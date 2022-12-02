ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Ankle Bracelet-Bearing Convict Busted After Springfield Drug Deal: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uI6eR_0jVDbbfU00
Edwin Harrison Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A convicted drug felon with a GPS tracking system around his ankle found himself running in with the law once again, authorities said.

Edwin Harrison, age 43, of Springfield, was slapped with several charges after he was arrested following a drug deal in the city around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Springfield Police report.

Harrison was the suspect of an illegal firearms and narcotics investigation under the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit for weeks, police said. That investigation led the FIU to catch Harrison after he left a drug transaction on the 100 block of Mill Street.

When officers tried to stop Harrison, he drove his car in reverse, onto the sidewalk and tried to escape police. Harrison then hit a parked car and ran away, police said. He was eventually taken into custody while hiding on a roof of a carport on Grosvenor Street.

Officers also took a loaded firearm and about 16 grams of cocaine from Harrison. Detectives also seized $467 in cash, another 28 grams of crack-cocaine, 97 bags of heroin and 45 pills believed to be MDMA, police said. Harrison was charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
  • Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (4 Counts)
  • Parole Warrant Violation
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
  • Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Failure to Stop for Police
  • Distribution of a Class B Drug
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug – Subsequent Offense
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Harrison has prior convictions of firearm, assault and battery with a knife and cocaine distribution charges, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man arrested for Longmeadow attempted break-in

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield man accused of trying to break into a Longmeadow home was arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday afternoon. Raul Rosario, 31, faced a judge after being arrested Monday night in connection with an attempted break-in at a Longmeadow house. According to Longmeadow Police,...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Found Driving Tractor-Trailer Containing $70K, Pistol In Waterford, Police Say

A wanted man was taken into custody after police said he was pulled over while driving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut that contained a loaded pistol and $70,000 in cash. State troopers were asked to assist the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with apprehending 65-year-old John Dahl, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Connecticut State Police said.
WATERFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Court documents reveal new details into deadly Springfield stabbing

Ludlow boys’ soccer team supporting coach after he suffers major heart attack. Last Thursday, Ludlow High School boys’ soccer coach Greg Kolodziey suffered a major heart attack. Updated: 7 hours ago. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest following a homicide in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a reported stabbing at an apartment on the 0-100 block of School Street around 5:10 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Man sentenced to 27 months for trafficking drugs into Orleans County

NEWPORT — A 23-year-old Connecticut man busted with a large amount of drugs in Orleans County back in 2021 was sentenced today. Jorge Torres, of Hartford, will serve to 27 months of imprisonment. Torres previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. The judge also ordered that...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
texasbreaking.com

Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him

On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
420K+
Followers
61K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy