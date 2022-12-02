Read full article on original website
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2023 Fort Bend Chamber’S Chairman’S Gala
The annual Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce CHAIRMAN’S GALA will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 in the Texas Ballroom at Safari Texas Ranch. This year’s theme, “We Are Fort Bend”, will spotlight all that is exceptional to our county. Guests will be captivated with the celebrations of honoring the leaders and volunteers of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce.
Faith Perspectives: A Justice Lens on the Relationship between People & Planet
The Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston invites you to hear multiple faith perspectives on the relationship between people & the planet, from a justice viewpoint. A panel of speakers of a variety of faith backgrounds will each address a justice lens on the relationship between people & the planet from the perspective of their faith. An opportunity for Q&A with the panel will follow. People of all faiths are encouraged to attend, as are representatives of local environmental non-profits that would like to work with people of faith on environmental issues. Please join us! The Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston acts to empower the faith community in the greater Houston area to act and advocate on behalf of the environment. Register for this event on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-justice-lens-on-the-relationship-between-people-planet-tickets-480197974067. For more information about this event, or the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston, please contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
Houston Grand Opera Offers Tickets Starting at $30 for Popular Mariachi Opera, El Milagro del Recuerdo
Experience this Houston holiday favorite with great deals from HGO. Tickets to Houston Grand Opera’s heartwarming, family-friendly mariachi opera, El Milagro del Recuerdo/The Miracle of Remembering are in high demand and currently available, starting at $30 per ticket. The HGO holiday production opens Thursday, December 8 and runs through Sunday, December 18, and allows Houston audiences a special opportunity to see a full-scale opera at these attractive price points. El Milagro del Recuerdo tickets are on sale now at HGO.org or by calling the Box Office at 713-228-6737.
RODEOHOUSTON® Tickets For Lauren Daigle, The Chainsmokers And Cody Jinks On Sale Thursday, Dec. 8
WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. (Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m.) WHERE: Through AXS Ticketing, via rodeohouston.com. Last week, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced three star entertainers who are scheduled to perform at the 2023 Rodeo, Lauren Daigle (March 2), The Chainsmokers (March 10) and Cody Jinks (March 13).
Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…Confronting Climate Gridlock
Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2023 is Interconnection. Confronting climate change will require interconnected efforts to improve technologies, policy, and diplomacy. Professor Dan Cohan of Rice University will explore the interconnections between domestic and international efforts and market-based and policy approaches to accelerate the pursuit of clean energy and slow global warming. Drawing on lessons from his recently published book, Confronting Climate Gridlock: How Diplomacy, Technology and Policy Can Unlock a Clean Energy Future, this talk will show how efforts to confront climate change can help make clean energy more abundant and affordable around the world. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/confronting-climate-gridlock-tickets-480202658077. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.
