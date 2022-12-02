The Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston invites you to hear multiple faith perspectives on the relationship between people & the planet, from a justice viewpoint. A panel of speakers of a variety of faith backgrounds will each address a justice lens on the relationship between people & the planet from the perspective of their faith. An opportunity for Q&A with the panel will follow. People of all faiths are encouraged to attend, as are representatives of local environmental non-profits that would like to work with people of faith on environmental issues. Please join us! The Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston acts to empower the faith community in the greater Houston area to act and advocate on behalf of the environment. Register for this event on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-justice-lens-on-the-relationship-between-people-planet-tickets-480197974067. For more information about this event, or the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston, please contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO