ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basalt, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Kilde goes back-to-back again, wins Sunday’s World Cup super-G at Birds of Prey

At this point, maybe Aleksander Aamodt Kilde ought to consider taking up permanent residency in the Vail Valley. After winning the super-G and downhill on Saturday and Sunday in 2021, Kilde repeated the feat Sunday at Beaver Creek. The 30-year-old’s dominant start to 2022-2023 continued on the Birds of Prey course, where he cruised to a comfortable super-G win under Sunday’s sunny blue skies with aggressive skiing throughout the 1,879-meter course, gesturing to the crowd of his “second home” in Red Tail Stadium afterward. The Norwegian finished the 40-gate course in 1 minute, 10.73 seconds for his 16th-career World Cup win, one day after crushing North America’s downhill for win No. 15.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Pride Express up and running on Vail Mountain

Vail and Beaver Creek topped the 72-hour snow totals for Colorado resorts during this last round of storms, which lasted much of the weekend. After a massive storm on Friday, and then another surprise blast of snow on Saturday, Vail and Beaver Creek had recorded more fresh snow than other ski areas in the state in their three-day totals issued Sunday morning. Breckenridge, Steamboat and Winter Park all recorded 10 inches over the 72-hour cycle, Arapahoe Basin 9 inches, and Keystone and Copper 8 inches. Vail and Beaver Creek each recorded 13 inches.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Philip White

Philip “Phil” Albert White, age 87, passed away on November 15, 2022, in Arvada, Colorado. He was born on February 19, 1935, in Mt. Morris, Michigan to Aubrey J. White and Charlotte Nancy (Cameron) White. Phil lost his eyesight in an accident, (snowball fight) at the age of...
ARVADA, CO
Vail Daily

More than ‘just a job:’ Eagle County companies combat the talent deficit with high school apprenticeships ￼

Step into the Alpine Bank branches in Eagle and Avon with questions about your finances, and you will be met with the polished customer service and learned advice of 19-year-old tellers Andrea Ramos and Marlene Rios. Pick up stone at the Gallegos Corporation stone yard in Gypsum and your transaction will be processed by 19-year-old Luis Avila with administrative support from his 17-year-old coworker Ev Zaruba.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Birds of Prey brings off-mountain activities to Beaver Creek Village

The Xfinity Birds of Prey event is bringing more than world-class skiers to the valley this weekend. While competitors from around the world are making turns on the formidable Birds of Prey racecourse, Beaver Creek village will be alive with festivities, featuring a craft beer festival, DJs and live music performances and a streamed race watch party on the ice rink.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Town Council to take first look at Steward Vail plan ￼

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Vail Town Council will get its first look at the Steward Vail plan, a 10-year destination stewardship plan intended to advance the town’s sustainability goals in step with local priorities while building its tourism economy. The process to develop the plan kicked off earlier this...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail seeks design services for Dobson Ice Arena remodel

The town of Vail has issued a request for qualifications for professional design services for the remodel of Dobson Ice Arena. The town is seeking an experienced team to complete the design and construction documents for the project, including the addition of recreational or other space. Responses to the request will be accepted until Monday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Resorts’ 2022 EpicPromise report tracks progress to net zero goals

In 2017, Vail Resorts announced an ambitious goal to reduce its operating footprint to net zero by 2030. In its recently published 2022 EpicPromise Progress Report, the company tracks its progress in the last year toward its three targets within that 2030 goal: zero net emissions, zero waste to landfill and zero net operating impact on forests and habitat.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Large estate near Edwards sells for $40 million

The new owners of the 457-acre Casteel Creek property may have gotten a bargain for the $40 million purchase price. The property — which includes a home, an entertainment venue, a trails network and more — was originally listed in 2019 for $78 million. Listing brokers Malia Cox Nobrega and Barbara Scrivens of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty originally listed 250 acres for $42 million, but the recently closed transaction included the entire property for $40 million.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Vilar Performing Arts Center presents Warren Miller’s ‘Daymaker’ on the big screen Saturday

Tickets: $17-$35 More info: VilarPAC.org. For 73 years, Warren Miller Entertainment has been stoking skiers and riders — and making them laugh. Its magic lies not only in the exhilarating athletic footage, but also in its storytelling, dosed with humor, from the retro days of poking fun at tourists tumbling off chairs to hilarious current-day commentary and antics by professional leisure athlete Katie Burrell.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Carnes: Loved DPD drinking VBC at BOP

It was one of those flawless mornings, the bluebird of happiness kind we dream of year-round but rarely have the actual pleasure of experiencing. Over half a foot of white gold blanketing the valley overnight, 10 inches on the mountain, and my first view across the valley was a picture-perfect postcard of a winter wonderland.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy