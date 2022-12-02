Read full article on original website
BBC
Pollution turning River Yealm in Devon white identified
The source of pollution affecting more than 12 miles of waterways in south Devon has been identified. The Environment Agency (EA) said it was trying to stop the contaminant being discharged in the River Piall, which flows into the River Yealm, in the South Hams. An investigation began on Monday...
BBC
Worker with a chair enforces two-year Coventry road closure
Using a worker with a chair to enforce the partial closure of a Coventry city centre road is not a long-term solution, the local council has said. A 100m stretch outside the council HQ has been one-way to traffic since 2020 to create a pedestrian-friendly street. The local authority's highways...
BBC
Old Hereford railway lines and canal beds could be repurposed
Former stretches of railway and disused canals may be given new life as walking and cycle paths under new proposals for Hereford. People's views are being sought on broad ideas for "greening" the city as part of the Hereford Masterplan. Work has recently began on the plan, which suggests repurposing...
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
Family-of-seven forced to live in a tent due to rental crisis
A family of seven has revealed how they were forced to live in a tent after being booted from their home that needed repairs. Patricia Thompson took to the social media app TikTok to document the family’s struggles during Australia’s horrific rental crisis. The family needed to leave their home in August after the property was required to have much-needed repairs. In the time since, the family applied for homes between Nowra, on the NSW south coast, and the Victorian border. “We stayed in mum’s backyard for a bit, but in the end, her real estate didn’t want a big family staying there, so...
BBC
Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules
The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
Inside abandoned village with 44 homes, hostel and swimming pool that could be yours for just £220,000
AN abandoned village with 44 houses, a hostel and a swimming pool is up for grabs for just £220,000. No one has lived in the small Spanish village of Salto de Castro, in the north west of the country, for three decades. Located on the border with Portugal, it's...
Hoarder abandoned house with ‘thousands’ of urine bottles, trash piles
Urine trouble. A hoarder allegedly left a “ton” of trash as well as several thousand beer bottles that allegedly contain urine behind after abandoning a home in the UK — much to the horror of its new owner. The Rubbish Removers — who were hired out to clean the mess — found the property in a state of total disrepair. According to the new owner, he had hoped to sell the property but said it was impossible to do so in its current state. “You had to duck down to get in the doorways because it was piled up so high. A lot...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Shock as Man Unearths 'Secret' Cellar in His 1800s House Filled With Liquor
"Little gold mine you've found," said one commenter on the viral TikTok video.
A Second World War sea fort off the English coast was sold for about $580,000 at an auction. Take a look.
The Grade II-listed sea fort off Lincolnshire in northern England could be turned into a luxury hotel, restaurant, Airbnb or retreat.
‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis
Massive houses, expansive gardens, occasionally a fridge full of food – and all of it free. Megan Gay and Sean Wood, both 27, have managed to dodge the cost of living crisis and the rent or mortgage hikes that are ravaging many people’s lives and savings in the UK. Their trick? Full-time housesitting. Seven months ago, the couple decided to quit London’s rental market and go on the road. Their belongings in bags, they have moved from house to house across the UK. They plan to continue living like this for at least another year.
natureworldnews.com
As Snow Is Expected To Fall in Time for Christmas, Again the Dreaded ‘Beast From the East’ Could Return This Winter in UK
According to weather forecasters, the dreaded "Beast from the East" could return this winter, as snow is expected to fall in time for Christmas. According to British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale, cold weather drivers emerging over Russia appear to have strengthened in recent weeks, increasing the likelihood of a cold snap in December.
BBC
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
BBC
Halifax: Pet rhea dies after 'horrific' dog attack
A woman has spoken of her shock after her pet rhea died following an attack by dogs cheered on by men wearing camouflage kit. The large flightless bird named Mr was attacked in a field near the village of Shelf, near Halifax, on 30 November. Lucy Keegan said the bird...
BBC
Astley crash accused admits killing woman by dangerous driving
A man has admitted causing the death of a trainee teacher in a car crash near Shrewsbury. Charlotte Hope, 19, died at the scene when her Volkswagen Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley at about 16:15 BST on 9 April. Her mother was also seriously...
BBC
Exeter nightclub closes after girl, 16, dies taking tablet
A nightclub has "closed until further notice" after the death of a 16-year-old girl who had taken an "unknown substance". A 16-year-old boy was arrested and has since been released on bail following the incident during a 16-18 night at Move in Exeter on Saturday. The girl was taken to...
BBC
Oxford United alternative stadium site proposed
An alternative location Oxford United's new stadium has been proposed. The League One club wanted to build an 18,000-capacity sports complex on Oxfordshire County Council land at Stratfield Brake, near Kidlington. But the authority now says the site poses "considerable challenges". It is instead discussing the suitability of an area...
Fury as Dorset MP reports retired teacher, 70, and yoga instructor to POLICE who quizzed them about their 'intentions' after the women said they wanted to question him about sewage spills
A police force has been slammed for its 'heavy handed' approach after an officer turned up at the homes of two women who wanted to quiz their MP on sewage spills. Retired teacher Fran Swan and yoga instructor Beverley Glock both tried to register for a meeting in a nearby village, hosted by West Dorset MP Chris Loder.
