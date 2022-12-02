ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen Rehearsal Unearthed On ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape’ [Stream]

By Michael Broerman
liveforlivemusic.com
 4 days ago
San Francisco Examiner

New Hallmark Christmas movie has surprising San Francisco setting

One of San Francisco's oldest institutions is the surprising setting of a new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set in The City. "A Big Fat Family Christmas," which premiered last Friday on the Hallmark Channel and airs again Wednesday night at 8 p.m. PT, spends significant time in a fictional recreation of the San Francisco Chronicle newsroom. The paper has called The City home since 1865. The movie follows two Chronicle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Most Famous $72 Bowl of Fried Rice Is Coming Back

In an Instagram post on Monday, Inner Richmond Vietnamese restaurant Lily announced that its most notoriously pricey dish is set to return. It’s called DB Fried Rice, and it is certainly a decadent option, replete with rock shrimp, Hokkaido uni, A5 wagyu beef, trout roe from Tsar Nicoulai caviar and Urbani truffle caviar, as well as both king crab and Dungeness crab. Served as part of a five-course, New Year’s Eve tasting menu, it will also be available for 50 to-go orders.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-05-22 Hundreds pack SF BART station for underground prank

On Saturday afternoon, more than one hundred people huddled inside the Embarcadero BART station, but it wasn’t because they were trying to avoid the rain.  Down on the platform, a red carpet led to a plexiglass podium and a step-and-repeat backdrop covered in BART logos. Light jazz played from a small speaker. Some in the crowd wore formal, well-tailored suits; others looked like they arrived straight from Burning Man. Everyone, including confused bystanders, was handed official “full access” lanyards. Welcome to the city's hottest underground art show: BART Basel. • ‘Decades of SF history was lost’ after fire in SoMa
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

East Side Story: When Italian youth gangs roamed Telegraph Hill

Today North Beach is a peaceful, law-abiding neighborhood, its tranquility broken only by dance music emanating from the bars on Upper Grant, the brays of tech bros partying on roofs and the occasional howl from someone looking for the ghosts of Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac. But in the early 20th century, North Beach and Telegraph Hill were home to a large contingent of juvenile delinquents, most of them Italian. Although many committed only minor misdeeds, some engaged in more serious crimes. It took the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula

A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
PALO ALTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Oakland may rename street to honor legendary rapper Too Short

By Aja Seldon Published December 2, 2022, 3:18 PM OAKLAND, Calif. - Too $hort, an iconic fixture in the Oakland rap scene and proclaimed "Godfather of Bay Area hip hop"  - a title that no one dares contest - will likely have a street named after him. Foothill Boulevard between High Street and 47th Avenue could soon be better known as The post Oakland may rename street to honor legendary rapper Too Short appeared first on KION546.
OAKLAND, CA
amateurtraveler.com

Fun Things to do in Downtown San Jose at Night

San Jose, California, is more than computer chips and software nerds. The largest city in the San Francisco Bay area has professional sports, live entertainment, cool restaurants, urban breweries, and wineries. If you are looking for a night out in the city, here are some suggestions from a long-time resident of San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash

A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
BURLINGAME, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

A massive, floating swimming pool on San Francisco Bay? Here’s where a developer wants to build it

Ever wished you could swim on the bay without actually immersing yourself in the frigid, murky water?. A new proposal would turn an old pier on the San Francisco waterfront into the Bay Area’s first public floating pool, where guests could swim laps, play water polo or lounge in a hot tub while soaking up a view of the Bay Bridge. The plan also includes offices, shops and apartments — and for those who do prefer cold salt water, a protected cove for open water swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
spoonuniversity.com

Don’t Be Too Chicken to Queue for San Tung’s Fried Chicken!

Tucked into a small corner on Irving Street, San Francisco, lies one of the best fried chicken places I’ve ever had the pleasure of tasting. Evident by the crowds that swarm the storefront during lunch and dinner times, San Tung is unbeatable in its northern Chinese cuisine. The Inspiration...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

