Cleveland, OH

Roasted, a Community-Minded Coffee Shop in Tremont, to Expand to Lakewood

By Douglas Trattner
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 4 days ago
Latte at Roasted

Earlier this year, Sofia Syed opened Roasted in Tremont (2275 Professor Ave., 216-200-8767) with the aim of creating a community-minded coffee shop that encourages guests to linger and be creative. So far, so good, she reports.

“We talked about building a community presence and I think we really did it,” Syed states. “We’ve hosted a slew of comedy shows, live events and pop-ups. People feel very comfortable in the space.”


Syed says that she wasn’t exactly searching for a second location, but one landed in her lap that was too good to pass up.

“I realized that Roasted can be in whatever neighborhood I want to be in,” she says.

Formerly Vibe (13417 Madison Ave.), the space is comparable to Roasted in Tremont in terms of size, layout, fixtures and even restroom wallpaper, adds Syed.

“It’s actually eerie how similar it is to the current Roasted," she reports.

When it opens in two to three months, Roasted in Lakewood will serve coffee, smoothies and bakery items like brioche breakfast cups, bagels, scones, vegan brownies and grab-and-go healthy snacks. As at the original shop, the beans originate from a female coffee farmer in Honduras and are roasted in Cincinnati.

Syed will continue to encourage community events, DIY gatherings and workshops, and art-driven affairs. She also will continue her monthly partnerships with nonprofits.


“I really want to create that community space again,” she says.

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
