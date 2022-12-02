GJHS Girls Basketball Results

Graham Concert Association is hosting the southern soul band Prophets and Outlaws for a Christmas show at Graham Memorial Auditorium Tuesday. The local nonprofit organization hosts six shows each season to provide performing arts for the Young County area.Prophets and Outlaws originated in a high school in Dallas when two brothers and their best friend combined their love of music. Five albums later, the band has a fanbase that spans across the south and midwest along with an online community.“The Graham Concert Association is proud to welcome Prophets and Outlaws to the Graham Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday, Dec. 6, as part of the GCA’s 77th annual season,” the organization wrote in the release. “Prophets and Outlaws’ performance promises to be a world-class mix of soulful southern blues, rhythm and country originals with a joyful sprinkle of Christmas spirit.”The performance will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 7 p.m. at GMA. General admission tickets are $30 and can be purchased at grahamconcertassociation.com. Season tickets are also available online for $120 for adults and $25 for students.For the full story, see the Wednesday, Nov. 30 edition of The Graham Leader.

GRAHAM, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO