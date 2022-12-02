Read full article on original website
In Texas When You Bag a Deer Have It Tested for the Terrible CWD
My son-in-law, my brother-in-law, and one of my sons just shared pictures with me of the deer they harvested this year. Shortly after viewing the photos my first question to them was, "did you have the deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)?" Almost as if they had rehearsed it in unison they all three said why yes, that gets done the minute we walk into the processor's place. For the record, I didn't know that.
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
