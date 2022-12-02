Shania Twain opened up about an abusive relationship with her stepfather, and why she tried to alter her appearance because of it. Twain spoke about it in a new interview with The Sunday Times, revealing that she “hid myself and I would flatten my boobs,” to change her body image. She continued: “I would wear bras that were too small for me, and I'd wear two, play it down until there was nothing girl about me. Make it easier to go unnoticed. Because, oh my gosh, it was terrible — you didn't want to be a girl in my house. …Then you go into society and you're a girl and you're getting the normal other unpleasant stuff too, and that reinforces it. So then you think, ‘Oh, I guess it's just s---ty to be a girl. Oh, it's so s---ty to have boobs.’ I was ashamed of being a girl.

