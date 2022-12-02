ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matt Hancock’s call for dyslexia screening fails as his Bill runs out of time

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEIKx_0jVDZQKl00

Matt Hancock’s bid to ensure all children are screened for dyslexia before the end of primary school has failed after the legislation ran out of time in the Commons.

In his first speech in the House of Commons since taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, the ex-health secretary presented his Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill.

The now independent MP for West Suffolk told the lower chamber: “Dyslexics up and down the country are called lazy or stupid.”

He argued it is an “outrage” that teachers don’t currently need to be trained to support dyslexic pupils and insisted early identification of dyslexia is essential to reach full literacy.

But the Bill ran out of time to clear its second reading and it is unlikely to progress in its current form.

But if we don’t know who is dyslexic when they are at school, how can we possibly help them and equip them to deal with the challenges that life throws at us?

Mr Hancock said: “Without early identification we will never reach full literacy. Because the success in driving up literacy requires us to next support those who have the most difficulty in increasing their literacy.

“So the next stage of the education revolution under this administration must be to improve opportunities that dyslexic children and children with other neurodivergent conditions have.”

Mr Hancock noted it is estimated around 10% of people in the UK are dyslexic, adding: “But if we don’t know who is dyslexic when they are at school, how can we possibly help them and equip them to deal with the challenges that life throws at us?”

In his speech, the former cabinet minister also shared his personal experience, having been diagnosed with dyslexia when he was 18 while studying at Oxford.

He said that his brain had to be “retrained” and that whilst now he can read normal words “quite well”, he is not “that good with brand-new words and I have to concentrate very hard to learn them”.

He went on: “But that gave me the ability to prosper both at university and then succeed afterwards.”

Shadow education minister Matt Western told Mr Hancock it was good to see him “in the flesh” and commended him for raising awareness on dyslexia.

However, he said: “I do not believe this Bill is the answer in the way it currently sits. What I think is needed is better diagnosis across all education and all neurodivergent conditions. And we believe this can be done through continuous professional development.”

Education minister Claire Coutinho reiterated the Government will publish its response to the SEND review in early 2023, adding: “I’m very committed to doing so and part of what we will be looking at is some of the questions that have been talked about today to make sure that we can get that early identification right, that people are getting the help they need when they need it…”

She insisted the Government is “incredibly ambitious about literacy and making sure that we can achieve the targets that we have set out and we’ll be working to do so not only with the measures in the Bill, but also right across the department”.

Ms Coutinho said she would be very happy to work with Mr Hancock before the time ran out.

Shadow equalities minister Yasmin Qureshi earlier accused Tory MPs of trying to “talk out” Mr Hancock’s Bill.

During the second reading debate of the Offenders (Day of Release from Detention) Bill, Ms Qureshi said: “The reason there’s so many people on that side of the House is because you’re trying to talk out the last Bill for this morning.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gove defends housing targets climbdown to avert Tory revolt

A climbdown over housing targets in the face of a mass revolt by Tory MPs makes the Government look “strong”, Michael Gove claimed. The Government has watered down local housebuilding targets to avoid the first major Commons rebellion of Rishi Sunak’s premiership. Labour accused the Prime Minister...
newschain

Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail. Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form. Officers...
newschain

UK has lost its status as ‘development superpower’, Andrew Mitchell says

The UK has lost its reputation as a “development superpower,” Andrew Mitchell has said as he lamented “fierce and draconian” cuts to the overseas aid budget and a “lacuna” of development skills at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The new development minister...
newschain

Stephen Flynn elected SNP Westminster leader

Stephen Flynn has been elected as the new leader of the SNP at Westminster, replacing the outgoing Ian Blackford. The Aberdeen South MP defeated Alison Thewliss for the top job at the party’s AGM on Tuesday and will face Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions less than 24 hours later.
newschain

Hunt set to unveil package of ‘deregulatory’ financial reforms

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will this week unveil a package of financial reforms to relax regulation in the City in a bid to make London more competitive, reports suggest. The measures are likely to include easing the ring-fencing rules on Britain’s biggest banks, which were imposed following the 2008 financial crisis, according to Sky News.
newschain

