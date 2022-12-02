Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34-year-old Wisconsin man overdoses at Belleville rest stop
Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent drug overdose after a man was pronounced dead in the parking lot of a Wayne County rest area.
WBAY Green Bay
Attorney appointed to teen girl charged in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 15-year-old girl charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a fatal, high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay had another court hearing Tuesday afternoon. This time, she had an attorney assigned to her case. Sienna Pecore, 15, is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the...
WBAY Green Bay
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
wtmj.com
“I won’t hesitate to kill you”: Wisconsin’s dating app predator faces charges for kidnapping, threatening elderly woman
MILWAUKEE — Court documents obtained by WTMJ confirmed that Timothy Olson, the man accused of using dating apps to take advantage of women across parts of Wisconsin, is facing five separate charges for his string of violent crimes. According to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court,...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
Michigan reports 11,918 COVID-19 cases, 242 new deaths
Michigan identified 11,918 new coronavirus infections and 242 new COVID-19 deaths last week, according to the latest update by the Department of Health and Human Services. The new cases bumped the state’s seven-day average up 32% from 1,010 cases per day to 1,333. MDHHS didn’t indicate if there was a backlog of cases responsible for the increase, or if coronavirus cases were trending up.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOJ: farm owner, two others charged with conspiring to overspread manure
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about an alleged conspiracy to overspread manure that resulted in high E. Coli bacteria readings. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against three people for allegedly conspiring to submit forged report to the...
WBAY Green Bay
Investigation continues into police shooting in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal shooting by a Shawano Police officer. Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol in these investigations. “The involved officers have been cooperative with this investigation, and have met...
thebaycities.com
FLOW is expanding to Marinette County in 2023
After two successful years of serving Forest, Langlade, and Oconto Counties as part of the Wisconsin Lake Monitoring and Protection Network (LMPN), FLOW AIS will add Marinette County to its coverage area in January 2023. FLOW AIS coordinates and promotes various initiatives such as the Citize’s Lake Monitoring Network (CLMN), Clean Boats, Clean Waters (CBCW), Landing Blitz, Drain Campaign, Purple Loosestrife Biocontrol, and other DNR initiatives through the Lake Monitoring and Protection Network. FLOW AIS Coordinator Derek Thorn says, “AIS Snapshot Day is the third Saturday in August. It is a Statewide program day where the public and volunteers can get involved.”
Prosecutors want life sentence for Whitmer kidnapping plot leader
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Federal prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a Grand Rapids area man they say was a ringleader in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox, 39, of Wyoming, is to be sentenced Dec. 12 in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids after he was convicted in August on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ local auto repair shop
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old in Green Bay was charged for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ a local auto repair shop over an alleged incident back in February. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Brandon Johnson was charged with making terrorist...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin officials warn of scam call demanding money from seniors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are warning seniors Monday of a phone scam where the caller pretends to be a person of authority to demand an in-person payment. A coalition of law enforcement led by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General Josh Kaul explained that the scam starts when a senior receives a phone call from someone pretending to be a law enforcement official or an attorney.
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
Jan. 6 special counsel seeks communication records between Trump and Wayne County officials
A special counsel looking into last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol and the probe into former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents has subpoenaed local officials in Michigan. Special counsel Jack Smith requested records from Wayne County, along with cities in Arizona and Wisconsin, that...
Pedestrian safety improvements planned for dangerous areas along Amtrak’s Michigan Line
ANN ARBOR, MI - A slew of improvements aimed at making dangerous sections of Amtrak’s passenger rail route safer for pedestrians are coming to Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and other Michigan cities. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a series of public meetings in December to fill residents in...
94.3 Jack FM
Competency Issues Continue To Surround Murder Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Despite ruling Taylor Schabusiness competent to stand trial for allegedly killing and decapitating a man, the judge has opened the door to reconsider the ruling. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol's December Law of the Month
Winter weather is a regular part of life in Wisconsin and it can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads. It’s harder to control or stop a vehicle in snow, sleet, and ice. Last season, winter weather contributed to more than 15,000 crashes that killed 38 people in Wisconsin. “We remind every driver to refresh your winter driving habits.
Michigan man, 70, arrested for making bomb threat againt U.P. hospital
MARQUETTE, MI – A Michigan man is in jail and facing charges after allegedly making a bomb threat against an Upper Peninsula hospital Friday morning, Dec. 2, police said. Around 3:40 a.m., the Marquette Police Department was called to UP Hospital System-Marquette due to a bomb threat, WLUC reports. An unknown male had contacted the hospital and said explosives were in the facility. The hospital was put in lockdown while an explosive detection K9, police officers and hospital security searched for the bombs. Nothing suspicious was found. The lockdown was lifted at 6:20 a.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
WLUC
Children were in apartment when woman was fatally shot, Marinette police say
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette police are holding a 31-year-old man in connection with a woman’s shooting death Thursday afternoon in what police tell us was a domestic situation. Police were told there was a woman with a gunshot wound at Trolley Station Apartments on Main St. just after...
