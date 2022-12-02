ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GJHS Girls Basketball Results

By Mike Williams
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 4 days ago
The Graham Junior High School Lady Blues basketball teams hosted Holliday Monday, Nov. 28. The eighth grade B team picked up the Lady Blues' lone win of the night with a 23-10 lead. Score and stat information was provided by GJHS Girl's Athletic Coordinator Kim Brewster.

Holliday 35, Lady Blues 7th A 8

Top scorer: Hadleigh Allen.

Top rebounder: Austin Hughes.

Holliday 37, Lady Blues 7th B 7

Top scorers: Keirstin Schubach, Martiza Palacios and Lyla Dixon.

Defensive Player of the Game: Kinsey Rowe.

Holliday 39, Lady Blues 8th A 24

Top scorers: Adi Pinkston, 8 points; Addyson Weaver, 7 points.

Top rebounder: Jensen Pettus.

Lady Blues 8th B 23, Holliday 10

Top scorers: Gabby Reyes, 9 points; Payton Collins, 8 points.

Defensive Player of the Game: Reyes.

The GJHS Lady Blues return to action Monday, Dec. 5 when the teams travel to City View. Following Monday's games at City View, the Lady Blues will host Iowa Park on Monday, Dec. 12.

