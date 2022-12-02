Read full article on original website
Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Lobos Open Week at Home with Wildcats Wednesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Lobos continue their homestand with two games this week, starting with Abilene Christian on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available, but for those unable to attend, the game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats and radio available. It is just...
Edwards is Academic All-American for 2nd straight season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Receiving the top academic honor from the College Soccer Communicators for the second straight season, New Mexico senior Jadyn Edwards was named a first-team academic All-American as the organization announced the awards for the 2022 season on Tuesday. Edwards is on track to complete her degree...
New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake suspended from team indefinitely
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake has been suspended from the Aggies basketball program indefinitely, KTSM confirmed on Monday. The news of Peake’s suspension was first reported by the Las Cruces Sun-News. NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia confirmed Peake’s suspension from the basketball program. However, a university […]
Larkin, Grieve claim MW weekly track honors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Being recognized for highlight performances in their first meet of the 2022-23 indoor track and field season, New Mexico runners Gracelyn Larkin and Rebecca Grieve were recognized when the Mountain West Conference announced its weekly award winners on Tuesday. Larkin, a senior from Rosseau, Ontario, claimed...
Lobos Fall to No. 14/13 Arizona
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— In front of an announced crowd of 6,087, the Lobo women’s basketball team led through the first quarter of Sunday’s game against No. 14/13 Arizona and were within reach through the midway point of the third quarter before the Wildcats pulled away late in the 77-60 final.
Lobos Return Home Tuesday Night to Host Western New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team opens its December schedule on Tuesday night as it hosts Western New Mexico. Game time at The Pit is 7:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast online on the Mountain West Network and on the Lobo Radio Network.
Donovan Dent Named Mountain West Freshman of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico’s Donovan Dent was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Dent was honored after the Lobos posted a 69-65 win at Saint Mary’s last week, snapping the Gaels’ school-record 23-game home win streak. In the win...
NMSU basketball player suspended indefinitely following shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State University basketball player involved in a deadly shooting last month has been suspended from the team indefinitely. The athletic director says an investigation is underway into Mike Peake’s violations of team policy. He will have to complete the disciplinary process before being considered for reinstatement. Police say University […]
New Mexico State snaps three-game skid with win 57-52 win against San Diego
SAN DIEGO – NM State ended their three-game skid after a narrow 57-52 road win against San Diego on Saturday. This also ended a near two-year doubt which saw the Aggies drop 15 straight games on the road until today. This was the first game of the weekend for the Aggies as they’re scheduled to play […]
Report: Teammates helped NMSU basketball player after fatal shooting; coach turned gun over to police
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A bombshell report published by Albuquerque station KOAT Monday night indicates that New Mexico State coaches held onto the gun used by Mike Peake in a self-defense killing on the University of New Mexico campus last month. According to the KOAT report, coaches left Albuquerque on the team bus after […]
First Basketball Lobo Talk Airs Monday Night
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The first basketball edition of Lobo Talk of the season will take place tonight, Monday, December 5 from 7-8 pm live from Salt Yard East in Albuquerque off Osuna. The show will once again be broadcast throughout the state on 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB. Salt Yard...
BYU to play SMU in New Mexico Bowl
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU football team has accepted an invitation to play SMU in the New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium in Albuquerque on Saturday, Dec. 17. The game will be played at 5:30 MT and be televised on ABC4. The kick time and television network for the game are subject to […]
New Security Measures at The Pit Debut This Week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fans attending New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball games will notice enhanced security procedures when attending games, most notably the use of metal detectors for screening fans as they enter the arena. These changes will be in effect beginning with Tuesday’s men’s game vs. Western New Mexico and Wednesday’s women’s game vs. Abilene Christian, throughout the rest of the season.
NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green
UPDATE - The Quick Lane Bowl has officially announced that the New Mexico State Aggies will be taking on the Bowling Green Falcons at the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl here. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies are going bowling at the Quick Lane where they'll be taking on the Bowling Green The post NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green appeared first on KVIA.
Schwazze Opens Cannabis Dispensary in New Mexico Serving Los Lunas Community; Second R.Greenleaf Store to Open Within a Week
DENVER – Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) (“Schwazze” or the “Company”), a premier vertically integrated, multi-state operating cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico, announces the grand opening of its adult-use dispensary, R.Greenleaf, located in Los Lunas, New Mexico. The new store, located at 2245 Main Street in Los Lunas, officially opened its doors for business on December 1st. Store operating hours are 10a to 10p Monday through Saturday; 10a to 8p on Sunday.
‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp
Albuquerque City Councilors approve ‘noise cameras’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque City Councilors approved a resolution to begin a pilot program to install ‘noise cameras.’ The cameras would be set off by sounds that reach a certain decibel level, usually from people revving their engines or speeding. From the Denver suburbs, to Knoxville, Tennessee, even New York City, cities all over the […]
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Gloomy, wet, and chilly Saturday evening
The rain is slowly moving across south central New Mexico this evening. A particularly heavy band of rain is falling near Belen southward to Socorro. In this narrow band, we could wind up with heavier rain totals between 0.75-1″ into Sunday. The clouds and gloomy conditions will stick around...
