Sandy Hook families total nearly $1.5B: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Shapero
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rBpL_0jVDbv4m00

( The Hill ) — Infowars host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy on Friday after a series of defamation trials resulted in him owing nearly $1.5 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting, The Washington Post reported.

Jones reportedly listed his assets at between $1 million and $10 million and his debts at between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to the Post.

A Connecticut jury in October ordered Jones to pay $965 million in compensatory and punitive damages to 15 relatives of the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The families sued Jones for spreading the unfounded conspiracy theory that the shooting — which left 26 people, including 20 young children, dead — was a hoax staged by the U.S. government.

Earlier in the year, a Texas jury awarded the parents of a child killed in the shooting $49 million in damages.

In Connecticut, Jones also filed a notice Friday saying his bankruptcy filing halts all proceedings in that case. A judge was scheduled to hear arguments Friday morning in the Connecticut case on a motion by the Sandy Hook families to attach the assets of Jones and his company to secure money for the damages awards.

The families’ motion to secure Jones’ assets also asks the Connecticut judge to bar Jones from transferring or disposing of any of his assets without the permission of the court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

UPDATE: 12-year-old boy shot five times in Calhoun County

Ed. Note: Calhoun County Sheriff’s officials originally misreported how many times the victim was shot. They said Monday that they have determined the victim was shot five times. This story has been updated to reflect that new information. Update as of 2:21 p.m. CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County sheriff’s office is continuing […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape

Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS 42

BPD officer arrested for alleged domestic violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department have reported that they arrested one of their officers Sunday. According to BPD, officer Brandon Smith turned himself into custody of the Jefferson County Jail on Sunday. A warrant was obtained for Smith for domestic violence strangulation and a $5,000 bond. BPD was made aware of domestic […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Officers stopped chasing vehicle due to ‘weather conditions’: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are still investigating a crash that killed 19-year-old Kailyn Draine Sunday morning off Highpoint Boulevard and Bear Fork Road. Police have charged Jh’Isaiah Franklin with homicide by vehicle and attempting to elude after he led police on a chase until he crashed into a tree, […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Police in this Alabama town are cracking down on drug trafficking

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over recent weeks, Elba police have made more than a dozen arrests on intent to distribute a controlled substance, along with distribution of a controlled substance. Recently, Karen Bogedain was arrested on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; distribution of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor possession […]
ELBA, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near Huffman High School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were shot near Huffman High School in Birmingham, police report. According to the Birmingham Police Department, there were several shots fired in the 700 block of Springville Road, located less than half a mile away from Huffman High School. All three victims, who are all adults, were taken to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy