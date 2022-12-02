Read full article on original website
Columbus police chief responds after officer seen high-fiving Proud Boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus Division of Police officer was caught on tape this past weekend high-fiving a member of a white supremacist group, drawing a response from the department’s chief. The incident took place Saturday morning outside a Clintonville church where a scheduled drag story time event had to be canceled due to […]
wnewsj.com
Local gun hunters have successful week of deer hunting
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunters harvested 71,932 white-tailed deer during the 2022 gun week that concluded on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In the same week-long period over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer. In 2021, the week-long number was 70,381. Deer gun season opens again for the weekend of Dec. 17-18. During the deer gun week, hunters checked 26,355 bucks (37% of the harvest), 36,546 does (51%), and 7,983 button bucks (11%). Bucks that had already shed their antlers or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length accounted for 1% of deer taken (1,048).
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect
Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
Grand Jury returns 23 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Human remains found by hunter in Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies received a call around 10:33 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 from a hunter who found what he thought were human remains. Deputies, detectives and the Scioto County Coroner […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
dayton.com
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
One killed in Champaign County crash
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office did report that one person was killed in the crash.
WSYX ABC6
Missing woman with dementia last seen at Grant Medical Center found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 70-year-old woman who was last seen at Grant Medical Center on Monday has been found. Sheila Bailey, who suffers from dementia, was dropped off at Grant Medical Center at 11 a.m., which was when she was last seen, police said. Bailey is described as...
wnewsj.com
Community development program public meeting to be held
The City of Wilmington and Clinton County Regional Planning Commission will be holding a public engagement meeting regarding the Community Development Block Grant Neighborhood Revitalization program at Bible Missionary Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Residents of the proposed project area are invited to attend and provide...
Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
wnewsj.com
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 12:59 p.m. on November 24, deputies received a report of...
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Hunter discovers human remains in Lucasville
LUCASVILLE, Ohio — A hunter in Scioto County made a grisly discovery on Monday morning. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call shortly after 10:30 a.m. regarding possible human remains being found. Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies, detectives, and the county coroner’s office was...
Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
Former Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office employee pleads guilty to stealing $38,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses. According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance […]
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Carroll 40, Wilmington 37 (UPDATE: Story, boxscore added)
DAYTON — The Wilmington High School girl basketball team lost a close one to Dayton Carroll 40-37 Monday in a non-league contest. The loss ends a modest two-game win streak for the Hurricane (2-3). Two of Wilmington’s losses have been by a combined five points. Carroll (2-4) ends...
wnewsj.com
Massé, Hollon wed Saturday, Nov. 19
On Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, Danielle Denise Massé and Jeffrey Richard Hollon exchanged wedding vows surrounded by family and friends at the General Denver Hotel in Wilmington. The cold and blustery day was warmed by the holiday ambiance of winter decorations throughout the hotel including the downtown area as...
wnewsj.com
Clinton Co. Port Authority sets meeting dates
The Clinton County Port Authority will hold a finance committee meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Clinton County Port Authority Offices, 173 Kavanaugh Drive in Wilmington. The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meeting has been rescheduled to 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Wilmington...
