ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

Lobos Open Week at Home with Wildcats Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Lobos continue their homestand with two games this week, starting with Abilene Christian on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available, but for those unable to attend, the game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats and radio available. It is just...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobos’ Donovan Dent is MW Freshman of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent is the Mountain West Freshman of the Week in men’s basketball. Dent helped the Lobos defeat St. Mary’s 69-65 on the road last week, ending the Gaels school-record 23-game home win streak. Dent had a Lobo career-best 13 points and six rebounds. Dent […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Edwards is Academic All-American for 2nd straight season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Receiving the top academic honor from the College Soccer Communicators for the second straight season, New Mexico senior Jadyn Edwards was named a first-team academic All-American as the organization announced the awards for the 2022 season on Tuesday. Edwards is on track to complete her degree...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake suspended from team indefinitely

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake has been suspended from the Aggies basketball program indefinitely, KTSM confirmed on Monday. The news of Peake’s suspension was first reported by the Las Cruces Sun-News. NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia confirmed Peake’s suspension from the basketball program. However, a university […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
golobos.com

Larkin, Grieve claim MW weekly track honors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Being recognized for highlight performances in their first meet of the 2022-23 indoor track and field season, New Mexico runners Gracelyn Larkin and Rebecca Grieve were recognized when the Mountain West Conference announced its weekly award winners on Tuesday. Larkin, a senior from Rosseau, Ontario, claimed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Fall to No. 14/13 Arizona

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— In front of an announced crowd of 6,087, the Lobo women’s basketball team led through the first quarter of Sunday’s game against No. 14/13 Arizona and were within reach through the midway point of the third quarter before the Wildcats pulled away late in the 77-60 final.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Return Home Tuesday Night to Host Western New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team opens its December schedule on Tuesday night as it hosts Western New Mexico. Game time at The Pit is 7:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast online on the Mountain West Network and on the Lobo Radio Network.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Donovan Dent Named Mountain West Freshman of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico’s Donovan Dent was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Dent was honored after the Lobos posted a 69-65 win at Saint Mary’s last week, snapping the Gaels’ school-record 23-game home win streak. In the win...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSU basketball player suspended indefinitely following shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State University basketball player involved in a deadly shooting last month has been suspended from the team indefinitely. The athletic director says an investigation is underway into Mike Peake’s violations of team policy. He will have to complete the disciplinary process before being considered for reinstatement. Police say University […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
golobos.com

First Basketball Lobo Talk Airs Monday Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The first basketball edition of Lobo Talk of the season will take place tonight, Monday, December 5 from 7-8 pm live from Salt Yard East in Albuquerque off Osuna. The show will once again be broadcast throughout the state on 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB. Salt Yard...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC4

BYU to play SMU in New Mexico Bowl

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU football team has accepted an invitation to play SMU in the New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium in Albuquerque on Saturday, Dec. 17. The game will be played at 5:30 MT and be televised on ABC4. The kick time and television network for the game are subject to […]
PROVO, UT
golobos.com

New Security Measures at The Pit Debut This Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fans attending New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball games will notice enhanced security procedures when attending games, most notably the use of metal detectors for screening fans as they enter the arena. These changes will be in effect beginning with Tuesday’s men’s game vs. Western New Mexico and Wednesday’s women’s game vs. Abilene Christian, throughout the rest of the season.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green

UPDATE - The Quick Lane Bowl has officially announced that the New Mexico State Aggies will be taking on the Bowling Green Falcons at the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl here. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies are going bowling at the Quick Lane where they'll be taking on the Bowling Green The post NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
legalizationprofiles.org

Schwazze Opens Cannabis Dispensary in New Mexico Serving Los Lunas Community; Second R.Greenleaf Store to Open Within a Week

DENVER – Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) (“Schwazze” or the “Company”), a premier vertically integrated, multi-state operating cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico, announces the grand opening of its adult-use dispensary, R.Greenleaf, located in Los Lunas, New Mexico. The new store, located at 2245 Main Street in Los Lunas, officially opened its doors for business on December 1st. Store operating hours are 10a to 10p Monday through Saturday; 10a to 8p on Sunday.
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp

‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/theyre-just-not-tackling-it-enough-albuquerque-neighborhood-upset-about-growing-homeless-camp/. ‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque …. ‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/theyre-just-not-tackling-it-enough-albuquerque-neighborhood-upset-about-growing-homeless-camp/. Bernalillo County hosts ‘Cuts...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque City Councilors approve ‘noise cameras’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque City Councilors approved a resolution to begin a pilot program to install ‘noise cameras.’ The cameras would be set off by sounds that reach a certain decibel level, usually from people revving their engines or speeding. From the Denver suburbs, to Knoxville, Tennessee, even New York City, cities all over the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gloomy, wet, and chilly Saturday evening

The rain is slowly moving across south central New Mexico this evening. A particularly heavy band of rain is falling near Belen southward to Socorro. In this narrow band, we could wind up with heavier rain totals between 0.75-1″ into Sunday. The clouds and gloomy conditions will stick around...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy