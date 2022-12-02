ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disgraced FTX Boss Bankman-Fried's Parents Bought Bahamas Property Worth $121 Million Before His Crypto Empire Fell

Slide 1 of 6: The crypto firm FTX collapsed spectacularly this month, with CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's personal worth wiped from $16 billion to zero. The company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and details about executives' spending are coming to light. Notably, FTX reportedly bought property worth $121 million in the two years before the business ran aground, including a $16.4 million vacation home in the Bahamas for Bankman-Fried's parents. Several other luxury beachfront homes were also purchased by the company. Read on to find out more about the company's real-estate buying binge, the extent of the company's collapse, and why a CEO brought in to restructure the bankrupt firm called its financial situation "unprecedented."
decrypt.co

Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets

Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
Gizmodo

Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse

The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...

