After two successful years of serving Forest, Langlade, and Oconto Counties as part of the Wisconsin Lake Monitoring and Protection Network (LMPN), FLOW AIS will add Marinette County to its coverage area in January 2023. FLOW AIS coordinates and promotes various initiatives such as the Citize’s Lake Monitoring Network (CLMN), Clean Boats, Clean Waters (CBCW), Landing Blitz, Drain Campaign, Purple Loosestrife Biocontrol, and other DNR initiatives through the Lake Monitoring and Protection Network. FLOW AIS Coordinator Derek Thorn says, “AIS Snapshot Day is the third Saturday in August. It is a Statewide program day where the public and volunteers can get involved.”

MARINETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO