ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabe.org

Clayton County superintendent to step down this month

Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley will leave the district earlier than expected. Beasley announced a few weeks ago that he planned to step down when his contract ends in June. But the school board unanimously approved a separation agreement with Beasley in a meeting Monday. Beasley was tight-lipped...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Georgia voters arrive early and eager to cast ballots in U.S. Senate runoff

Voters lined up early at the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, which also served as an early voting location for Fulton County last week. About 60 people in raincoats and umbrellas to shield themselves from the drizzling rain stood outside at 6:30 a.m., including Clarice Mackey, who had tried to vote here early last week.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
JACKSON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

More complaints about cash assistance cards not working

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program to help those in need may be more trouble than it’s worth. Many Georgians are telling Atlanta News First the $350 cards they got still don’t work. It has been a rough road for David Snyder ever...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy