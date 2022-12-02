ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 2

Dia Ware
4d ago

Man was out on bond from 4 other charges! Damn tired of catch and release!! Wish these sorry judges could be sued when let someone out like this criminal and they hurt/kill an innocent person! Judges must start doing their jobs and be accountable when they don’t!

Reply
2
Related
coladaily.com

Lexington police still searching for suspects in October apartment shooting

Lexington Police Department (LPD) detectives are still investigating a shooting that took place Oct. 9 at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main St. According to the department, officers responded to a call of gunfire at the apartment complex around 10 a.m., and found a man who had been shot several times in the lower body outside of his apartment.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington teacher arrested after gun found in car

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities says 54 year-old Susan Horton of Lexington was arrested after officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School. The Lexington Police Department says on Dec. 2 School Resource Officers received an anonymous tip that the high school teacher told students she had a gun in her car.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

River Bluff teacher arrested after gun found in car

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A River Bluff teacher is facing charges Tuesday after investigators found a gun in her vehicle on school grounds. Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington was cited on a weapons law violation. On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Green said School Resource...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg authorities charge two suspects in murder case

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced two suspects have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in his yard. Investigators say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on Nov. 29 after a deceased male was reported. The victim was believed to have been shot the previous night.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies child struck on Columbia Highway in Monetta

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday just before noon, a child was killed by a car traveling on Columbia Highway. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, 4-year-old Zaviaion Stewart was walking along the highway near Academy Street with their siblings when Stewart tried to cross the road. At...
MONETTA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police: Lugoff man involved in shooting, injuring two identified

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The individual involved in a November shooting that injured two has been identified, say police. Sumter Police says Terrance Demetrius Hall is wanted on attempted murder charges following an Althea Circle resident shooting. Two men, both 29, were found inside the residence on Nov. 11 with...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man sentenced 10 years on drug, firearm charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to carrying a firearm and possession of crack cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. According to authorities, Derek Taft Evans, 45, was stopped for speeding by a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Man wanted in connection with Sumter County shooting incident

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police have identified and are searching for man involved in a shooting incident last month. Officials said Terrance Demetrius Hall, 43, of Lugoff, is wanted on attempted murder charges. On Friday, November 11, police were called around midnight to a home on Althea Circle in...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Calhoun deputies searching for man wanted in armed robbery

CALHOUN, S.C. (WOLO)— Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted in connection with an armed robbery. Deputies say the suspect entered the Enmarket on Columbia Road at Burke Road in Saint Matthews on Dec. 2 around 5:45 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a weapon.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5. The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County

UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Students tasered, arrested after cafeteria fight at Richland Northeast High

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say two students were tasered after a fight inside the cafeteria at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia. According to officers, the two male students, who are related, got into a fight with other students Monday. Deputies say two school resource officers attempted to separate the pair but that they refused to comply with commands. Deputies also claim the two tried to break free from them and continued fighting.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Cayce Police investigate shots fired at Love's Travel Stop

Cayce Police officers responded to a call regarding shots fired in the Love’s Travel Stop parking lot, located at 2015 Bluff Road. According to officials, the incident occurred Saturday around 10:47 p.m. While responding to the call, officers were subsequently notified of a vehicle that overturned on the Interstate 77 exit ramp off Bluff Road. It is believed that the driver and occupants of the overturned vehicle were involved in the shooting. All occupants fled the scene on foot.
WIS-TV

Two students arrested after fight at Midlands high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports two students at Richland Northeast have been arrested for fighting. Officials said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who are brothers, have been charged with multiple offenses after assaulting other students and a deputy. School resource officers responded to a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug and gun crimes

A 45-year-old Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Monday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of South Carolina, the evidence presented to the...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy