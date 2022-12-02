Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Multiple Kroger Locations Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents have received hundreds of dollars from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location ForeverBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Iconic NBA Announcer Hospitalized Following On-Air Medical EmergencyNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
wabe.org
Clayton County superintendent to step down this month
Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley will leave the district earlier than expected. Beasley announced a few weeks ago that he planned to step down when his contract ends in June. But the school board unanimously approved a separation agreement with Beasley in a meeting Monday. Beasley was tight-lipped...
wabe.org
Nonprofit Dekalb swim team makes big splash within African American community
On a late November evening, when most metro Atlanta students are inside their bedrooms napping or completing homework, the swimmers of Healthy Lifestyle, Healthy Kids are nestled into a spacious swimming pool at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church completing lap after lap. As one of the team’s coaches, Brandon Little, HUD...
wabe.org
Georgia voters arrive early and eager to cast ballots in U.S. Senate runoff
Voters lined up early at the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, which also served as an early voting location for Fulton County last week. About 60 people in raincoats and umbrellas to shield themselves from the drizzling rain stood outside at 6:30 a.m., including Clarice Mackey, who had tried to vote here early last week.
wabe.org
Atlanta photographer Jose Ibarra Rizo's work reflects underrepresented stories of his community
On the “City Lights” series “Speaking of Art,” local artists share insights into their influences, processes and experiences in town. José Ibarra Rizo is an artist and photographer in Atlanta, originally from Guanajuato, Mexico. “I use photography to tell the stories of my community,” said...
wabe.org
Health providers credit LGBTQ community with helping reduce spread of mpox
As the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services prepares to end its public health emergency for mpox in January, health providers and public officials are reflecting on the public health response to the virus and lessons learned from treating it. “I think people really took the outbreak to heart...
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
wabe.org
Meteorologist Glenn Burns on his passion for weather forecasting, retirement and what’s next
Certified Meteorologist Glenn Burns’ first week on the air at WPTV in Florida is one that he’ll never forget. He can still remember the Wednesday night in January when a child ran into the newsroom shouting for help after his father fell into a body of water right outside of the news station.
8 Georgians charged with defrauding $30M in unemployment benefits from Department of Labor
ATLANTA — Eight people are facing charges for conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor of more than tens of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for unemployment benefits. Of the eight, seven have been indicted, and one defendant has already pleaded guilty to her role. According...
Atlanta restores William Bagley’s Name to Buckhead Park
The city of Atlanta is restoring the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road....
Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks
The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
wabe.org
'Black Nativity: A Gospel Music Experience' continues tradition at Ferst Center for the Arts
One of Atlanta’s most spectacular holiday traditions returns this year with “Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience,” on stage at the Ferst Center for the Arts through Dec. 18. The production presents the Christian Bible’s nativity story through song, dance, poetry, and scripture with a cast of nationally renowned performers.
Big names rep for Warnock, Walker in final days ahead of runoff
Ahead of the final day of early voting in Georgia, and only days ahead of Tuesday’s Senate runoff election day, both candidates got notable help in campaign rallies Thursday. Former President Barack Obama was in Atlanta to stump for incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. “I’m here to tell you, we...
atlantanewsfirst.com
More complaints about cash assistance cards not working
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program to help those in need may be more trouble than it’s worth. Many Georgians are telling Atlanta News First the $350 cards they got still don’t work. It has been a rough road for David Snyder ever...
State revokes certification of convicted former sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the state of Georgia has revoked the law enforcement certification for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Executive Director Mike Ayers confirmed to...
Man dies after dispute ends in blunt force trauma injury at SW Atlanta home
A man died after he was injured in a fight with someone he knew in southwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, police said.
'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man arrested in the death of Atlanta rapper, TakeOff
TakeOff, who was part of the famed rap trio Migos, was shot and killed in downtown Houston on Nov. 1. He was at a private party when gunfire went off in a crowd.
Update On Georgia Man Who Disappeared During Car Emmisons Test
He told his wife that he was on his way home.
Police searching for gunman after robbery in busy Atlanta mall
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a cellphone repair store at West End Mall in November. At around 6:45 p.m., on Nov. 5, officers arrived at the mall on Oak...
