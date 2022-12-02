ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

Tracking Thursday night – Snow potential

There’s a considerable amount of disagreement in the going data for Thursday night into Friday. But a larger storm system is expected to cut through the middle of the country. Southern Minnesota and northern Iowa appears to be riding the northern extent of this storms potential. The disagreement mainly...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Light wintry mix possible Monday morning

A small system will be moving through Sunday night into Monday, bringing clouds to Iowa and Minnesota. It will also bring a small chance of some wintry precipitation. Snow showers, freezing rain/drizzle will be possible, especially across North Iowa. While no accumulation is expected, even this light precipitation could make roads a bit slick for the Monday morning commute. Give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning, and use caution if snow or freezing rain is falling.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Multiple rounds of light snow this week

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, albeit cloudier and slightly cooler.Expect a light, freezing drizzle that turns to snow for I-90 during the morning commute. Monday's high will hit 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will drop into the mid-to-low 20s before we return to the 30s Thursday and beyond.  There will be multiple light rounds of snow this week, but most miss central Minnesota to the north. Northern Minnesota will see a round of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 2-3 inches total. The metro has a chance for very light snow on Wednesday.We're watching another chance of a wintry mix that looks to be for southern Minnesota on Thursday.Temps are in the 20s this week and slightly warming. There's another snow chance for the weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

NWS: 'Safe to say' more active weather is ahead

Maybe this will be a year where there's no talk of a brown Christmas in Minnesota. Last year, 1.2 inches of snow was recorded at MSP Airport in November and it all melted by December. And then there was a tornado outbreak five days after a snowstorm dumped 11.8 inches on the Twin Cities Dec. 10-11. That severe weather outbreak wiped out all of the snow and there was pretty much no snow on the ground for Christmas 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Cool, cloudy Monday with chances of snow ahead

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will offer a cooler, cloudier start to the week, and there are a couple of chances of snow in the extended forecast. Highs will be below average across Minnesota, with the Twin Cities topping out around 29 degrees. Flurries could pop up in parts of the state in the mid-afternoon.Tuesday will be a couple of degrees cooler, and we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. The metro should stay dry, but up north could get about a half an inch of snow in the morning and early afternoon.Wednesday will be even cooler and bring a chance of snow showers.By Thursday, temperatures should be back to the 30s, and the weekend looks even warmer. More snow showers are possible Saturday and Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

After 40 Years, Restaurant In Southeast Minnesota Is Closing

After 40 years, a well-known restaurant and bar in Southeast Minnesota is closing for good. Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar In Southeast Minnesota is Closing. A few days ago, Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar posted the following sad news on its Facebook page:. After many years of happily serving our community, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

On This Day in 2017…

…We hit a record high for December 4th of 64°F. Not only is this the record for this day, but it is also tied with the record for the warmest temperature hit in the month of December OVERALL at Rochester International Airport. It is tied with December 15, 2021 (the day with all the tornadoes in our area) for a high of 64°F. We did not get anywhere near that warm on December 4th, but we did see a nice increase compared to Saturday. Temperatures will slightly cool off going forward, but not overwhelmingly cool off.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome

Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Agreement Averts Threatened Strike by 15,000 Minnesota Nurses

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a threatened strike by 15,000 union nurses in Minnesota has been averted. The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced the union and negotiators for hospitals in the Twin Cities and the Duluth area have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract. A planned strike that was scheduled to begin on Sunday has been called off as the nurses review the proposed agreement and vote on it.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says that a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. tonight. (Friday) Officials say that total snow accumulations of up to two inches is possible. In addition, winds gusting as high as 45 mph will make for difficult driving conditions at times.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
BURNSVILLE, MN
KFIL Radio

NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December

You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
MINNESOTA STATE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

6 of the Best Hotels with a Water Park in Minnesota

Walking around a foreign city, you’re excited and grateful to be in a new place. However, you keep checking your maps to try to find the activities that you had lined up for the day. The Uber hasn’t shown up, you’re a little bit lost, and all you really...
MINNESOTA STATE
