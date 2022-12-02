Read full article on original website
1st amendment only
4d ago
so what, it doesn't matter, what's the difference, leave it alone, say something nice for change
Reply(1)
4
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
Lil Wayne Reveals The Only Opponent He Would Ever Face In A 'Verzuz' Battle
Weezy's choice may surprise you.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse
Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
HipHopDX.com
Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'
Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
Chrisean Rock Vows to Stay with Blueface After Being Charged with Murder
The on-again off-again girlfriend of rapper Blueface says she will not leave the rapper after he was arrested and charged for attempted murder. Chrisean Rock was with the Thotiana star when he was apprehended in Vegas Tuesday morning in an undercover sting. Several police officers wrestled with the rapper to the ground after he resisted arrest by authorities. He was charged with felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas and discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe They’ve Found Proof Robyn Brown Always ‘Despised’ Christine
'Sister Wives' took to Reddit to discuss an episode where they believe it appears clear that Robyn Brown 'despised' Christine.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Spot Janelle Rolling Her Eyes at Robyn During Her Outburst About Christine’s Marriage
'Sister Wives' fans spot Janelle Brown rolling her eyes after Robyn's rant about Christine lying about her marriage. Janelle is growing tired of all of the drama and is clearly on Christine's side.
Bruno Mars Was Arrested on Drug Charges Early in His Career, but His Record Is Clean Now
Bruno Mars' 2010 arrest could have derailed his career, but it didn't. The musician shared how the incident affected him.
‘Sister Wives’ Freak Out After Gwendlyn Brown Spills Major Tea About How Long Kody and Christine’s Relationship Struggled
'Sister Wives' fans can't believe just how much tea Gwendlyn Brown is spilling about the broken relationship between her mother Christine and father, Kody.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes 1st Black Woman To Cover 'Forbes 30 Under 30'
Forbes estimates the rapper raked in $13 million this year from royalties, ticket sales, endorsements, and merch.
Meri Brown Gushes She Is 'In Love' With All Things 'Currently Present' In Her Life After Shaming Christine For Leaving Polygamous Family
All peachy over there? Despite some tension with Christine Brown over her decision to leave their family, Meri Brown is grateful for everyone and everything that is currently still in her life.The first wife of Kody Brown boasted about her life on Wednesday, November 9, taking to Instagram to share a beaming selfie alongside the words, "All that I am becoming is in front of me.""The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation!" the Sister Wives star insisted. "I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Buy 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises Set To Open in 2023
Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry. After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.
Lauren London Launches New Collection to Honor Los Angeles and the Late Nipsey Hussle
Actress and girlfriend to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle Lauren London set to release her new collaboration with Puma, the powerhouse brand that has partnered with her to release the L.A. Love Story. The 10-piece collection will serve as an ode to Los Angeles, a place she says she shares...
