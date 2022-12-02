ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matagorda, TX

103.1 Kickin Country

In Texas When You Bag a Deer Have It Tested for the Terrible CWD

My son-in-law, my brother-in-law, and one of my sons just shared pictures with me of the deer they harvested this year. Shortly after viewing the photos my first question to them was, "did you have the deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)?" Almost as if they had rehearsed it in unison they all three said why yes, that gets done the minute we walk into the processor's place. For the record, I didn't know that.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
TEXAS STATE
Mark Hake

The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long

The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Could Texans Be Allowed To Buy Liquor On Sundays Soon?

Have you wondered why they haven't changed the law about buying liquor on Sunday? Well, a new bill is being proposed to do just that. The bill that blocks them from selling the hard stuff on Sundays dates back to 1935, back when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant

Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PLANetizen

Texas Road Safety Messaging Blames Pedestrians, Ignores Structural Flaws

Writing in Next City, Benton Graham describes the criticism faced by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for its messaging approach to road safety, which in most cases places the blame for crashes squarely on pedestrians (the top reason for pedestrian deaths, according to the department’s website, is “Pedestrians failing to yield the right-of-way to vehicles”) and cyclists.
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas Most Wanted fugitive captured in Austin

A fugitive on the Texas Most Wanted list has been captured in Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by state troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Chefney had been convicted of terroristic threat...
AUSTIN, TX
KFDA

WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering WT-branded plates for in-state passenger vehicles. The plates, which feature the WT “spirit” logo, can be ordered at any tax assessor office in the state or...
TEXAS STATE

