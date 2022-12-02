Read full article on original website
Kansas town’s library lease renewed after months of debate about LGBTQ content
ST. MARYS — The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease is safe for another year, following community uproar and legal pressure from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas. The Saint Marys City Commission voted to extend the lease, without restrictions, during a meeting Tuesday night. The lease renewal was up for debate because the library […] The post Kansas town’s library lease renewed after months of debate about LGBTQ content appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe selects Tenured Director to take over county’s library system
After a nationwide search, Buncombe County is excited to announce Jason Hyatt as the new Director of Public Libraries. The 13-branch system provides the community with invaluable resources, programming, digital catalogs, computer access, and more. “Jason demonstrated a deep knowledge and experience with leading a comparable public library system,” explains Assistant County Manager DK Wesley. “He also shared a strategic vision on how to position the library to provide innovative and equitable service that centers our diverse community.”
