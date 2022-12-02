ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, NC

WLOS.com

Swain County receives Dogwood Health grant for free school meals

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Swain County's two elementary schools can look forward to free meals this school year thanks to a grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. Most students at East and West elementary schools qualify for free breakfasts and lunches. The $75,000 grant will help...
WLOS.com

Asheville school board member resigns after tense exchange

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Board of Education has resigned two weeks after a tense exchange during a meeting where she was misgendered. Board member Peyton O'Conner said in a statement she decided to step down to avoid giving the group the Alliance Defending Freedom a platform for future attacks.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties

ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
ROSMAN, NC
WLOS.com

'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Polk County high school teacher, charged with taking indecent liberties with a student, is no longer employed with the school system. John Brian Taylor had been on administrative leave since his arrest on November 15. The Polk County School Superintendent says Taylor has also surrendered his teaching license and is no longer eligible to be an educator in North Carolina.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Family loses pets, home, belongings in devastating house fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It is every family's worst nightmare, to get a call from neighbors saying your house has gone up in flames. That is precisely what happened to Matt Hoyle and his family on their way home from dinner and grocery shopping when they got that call from a neighbor.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Turnout high in Warnock-Walker Senate runoff in Georgia

CLAYTON, Ga. (WLOS) — After weeks of intense campaigning, Georgia voters are headed to the polls on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the Senate runoff between Senator Raphael Warnock (D) and challenger Herschel Walker (R). The closely-watched race has national implications since it could determine whether Democrats have an outright...
GEORGIA STATE
WLOS.com

Several residents speak up ahead of changes to popular West Asheville road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood Road in West Asheville is scheduled for a resurfacing from Patton Avenue to Ridgelawn Road. It’s a $7.7 million dollar project with the intentions of improving and elevating aspects of the roadway. On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) held a...
ASHEVILLE, NC

