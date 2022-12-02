Read full article on original website
WATCH: Beaver Creek opens Rose Bowl and Strawberry Park on a powdery Tuesday
Join ON THE HILL host Sean Naylor for a powdery early December day at Beaver Creek, paired with a generous offering of new terrain.
Building precious ice: Mountain Recreation brings outdoor ice to Edwards for third straight year
For the third consecutive year, Mountain Recreation is bringing outdoor ice to Edwards. But this year, with new investments — both in infrastructure and in financial contributions — the recreation district is bringing two rinks to Freedom Park in December. The project has been driven, maintained and utilized...
WATCH: Ride down Red Tail to watch Birds of Prey World Cup
Join ON THE HILL host Sean Naylor for a lap down Red Tail to the Birds of Prey World Cup spectator area on a powdery weekend at Beaver Creek.
Photography that has taken flight in Birds of Prey awards packages
In addition to earning the fastest time on the hill, some ski racers on the FIS Alpine World Cup circuit get some pretty interesting prizes from different countries. In Levi, Finland, it appears that winners get a reindeer, in Val d’Isere, France, you either get a huge wheel of Beaufort cheese or a cow and in Beaver Creek, a bird of prey.
Kilde goes back-to-back again, wins Sunday’s World Cup super-G at Birds of Prey
At this point, maybe Aleksander Aamodt Kilde ought to consider taking up permanent residency in the Vail Valley. After winning the super-G and downhill on Saturday and Sunday in 2021, Kilde repeated the feat Sunday at Beaver Creek. The 30-year-old’s dominant start to 2022-2023 continued on the Birds of Prey course, where he cruised to a comfortable super-G win under Sunday’s sunny blue skies with aggressive skiing throughout the 1,879-meter course, gesturing to the crowd of his “second home” in Red Tail Stadium afterward. The Norwegian finished the 40-gate course in 1 minute, 10.73 seconds for his 16th-career World Cup win, one day after crushing North America’s downhill for win No. 15.
Pride Express up and running on Vail Mountain
Vail and Beaver Creek topped the 72-hour snow totals for Colorado resorts during this last round of storms, which lasted much of the weekend. After a massive storm on Friday, and then another surprise blast of snow on Saturday, Vail and Beaver Creek had recorded more fresh snow than other ski areas in the state in their three-day totals issued Sunday morning. Breckenridge, Steamboat and Winter Park all recorded 10 inches over the 72-hour cycle, Arapahoe Basin 9 inches, and Keystone and Copper 8 inches. Vail and Beaver Creek each recorded 13 inches.
Time machine: 30 years ago, a World Cup downhill on International in Vail
The women’s World Cup circuit came to Vail for a pair of races on Vail Mountain’s International course, which was 8,601 feet long with a vertical drop of 2,187 vertical feet. The International course was comprised of portions of the Ledges, Columbine and International trails. A downhill took...
VIDEO: Big blizzard hits Vail
WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte finds the deep snow at Vail after the mountain received nearly 2 feet of snow in a week.
Eagle County Gives ramps up in preparation for Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday
With snow falling, December upon us and the holidays around the corner, nonprofits across the state are gearing up for their annual 24-hour giving event: Colorado Gives Day. This day offers an opportunity for community members to give back and support the year-round mission of organizations across the state. Locally,...
I-70 at Vail Pass reopens eastbound as snow continues to fall in Eagle County
The eastbound lanes of I-70 at Vail Pass have reopened following a safety closure, according to EC Alerts. Snowy conditions are expected throughout the weekend on the I-70 corridor in the high country. Motorists are advised to practice caution on the roads and to prepare for delays and areas of low visibility.
Obituary: Philip White
Philip “Phil” Albert White, age 87, passed away on November 15, 2022, in Arvada, Colorado. He was born on February 19, 1935, in Mt. Morris, Michigan to Aubrey J. White and Charlotte Nancy (Cameron) White. Phil lost his eyesight in an accident, (snowball fight) at the age of...
More than ‘just a job:’ Eagle County companies combat the talent deficit with high school apprenticeships ￼
Step into the Alpine Bank branches in Eagle and Avon with questions about your finances, and you will be met with the polished customer service and learned advice of 19-year-old tellers Andrea Ramos and Marlene Rios. Pick up stone at the Gallegos Corporation stone yard in Gypsum and your transaction will be processed by 19-year-old Luis Avila with administrative support from his 17-year-old coworker Ev Zaruba.
Birds of Prey brings off-mountain activities to Beaver Creek Village
The Xfinity Birds of Prey event is bringing more than world-class skiers to the valley this weekend. While competitors from around the world are making turns on the formidable Birds of Prey racecourse, Beaver Creek village will be alive with festivities, featuring a craft beer festival, DJs and live music performances and a streamed race watch party on the ice rink.
Vail Town Council to take first look at Steward Vail plan ￼
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Vail Town Council will get its first look at the Steward Vail plan, a 10-year destination stewardship plan intended to advance the town’s sustainability goals in step with local priorities while building its tourism economy. The process to develop the plan kicked off earlier this...
Vail seeks design services for Dobson Ice Arena remodel
The town of Vail has issued a request for qualifications for professional design services for the remodel of Dobson Ice Arena. The town is seeking an experienced team to complete the design and construction documents for the project, including the addition of recreational or other space. Responses to the request will be accepted until Monday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m.
Vail Resorts’ 2022 EpicPromise report tracks progress to net zero goals
In 2017, Vail Resorts announced an ambitious goal to reduce its operating footprint to net zero by 2030. In its recently published 2022 EpicPromise Progress Report, the company tracks its progress in the last year toward its three targets within that 2030 goal: zero net emissions, zero waste to landfill and zero net operating impact on forests and habitat.
Large estate near Edwards sells for $40 million
The new owners of the 457-acre Casteel Creek property may have gotten a bargain for the $40 million purchase price. The property — which includes a home, an entertainment venue, a trails network and more — was originally listed in 2019 for $78 million. Listing brokers Malia Cox Nobrega and Barbara Scrivens of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty originally listed 250 acres for $42 million, but the recently closed transaction included the entire property for $40 million.
Vilar Performing Arts Center presents Warren Miller’s ‘Daymaker’ on the big screen Saturday
Tickets: $17-$35 More info: VilarPAC.org. For 73 years, Warren Miller Entertainment has been stoking skiers and riders — and making them laugh. Its magic lies not only in the exhilarating athletic footage, but also in its storytelling, dosed with humor, from the retro days of poking fun at tourists tumbling off chairs to hilarious current-day commentary and antics by professional leisure athlete Katie Burrell.
Carnes: Loved DPD drinking VBC at BOP
It was one of those flawless mornings, the bluebird of happiness kind we dream of year-round but rarely have the actual pleasure of experiencing. Over half a foot of white gold blanketing the valley overnight, 10 inches on the mountain, and my first view across the valley was a picture-perfect postcard of a winter wonderland.
