GJHS Girls Basketball Results
The Graham Junior High School Lady Blues basketball teams hosted Holliday Monday, Nov. 28. The eighth grade B team picked up the Lady Blues' lone win of the night with a 23-10 lead. Score and stat information was provided by GJHS Girl's Athletic Coordinator Kim Brewster.
Holliday 35, Lady Blues 7th A 8
Top scorer: Hadleigh Allen.
Top rebounder: Austin Hughes.
Holliday 37, Lady Blues 7th B 7
Top scorers: Keirstin Schubach, Martiza Palacios and Lyla Dixon.
Defensive Player of the Game: Kinsey Rowe.
Holliday 39, Lady Blues 8th A 24
Top scorers: Adi Pinkston, 8 points; Addyson Weaver, 7 points.
Top rebounder: Jensen Pettus.
Lady Blues 8th B 23, Holliday 10
Top scorers: Gabby Reyes, 9 points; Payton Collins, 8 points.
Defensive Player of the Game: Reyes.
The GJHS Lady Blues return to action Monday, Dec. 5 when the teams travel to City View. Following Monday's games at City View, the Lady Blues will host Iowa Park on Monday, Dec. 12.
Comments / 0