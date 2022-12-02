Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen Rehearsal Unearthed On ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape’ [Stream]

Today North Beach is a peaceful, law-abiding neighborhood, its tranquility broken only by dance music emanating from the bars on Upper Grant, the brays of tech bros partying on roofs and the occasional howl from someone looking for the ghosts of Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac. But in the early 20th century, North Beach and Telegraph Hill were home to a large contingent of juvenile delinquents, most of them Italian. Although many committed only minor misdeeds, some engaged in more serious crimes. It took the...