Heaton-Harris reaffirms intention to cut MLA pay

Chris Heaton-Harris has reaffirmed his intention to cut MLAs’ pay by more than a quarter on the evening before the Stormont Assembly is due to be recalled. It comes after legislation was enacted giving the Northern Ireland Secretary the powers to cut Assembly members’ pay by 27.5%. The...
newschain

Companies to hear about energy bill support before year end

Companies will know about the future of the support they will get on their energy bills by the end of the year as many worry about the end of the current support in April. The top civil servant at the business department said her officials had been trying to figure out which companies will need extra help after the support scheme becomes more targeted next year.
newschain

Culture Secretary considering ‘options’ while reviewing plans to sell Channel 4

The new Culture Secretary said she is considering “other options for providing long-term sustainability” to Channel 4 while reviewing the Government’s plans to sell the broadcaster. The decision to take Channel 4 out of public ownership was announced under the tenure of Michelle Donelan’s predecessor Nadine Dorries,...
newschain

Campaign group in fight over ‘failure’ to implement Grenfell recommendations

A campaign group is embroiled in a High Court fight with ministers after complaining about a Government “failure” to implement Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations relating to people living in high-rise flats who have disabilities. Claddag has raised concerns relating to recommendations that owners of high-rise residential buildings should...
newschain

Russian invasion of Ukraine and veto undermines Security Council: Irish minister

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has said that the veto of permanent members on the UN Security Council, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has undermined the body. Simon Coveney said despite the “many” negatives, he believes Ireland has had a “sustained and positive impact” during its two-year term on the council.
newschain

Strep A being considered as factor in four-year-old Irish child’s death

An investigation is being carried out into the death of a child in Ireland to see if it is linked to the ‘Strep A’ bacterial infection. Dr Eamonn O’Moore, director for National Health Protection at the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), confirmed that Strep A could be linked to the four-year-old child’s death.
newschain

Tributes paid as girl, five, dies after Strep A case reported at Belfast school

Tributes have been paid to a young Belfast girl who died as a case of Strep A was reported at the primary school she attended. Black Mountain Primary School described the death of P2 pupil Stella-Lilly McCorkindale as a “tragic loss”. “The thoughts of the entire school are...
newschain

Stormont Assembly set to be recalled amid powersharing impasse

The Stormont Assembly will be recalled later for another seemingly doomed bid to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland. Rival parties are attempting to ramp up the pressure on the DUP to end its boycott of devolution but, unless the party unexpectedly changes its stance, the move to will not succeed.
newschain

Sunak bows to pressure from Tory backbenchers to allow new onshore wind

Rishi Sunak has bowed to pressure from Tory backbenchers to allow new onshore wind farms by committing to consult on how local communities can consent to fresh projects. Under the proposals, planning permission would be dependent on demonstrating local support and “appropriately” addressing any impacts identified by the community, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.
newschain

No plans to change law over Parthenon Sculptures row, says No 10

There are “no plans” to change a law which would prevent the British Museum handing the Elgin Marbles back to Greece. Former chancellor George Osborne, the chairman of the British Museum, has been holding secret talks with the Greek prime minister over the possible return of the Parthenon Sculptures.
newschain

Inquest will hear about first UK child Covid victim’s final hours in hospital

An inquest into the UK’s first known coronavirus death of a child will determine whether doctors misplaced a ventilation tube while the boy was in hospital. Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, died of acute respiratory distress syndrome in the early hours of March 30 2020, three days after testing positive for Covid-19.
newschain

Hosepipe ban lifted in Yorkshire despite county remaining in drought

A water company which supplies more than five million households is ending the hosepipe ban it introduced at the height of the summer drought. Yorkshire Water said the county is still classified as in drought by the Environment Agency but the ban can be lifted thanks to a wetter than average autumn and the public’s efforts to save water.
newschain

Sunak accused of weakness as Mone fights to clear her name over PPE allegations

Rishi Sunak faced accusations of weakness over his failure to withdraw the Tory whip from Baroness Michelle Mone over allegations around a firm awarded contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic. Lady Mone intends to take a leave of absence from the House of Lords to “clear...
newschain

EU and Western Balkans boost partnership amid Ukraine war

EU leaders and their counterparts in the Western Balkans have worked to strengthen their partnership during a summit in Albania as Russia’s war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region. The EU wanted to reassure leaders from Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia...

Comments / 0

Community Policy