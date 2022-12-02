Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
"Love seeing that light bulb moment" Honored teacher says she was born to be in education
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a special honor and a big surprise for a teacher at Madison High School!. Rachael Ray is the Regional Teacher of the Year for the western region of North Carolina. She's been teaching Spanish at Madison High for the last five years. Ray says...
WLOS.com
'Plan for the unthinkable' Asheville City Schools prepare for evacuation exercise
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is preparing to conduct a drill they’re calling a family re-unification exercise. The purpose is to practice the process of safely and swiftly evacuating students from school, during an emergency situation, and reuniting them with their parents. The school system is...
WLOS.com
Swain County receives Dogwood Health grant for free school meals
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Swain County's two elementary schools can look forward to free meals this school year thanks to a grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. Most students at East and West elementary schools qualify for free breakfasts and lunches. The $75,000 grant will help...
WLOS.com
Asheville school board member resigns after tense exchange
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Board of Education has resigned two weeks after a tense exchange during a meeting where she was misgendered. Board member Peyton O'Conner said in a statement she decided to step down to avoid giving the group the Alliance Defending Freedom a platform for future attacks.
WLOS.com
'It's a community asset': Asheville councilwoman responds to McCormick Field deadline
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Council says support has been rolling in for the Asheville Tourists and McCormick Field as a deadline approaches for a plan to pay for $30 million in needed stadium upgrades required by Major League Baseball (MLB). "I'm overwhelmed by...
WLOS.com
Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties
ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
WLOS.com
Kids to the courts: Nonprofit raising money to make tennis more accessible for children
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Tennis Association is launching a new capital campaign to make tennis more accessible for kids. The nonprofit organizations is hoping to raise $50,000 to purchase a van to help get kids to and from local tennis courts. The van would also give kids...
WLOS.com
'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Polk County high school teacher, charged with taking indecent liberties with a student, is no longer employed with the school system. John Brian Taylor had been on administrative leave since his arrest on November 15. The Polk County School Superintendent says Taylor has also surrendered his teaching license and is no longer eligible to be an educator in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
'He really just deserved better;' GoFundMe started for Henderson Co. boy in hospice care
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — At just 13 years old, a Henderson County boy, Karson, is currently in hospice care due to heart failure. His great aunt, Dawn Hughes, has cared for him for almost eight years now, and she said this will likely be his last Christmas. As...
WLOS.com
Passion for restoring retro audio more than just a hobby for town commissioner
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Most of us today listen to music delivered on a digital device. But there is growing interest in the older, analog systems. A public servant in Sylva is passionate about servicing retro audio. David Nestler is tuned in to things with some age to them....
WLOS.com
Marion Elementary students and staff put on their own Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time to put on a performance!. Students at Marion Elementary School recently participated in their second annual Thanksgiving parade. It was their own version of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Their teacher, Shannon Ward says the idea for the parade came from reading the...
WLOS.com
Teacher accused of indecent liberties no longer employed with Polk County Schools
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Polk County High School teacher accused of indecent liberties with a student is no longer employed with the district. In a statement released Monday, Dec. 5, Superintendent Aaron Greene said Polk County Schools "separated from employment" with teacher Brian Taylor. Greene added that...
WLOS.com
High school officials alerted to reports of man seen near campus with knife
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials with Transylvania County Schools say a person was taken into custody for having a knife near a school. The Brevard High School administration was alerted to a person seen with a knife near the campus around 3:45 Monday afternoon. School officials have not yet...
WLOS.com
New faces take oaths for elected office in Haywood County, including youngest official
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — New faces are taking their elected positions. In Haywood County, that means the oaths of office for commissioners, a sheriff and a youthful tax collector. 21-year-old Sebastian Cothran was elected last month, part of the Republican wave in Haywood County -- the youngest elected...
WLOS.com
Family loses pets, home, belongings in devastating house fire
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It is every family's worst nightmare, to get a call from neighbors saying your house has gone up in flames. That is precisely what happened to Matt Hoyle and his family on their way home from dinner and grocery shopping when they got that call from a neighbor.
WLOS.com
Turnout high in Warnock-Walker Senate runoff in Georgia
CLAYTON, Ga. (WLOS) — After weeks of intense campaigning, Georgia voters are headed to the polls on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the Senate runoff between Senator Raphael Warnock (D) and challenger Herschel Walker (R). The closely-watched race has national implications since it could determine whether Democrats have an outright...
WLOS.com
Missed the Hendersonville Christmas Parade? Here's when you can watch it on TV
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you missed Hendersonville's Christmas Parade on Saturday, you can watch it on TV this weekend on My40!. For the first time in 40 years, Hendersonville held its Christmas Parade after dark, showcasing lights on the floats. The Dec. 3 parade was filmed and will...
WLOS.com
Several residents speak up ahead of changes to popular West Asheville road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood Road in West Asheville is scheduled for a resurfacing from Patton Avenue to Ridgelawn Road. It’s a $7.7 million dollar project with the intentions of improving and elevating aspects of the roadway. On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) held a...
WLOS.com
Residents impacted by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred may qualify for home buy-outs
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The state of North Carolina is forwarding a program established by FEMA after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved through Western North Carolina in 2021. The program, called the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, makes government funding available to homeowners who qualify for reconstruction,...
