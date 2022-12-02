Read full article on original website
Dia Ware
4d ago
Man was out on bond from 4 other charges! Damn tired of catch and release!! Wish these sorry judges could be sued when let someone out like this criminal and they hurt/kill an innocent person! Judges must start doing their jobs and be accountable when they don’t!
coladaily.com
Lexington police still searching for suspects in October apartment shooting
Lexington Police Department (LPD) detectives are still investigating a shooting that took place Oct. 9 at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main St. According to the department, officers responded to a call of gunfire at the apartment complex around 10 a.m., and found a man who had been shot several times in the lower body outside of his apartment.
Lexington shooting investigation continues, police ask public for information
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a shooting at an apartment back in October. Police say the shooting happened on October 9, 2022, at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main Street in Lexington. Investigators say they...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington teacher arrested after gun found in car
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities says 54 year-old Susan Horton of Lexington was arrested after officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School. The Lexington Police Department says on Dec. 2 School Resource Officers received an anonymous tip that the high school teacher told students she had a gun in her car.
WIS-TV
River Bluff teacher arrested after gun found in car
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A River Bluff teacher is facing charges Tuesday after investigators found a gun in her vehicle on school grounds. Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington was cited on a weapons law violation. On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Green said School Resource...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg authorities charge two suspects in murder case
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced two suspects have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in his yard. Investigators say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on Nov. 29 after a deceased male was reported. The victim was believed to have been shot the previous night.
WRDW-TV
Coroner identifies child struck on Columbia Highway in Monetta
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday just before noon, a child was killed by a car traveling on Columbia Highway. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, 4-year-old Zaviaion Stewart was walking along the highway near Academy Street with their siblings when Stewart tried to cross the road. At...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Lugoff man involved in shooting, injuring two identified
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The individual involved in a November shooting that injured two has been identified, say police. Sumter Police says Terrance Demetrius Hall is wanted on attempted murder charges following an Althea Circle resident shooting. Two men, both 29, were found inside the residence on Nov. 11 with...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man sentenced 10 years on drug, firearm charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to carrying a firearm and possession of crack cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. According to authorities, Derek Taft Evans, 45, was stopped for speeding by a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy...
WIS-TV
Man wanted in connection with Sumter County shooting incident
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police have identified and are searching for man involved in a shooting incident last month. Officials said Terrance Demetrius Hall, 43, of Lugoff, is wanted on attempted murder charges. On Friday, November 11, police were called around midnight to a home on Althea Circle in...
abccolumbia.com
Calhoun deputies searching for man wanted in armed robbery
CALHOUN, S.C. (WOLO)— Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted in connection with an armed robbery. Deputies say the suspect entered the Enmarket on Columbia Road at Burke Road in Saint Matthews on Dec. 2 around 5:45 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a weapon.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5. The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.
Police investigating after man shot, wounded at I-77 travel stop in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one person was later found wounded after reports of shots fired at an often busy stop for travelers and truck drivers. The department said the call came in just before 11 p.m. that there had been shots fired in the parking lot of the Love's Travel Stop at 2015 Bluff Road which is just off I-77.
WIS-TV
Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County
UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person […]
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating death of 4-year-old struck, killed by vehicle
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Sunday morning around 11:44 am on US 1 near Academy Street. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 4-year-old Zaviaion Stewart of Monetta, S.C. According to the Coroner, Stewart along with their siblings were walking home on Columbia […]
Students tasered, arrested after cafeteria fight at Richland Northeast High
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say two students were tasered after a fight inside the cafeteria at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia. According to officers, the two male students, who are related, got into a fight with other students Monday. Deputies say two school resource officers attempted to separate the pair but that they refused to comply with commands. Deputies also claim the two tried to break free from them and continued fighting.
coladaily.com
Cayce Police investigate shots fired at Love's Travel Stop
Cayce Police officers responded to a call regarding shots fired in the Love’s Travel Stop parking lot, located at 2015 Bluff Road. According to officials, the incident occurred Saturday around 10:47 p.m. While responding to the call, officers were subsequently notified of a vehicle that overturned on the Interstate 77 exit ramp off Bluff Road. It is believed that the driver and occupants of the overturned vehicle were involved in the shooting. All occupants fled the scene on foot.
WIS-TV
Two students arrested after fight at Midlands high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports two students at Richland Northeast have been arrested for fighting. Officials said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who are brothers, have been charged with multiple offenses after assaulting other students and a deputy. School resource officers responded to a...
WIS-TV
Lexington police searching for suspects involved in alleged trailer theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for suspects who are accused of stealing a trailer on Nov.1 from Q’s Quik Mini Storage. Police say the incident took place on Industrial Drive. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid Cargo with dimensions of 8 1/2 feet by 20 feet.
coladaily.com
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug and gun crimes
A 45-year-old Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Monday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of South Carolina, the evidence presented to the...
