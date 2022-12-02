ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
so what, it doesn't matter, what's the difference, leave it alone, say something nice for change

HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money

Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse

Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
HipHopDX.com

Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'

Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
Shine My Crown

Chrisean Rock Vows to Stay with Blueface After Being Charged with Murder

The on-again off-again girlfriend of rapper Blueface says she will not leave the rapper after he was arrested and charged for attempted murder. Chrisean Rock was with the Thotiana star when he was apprehended in Vegas Tuesday morning in an undercover sting. Several police officers wrestled with the rapper to the ground after he resisted arrest by authorities. He was charged with felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas and discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
OK! Magazine

Meri Brown Gushes She Is 'In Love' With All Things 'Currently Present' In Her Life After Shaming Christine For Leaving Polygamous Family

All peachy over there? Despite some tension with Christine Brown over her decision to leave their family, Meri Brown is grateful for everyone and everything that is currently still in her life.The first wife of Kody Brown boasted about her life on Wednesday, November 9, taking to Instagram to share a beaming selfie alongside the words, "All that I am becoming is in front of me.""The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation!" the Sister Wives star insisted. "I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences...
hotnewhiphop.com

Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album

Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
Black Enterprise

Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Buy 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises Set To Open in 2023

Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry. After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.
CHARLESTON, SC
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

