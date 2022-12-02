Read full article on original website
Complex
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Comments About Not Wearing Makeup: ‘It’s Insane to Say Anyone Is Ugly, But Especially Me’
Keke Palmer shared a very special message for the bitter and the stupid on Tuesday. Per Palmer, who recently announced she’s pregnant while hosting Saturday Night Live, she’s spotted “a few comments” as of late from people who are referring to her as “ugly” due to a lack of makeup. As Palmer explained, such individuals should instead put their energy toward obtaining the help of which they are so clearly in need. Palmer also pointed to the importance of self-confidence, something she wishes she could bottle up for others.
Complex
Cardi B Says She Made $1 Million for 35-Minute Performance at Private Event
Cardi B says she made $1 million for a recent performance at a private event, urging detractors to “think about that” when speaking about her. The sizable payday reveal stems from a since-removed tweet from Cardi, who told her 26 million Twitter followers she made “1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes.”
Complex
PS Hitsquad Paints A Stark Picture Of The Risk-It-All Mentality In “Freedom” Video
Wrapping up a year that’s given us a small handful of singles, freestyles and an EP, rising drill star PS Hitsquad has saved the best ‘til last. New single “Freedom” isn’t just another shining example of PS’ underappreciated pen, it may also be the best one yet—and the presentation is truly stunning. This is more than street bravado and shock tactics. Between the slightly ominous synth melody on Kid Spryal’s well-produced beat and the matter-of-fact way PS breaks down the risk-it-all mentality, there’s a disarming and actually quite shocking poignancy that’s difficult to shake.
Complex
Marc Jacques Burton Is Taking Luxury Streetwear To New Heights
Overwatch, the first-person shooter game by Blizzard Entertainment, has launched its official fashion partnership with British creative Marc Jacques Burton. A staple in luxury streetwear, the London-born designer has continued to up the ante since launching his namesake brand in 2015, which first garnered attention from the likes of Tom Holland, Zayn Malik, Migos and the late Juice WRLD.
Complex
‘Goblin Mode’ is the Oxford Word of the Year for 2022
In a reflection of the times we live in, Oxford University Press has announced that “goblin mode” is the Oxford word of the year for 2022. Per CNN, the publishers behind the Oxford English Dictionary announced the public-chosen word of the year on Monday. The phrase, which OUP said originated in 2009 before blowing up in 2022 when someone jokingly claimed Julia Fox said she was about to “go goblin mode,” has beaten out other phrases including “metaverse” and “#IStandWith.”
Complex
50 Cent Delivers Encore Performance at Art Basel Bash After Running into the Kardashians
The 2022 edition of Art Basel’s Miami Beach fair was celebrated on Friday with a party at Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s private mansion. The star-studded affair featured a guest list that included A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Serena Williams. As reported by HotNewHipHop,...
