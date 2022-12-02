Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 12/6
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Ellie from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Ellie or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County launches new promotional video
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Kern County has launched a new promotional video to highlight our community, and share our community's story. This morning Ally Soper talked about what makes Kern County a great place to live. To watch the full video click here.
Bakersfield Now
The Outlets at Tejon brings back 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Arvin, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Outlets at Tejon is bringing back their 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt for guests. From December 7 to December 18, shoppers will be able to search for wrapped gifts throughout the shopping center in public areas during the 12 days. Each day, four gifts will be hidden.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Library's winter reading challenge
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — If you are looking to stay inside this winter, why not pick up a good book?. This morning Fahra Daredia from the Kern County Library talked about the library's winter reading challenge. She said this year's theme is "Reading Gives You All The Feels" To...
Bakersfield Now
Family holds prayer vigil for oil explosion victim
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Saturday morning loved ones gathered outside of Kern Medical, where Leo Andrade is recovering from an explosion Friday. The explosion caused Andrade to be thrown from a rig platform injuring both of his legs on California Avenue, near Easton Drive. As of now and investigation is...
Bakersfield Now
Man missing out of Wofford Heights since late November: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man that went missing Nov. 25 out of Wofford Heights. Nathan Jackson, 42, was reported missing by a family member Nov. 26, said the department. He did not arrive at his expected destination is Bakersfield and has yet to be found.
Bakersfield Now
Could killing robots come to Kern County?
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — After an officer-involved shooting in Rosamond last week where a KCSO deputy came close to a potentially deadly gunshot wound, we're asking if a robot like the one is something Kern County would explore. Last week, supervisors in San Francisco voted on special deadly police...
Bakersfield Now
Valley Children's Ice Center hosts annual burn survivor Christmas party Saturday
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Valley Children's Ice Center of Bakersfield hosted the annual burn survivor Christmas party on Saturday to reunite past burn patients with the physicians, and nurses who helped treat them. This was a private event for Burn Survivors, their families and Memorial Hospital’s Grossman Burn...
Bakersfield Now
Bringing awareness to HIV and AIDS with Kern County Public Health
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — This past Thursday's gatherings nationwide marked World AIDS Day. This morning Patrick Salazar the HIV Program Manager from Kern County Public Health talked about the importance of bringing awareness and treating HIV.
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person is dead after they were hit by an Amtrak train Sunday evening in northwest Bakersfield, according to Amtrak officials in a statement. The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 6:13 p.m., a person was hit by a train on Coffee Frontage Road, near...
Bakersfield Now
Police search for suspect responsible for graffiti on Baker Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect they say is responsible for graffiti on Baker Street near Oregon Street back on November 18. The suspect depicted in the photos is described as a Hispanic man, 20s to 30s, 5'8" to 6'2" tall, 200...
Bakersfield Now
Man accused of stealing mail, leads Bakersfield officers on pursuit, caught by K-9
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man accused of stealing mail in northeast Bakersfield, leading officers on a pursuit, was arrested Tuesday morning after getting caught by a K-9 officer. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on December 6th, 2022, at around 3:47 a.m., officers responded to a report of...
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed by driver on East White Lane: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Bakersfield Police department responded to a car versus pedestrian crash on East White Lane on Sunday night. Police said on December 4th, around 7 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 200 block of East White Lane. Upon arrival, officers...
Bakersfield Now
Contractor in oil rig explosion was previously inspected by Cal/OSHA
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield family continues to wait for news about a man hurt after an explosion threw him from a rig platform. Danielle Andrade's husband was injured during an oil rig explosion. "Right now, he's in stable condition. The internal bleeding has stopped, he’s been awake,"...
Bakersfield Now
Christmas tree prices increase amid slight inflation relief
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Christmas isn’t the same without a tree. “It’s more of the experience of coming out and getting a real tree," one shopper said. Many families hoping to find that perfect real tree will be spending a little more this season. According to the...
Bakersfield Now
Centennial High School wins regional competition Saturday
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Centennial High School won the regional "we the people congressional" competition Saturday moving them to represent Kern County in the state championships. Nearly 150 students from seven local high schools competed. Congressional Hearings held at Golden Valley High School. The competition, which was hosted by...
Bakersfield Now
BPD looking for 3 suspected drivers involved in hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three drivers suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man on the Stockdale Highway Sunday morning. Bakersfield police said on December 4, at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a person on the road in...
Bakersfield Now
Teenage boy in critical condition following shooting in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A teenage boy is in critical condition after being shot in southwest Bakersfield Sunday afternoon. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 1000 block of McDonald Way, near Belle Terrace around 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
Bakersfield Now
Liberty High beats Yorba Linda for CIF Division 1-A SoCal regional championship
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Liberty High School will advance to the CIF Division 1-A state championship after defeating Yorba Linda High School 41-28 in the regional championship on the road Saturday. Liberty has won back-to-back CIF regional titles and is hoping to win another one next week. Liberty will...
Bakersfield Now
Kennedy loses to Northwood in CIF Division 4-AA SoCal regional championship
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kennedy High School lost its CIF Division 4-AA SoCal regional championship Friday to Northwood High School 10-7 while playing at home. Kennedy was hoping to punch its ticket to its first-ever state football championship game but came up just short. Northwood will play Escalon the...
Comments / 0