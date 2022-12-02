Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen Rehearsal Unearthed On ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape’ [Stream]

Read full article on original website
Bob Weir Joins Nathaniel Rateliff For Bob Dylan, The Band, Dead Covers In Menlo Park [Videos]
Bob Weir has found himself a new hotspot at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, CA. Last month, the Grateful Dead singer/guitarist joined The Terrapin Family Band for a pre-Thanksgiving show and then last week returned to lend Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats a hand during a four-song encore.
KSAN (107.7 The Bone)/San Francisco Brings Back Nikki Blakk For Afternoons
CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO has brought back former BONE personality NIKKI BLAKK for afternoons replacing JOE "JOE HAWK" CECCOTTI who has left the station. BLAKK, who rocked KSAN for a decade until leaving in 2015 for the concert business, will start MONDAY, DECEMBER 5th. KSAN...
The Most Famous North Beach Club You’ve Never Been to Is Poised To Reopen
The famed Savoy Tivoli club in North Beach has been many things to many people over the years—as its tagline goes, “a favorite of hippies and Beats, punks and preps, ladies and gents.”. These chameleon-like capabilities are perhaps the key to ensuring the club’s enduring survival through so...
New Hallmark Christmas movie has surprising San Francisco setting
One of San Francisco's oldest institutions is the surprising setting of a new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set in The City. "A Big Fat Family Christmas," which premiered last Friday on the Hallmark Channel and airs again Wednesday night at 8 p.m. PT, spends significant time in a fictional recreation of the San Francisco Chronicle newsroom. The paper has called The City home since 1865. The movie follows two Chronicle...
San Francisco’s Most Famous $72 Bowl of Fried Rice Is Coming Back
In an Instagram post on Monday, Inner Richmond Vietnamese restaurant Lily announced that its most notoriously pricey dish is set to return. It’s called DB Fried Rice, and it is certainly a decadent option, replete with rock shrimp, Hokkaido uni, A5 wagyu beef, trout roe from Tsar Nicoulai caviar and Urbani truffle caviar, as well as both king crab and Dungeness crab. Served as part of a five-course, New Year’s Eve tasting menu, it will also be available for 50 to-go orders.
One of San Francisco's best pizzas now comes with a pre-rolled joint
Both the pizza and the joint are decorated in the fantastical art of local artist Jeremy Fish.
The Daily 12-05-22 Hundreds pack SF BART station for underground prank
On Saturday afternoon, more than one hundred people huddled inside the Embarcadero BART station, but it wasn’t because they were trying to avoid the rain. Down on the platform, a red carpet led to a plexiglass podium and a step-and-repeat backdrop covered in BART logos. Light jazz played from a small speaker. Some in the crowd wore formal, well-tailored suits; others looked like they arrived straight from Burning Man. Everyone, including confused bystanders, was handed official “full access” lanyards. Welcome to the city's hottest underground art show: BART Basel. • ‘Decades of SF history was lost’ after fire in SoMa
San Francisco’s Ugliest Sunken Pavilion Is Now a ‘Winter Wanderland’
Hallidie Plaza, that open-air subterranean pit connecting the mezzanine level of Powell BART to the cable-car turnaround at the foot of Powell Street, has been transformed for the holidays. Formerly a barren nowhere, it’s been seriously spruced up—and pine’d up and fir’d up. The Union Square...
East Side Story: When Italian youth gangs roamed Telegraph Hill
Today North Beach is a peaceful, law-abiding neighborhood, its tranquility broken only by dance music emanating from the bars on Upper Grant, the brays of tech bros partying on roofs and the occasional howl from someone looking for the ghosts of Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac. But in the early 20th century, North Beach and Telegraph Hill were home to a large contingent of juvenile delinquents, most of them Italian. Although many committed only minor misdeeds, some engaged in more serious crimes. It took the...
6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide
California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants has now been released. Find out which ones got on - and fell off the 2022 list.
Bethlehem A.D., Bay Area’s ‘Disneyland of Nativity scenes,’ to close after 30 years
Bethlehem A.D. actors are reportedly donning their robes and armor one last time.
Here's an inside look at holiday pop-up bar now open in Bay Area
If you buy some of the festive glassware as you're getting your holiday cheer on, 10% of proceeds will go to a nonprofit eye care organization working with local communities all around the world.
Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula
A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
The most expensive home for sale in San Francisco just got a price cut
Even with the price cut, it's still San Francisco's priciest listing.
Oakland may rename street to honor legendary rapper Too Short
By Aja Seldon Published December 2, 2022, 3:18 PM OAKLAND, Calif. - Too $hort, an iconic fixture in the Oakland rap scene and proclaimed "Godfather of Bay Area hip hop" - a title that no one dares contest - will likely have a street named after him. Foothill Boulevard between High Street and 47th Avenue could soon be better known as The post Oakland may rename street to honor legendary rapper Too Short appeared first on KION546.
Hundreds pack San Francisco BART station for return of underground prank
The second year of BART Basel was "both delightful, and, like, terrifying."
Fun Things to do in Downtown San Jose at Night
San Jose, California, is more than computer chips and software nerds. The largest city in the San Francisco Bay area has professional sports, live entertainment, cool restaurants, urban breweries, and wineries. If you are looking for a night out in the city, here are some suggestions from a long-time resident of San Jose.
SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash
A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
A massive, floating swimming pool on San Francisco Bay? Here’s where a developer wants to build it
Ever wished you could swim on the bay without actually immersing yourself in the frigid, murky water?. A new proposal would turn an old pier on the San Francisco waterfront into the Bay Area’s first public floating pool, where guests could swim laps, play water polo or lounge in a hot tub while soaking up a view of the Bay Bridge. The plan also includes offices, shops and apartments — and for those who do prefer cold salt water, a protected cove for open water swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding.
Don’t Be Too Chicken to Queue for San Tung’s Fried Chicken!
Tucked into a small corner on Irving Street, San Francisco, lies one of the best fried chicken places I’ve ever had the pleasure of tasting. Evident by the crowds that swarm the storefront during lunch and dinner times, San Tung is unbeatable in its northern Chinese cuisine. The Inspiration...
