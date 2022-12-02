Chris Paul was trolled by an NBA fan who used an old tweet from LeBron James.

It didn't take long for NBA fans to make jokes about Chris Paul and his alleged affair with one of the biggest names in the world. Kanye West keeps making a lot of noise around the world, and the NBA isn't free of this.

Chris Paul has made the headlines in the NBA community since Kanye West made a bold claim about the Phoenix Suns star and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. On Thursday night, Ye alleged that CP3 slept with Kardashian, and they were caught by the controversial rapper.

This claim sparked a lot of reactions from fans , with many blasting Paul for putting his family in jeopardy for hooking up with Kim. If all the things he did this week weren't enough, Kanye really stirred the pot with this allegation.

NBA Fan Trolls Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Using A LeBron James' Old Tweet

While these fans put the Point God on a blast, others had a different approach to this and even found ways to troll the people involved in this situation. Using an old tweet by LeBron James, somebody crossed out Kim Kardashian in a picture of the celebrity with her mother, Kris, and two sisters, Kourtney and Khloe.

"1 down. 3 to go @CP3," LeBron tweeted after Paul and his Phoenix Suns won the first game of the 2021 NBA Finals.

This was a hilarious joke, and just like this person, many fans found a way to troll CP3 , who is now the talk of the town in the NBA. This is a huge claim from Kanye, but he has never been shy when talking about other people.

CP3, of course, is yet to make any statement on this situation, but we're pretty sure that this will remain a hot topic around the league for a while. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are thriving, posting the best record in the Western Conference. This team has been involved in many controversies recently, and now one of their best players added more.

