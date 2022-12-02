Read full article on original website
wach.com
Lexington Police continue to investigate Oct. apartment shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Detectives of the Lexington Police Department continue investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 9 at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main Street in Lexington. Around 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a call of gunfire at the apartment complex. LOCAL FIRST |...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg authorities charge two suspects in murder case
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced two suspects have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in his yard. Investigators say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on Nov. 29 after a deceased male was reported. The victim was believed to have been shot the previous night.
wach.com
River Bluff High School teacher charged after police find gun her car
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A River Bluff High School teacher was arrested and charged after a Lexington Police officer found a gun in her car on campus. Police say Susan Horton, age 54 of Lexington, was arrested for a weapons law violation after officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School on Corley Mill Road.
wach.com
Family of 74-year-old killed in Richland County police chase speaks out
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — A grieving family is speaking out days after their loved one was killed. 74-year-old Earnest Kenner died last Thursday, December 2, after a suspect crashed into his car after deputies say he was speeding through a school zone and failed to stop. Just days after...
WRDW-TV
Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is making funeral arrangements for a 4-year-old hit and killed by a car over the weekend. It happened at 11:44 a.m. Sunday on Columbia Highway near Academy Street in Monetta. A 2016 Chevrolet SUV was driving down the highway and struck Stewart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
abccolumbia.com
Calhoun deputies searching for man wanted in armed robbery
CALHOUN, S.C. (WOLO)— Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted in connection with an armed robbery. Deputies say the suspect entered the Enmarket on Columbia Road at Burke Road in Saint Matthews on Dec. 2 around 5:45 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a weapon.
WIS-TV
Cayce Police respond to shots fired, overturned vehicle
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of shots fired and an overturned vehicle on Saturday, Dec. 3, around 10:47 p.m. According to officials, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop on Bluff Road. While...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5. The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.
wach.com
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug and gun crimes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug and gun crimes. Derek Taft Evans, 45, of Columbia, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
wach.com
WRDW-TV
WIS-TV
Sumter police locate missing teenager
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reports officers have located a missing teenager. Officials said 17-year-old Jermeisha Williams was found safe after she was reported missing when her family did not see her after they dropped her off at school on Thursday, December 1. Ms. Williams is back...
wach.com
RCSD: 3 arrested, 1 charged in stolen car pursuit
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Three people were arrested and one person was charged after a stolen car pursuit, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The driver, Kyree Chestnut, 19, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle. The department tells...
WRDW-TV
WIS-TV
Two students arrested after fight at Midlands high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports two students at Richland Northeast have been arrested for fighting. Officials said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who are brothers, have been charged with multiple offenses after assaulting other students and a deputy. School resource officers responded to a...
coladaily.com
Cayce Police investigate shots fired at Love's Travel Stop
Cayce Police officers responded to a call regarding shots fired in the Love’s Travel Stop parking lot, located at 2015 Bluff Road. According to officials, the incident occurred Saturday around 10:47 p.m. While responding to the call, officers were subsequently notified of a vehicle that overturned on the Interstate 77 exit ramp off Bluff Road. It is believed that the driver and occupants of the overturned vehicle were involved in the shooting. All occupants fled the scene on foot.
wach.com
2 Richland Northeast High School students charged after fight on campus
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Two Richland Northeast High School students have been arrested after a fight on campus Monday afternoon. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with multiple offenses after assaulting other students and a deputy. MORE STORIES LIKE...
WIS-TV
Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
