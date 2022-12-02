ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week in ‘Raises’: Bionaut Labs Grabs $43M, Embodied Lands $19.2M

By Decerry Donato
 4 days ago

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Robotics company Bionaut Labs raised fresh funding to advance its first-in-class micro-robotic technology and remove the barriers to treat rare and debilitating diseases, while digital pathology company PictorLabs launched out of stealth and will use its funding to continue developing an AI-powered virtual staining platform and accelerate clinical research to improve patient outcomes.

Venture Capital

Bionaut Labs, a Los Angeles-based miniature robotics company raised $43.2 million in a Series B financing round led by Khosla Ventures.

Pasadena-based robotics startup Embodied raised $19.2 million, per an SEC filing.

PictorLabs, a Los Angeles-based digital pathology company, raised a $15.2 million financing round led by M Ventures, SCC Soft Computer, and Koç Holding.

Per an SEC filing, BeatClub, a West Hollywood-based digital global marketplace for music creators, raised $9.3 million.

Midnight, a Los Angeles-based gaming startup raised a $7.5 million seed funding round led by Shima Capital.

Monrovia-based precision medicine platform Acurastem raised $3.1 million in funding, per an SEC filing.

Funds

Per an SEC filing, Los Angeles-based investment firm Manhattan West, raised $42 million in funding.

Raises is dot.LA's weekly feature highlighting venture capital funding news across Southern California's tech and startup ecosystem.

