Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Winter Blast returning to Royal Oak in 2023 -- What to expect

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak will again host Winter Blast, a free weekend of activities highlighting all Michigan's cold months have to offer. The event will be held from Feb. 3-5, 2023. "After a successful event earlier this year, we are thrilled to bring back Winter Blast,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Popular Basil Babe pop-up opening restaurant in former Ypsilanti Hamburger Mary's, Tower Inn space

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pop-up known around the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area is getting its own restaurant. Basil Babe, run by mother and daughter duo Haluthai and Vasanna Inhmathong, has gathered a strong following with pop-ups featuring Thai cuisine. Basil Babe just started a residency at the HOMES Brewery Campus in Ann Arbor and was regularly at Cultivate in Ypsilanti before the coffee shop closed earlier this year.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
FERNDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
US 103.1

Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit

It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront

Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Single mother gets new roof thanks to Rehab Highland Park, donors, businesses

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A single mother whose 107-year-old Highland Park home needed a new roof got the help she needed. "No one wants to be sitting in the cold and wet - especially in Michigan weather. It's tragic, you know. So, I'm grateful that it is all coming together and we'll be much warmer this winter," Eliana Evans said.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI

