Marinette, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Attorney appointed to teen girl charged in fatal crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 15-year-old girl charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a fatal, high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay had another court hearing Tuesday afternoon. This time, she had an attorney assigned to her case. Sienna Pecore, 15, is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan reports 11,918 COVID-19 cases, 242 new deaths

Michigan identified 11,918 new coronavirus infections and 242 new COVID-19 deaths last week, according to the latest update by the Department of Health and Human Services. The new cases bumped the state’s seven-day average up 32% from 1,010 cases per day to 1,333. MDHHS didn’t indicate if there was a backlog of cases responsible for the increase, or if coronavirus cases were trending up.
MICHIGAN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Investigation continues into police shooting in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal shooting by a Shawano Police officer. Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol in these investigations. “The involved officers have been cooperative with this investigation, and have met...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
thebaycities.com

FLOW is expanding to Marinette County in 2023

After two successful years of serving Forest, Langlade, and Oconto Counties as part of the Wisconsin Lake Monitoring and Protection Network (LMPN), FLOW AIS will add Marinette County to its coverage area in January 2023. FLOW AIS coordinates and promotes various initiatives such as the Citize’s Lake Monitoring Network (CLMN), Clean Boats, Clean Waters (CBCW), Landing Blitz, Drain Campaign, Purple Loosestrife Biocontrol, and other DNR initiatives through the Lake Monitoring and Protection Network. FLOW AIS Coordinator Derek Thorn says, “AIS Snapshot Day is the third Saturday in August. It is a Statewide program day where the public and volunteers can get involved.”
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
The Grand Rapids Press

Prosecutors want life sentence for Whitmer kidnapping plot leader

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Federal prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a Grand Rapids area man they say was a ringleader in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox, 39, of Wyoming, is to be sentenced Dec. 12 in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids after he was convicted in August on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin officials warn of scam call demanding money from seniors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are warning seniors Monday of a phone scam where the caller pretends to be a person of authority to demand an in-person payment. A coalition of law enforcement led by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General Josh Kaul explained that the scam starts when a senior receives a phone call from someone pretending to be a law enforcement official or an attorney.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Competency Issues Continue To Surround Murder Case

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Despite ruling Taylor Schabusiness competent to stand trial for allegedly killing and decapitating a man, the judge has opened the door to reconsider the ruling. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad...
GREEN BAY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin State Patrol's December Law of the Month

Winter weather is a regular part of life in Wisconsin and it can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads. It’s harder to control or stop a vehicle in snow, sleet, and ice. Last season, winter weather contributed to more than 15,000 crashes that killed 38 people in Wisconsin. “We remind every driver to refresh your winter driving habits.
WISCONSIN STATE
MLive

Michigan man, 70, arrested for making bomb threat againt U.P. hospital

MARQUETTE, MI – A Michigan man is in jail and facing charges after allegedly making a bomb threat against an Upper Peninsula hospital Friday morning, Dec. 2, police said. Around 3:40 a.m., the Marquette Police Department was called to UP Hospital System-Marquette due to a bomb threat, WLUC reports. An unknown male had contacted the hospital and said explosives were in the facility. The hospital was put in lockdown while an explosive detection K9, police officers and hospital security searched for the bombs. Nothing suspicious was found. The lockdown was lifted at 6:20 a.m.
MARQUETTE, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
