No. 2 Michigan beats Purdue 43-22 for Big Ten crown
INDIANAPOLIS – Donovan Edwards' quick-hitting sprints changed everything for No. 2 Michigan. Again. Now they're hoping it propels them toward another championship. Edwards ran for 185 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for three scores and Michigan beat Purdue 43-22 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game for its second straight conference title and a likely No. 2 playoff seed.
Michigan football beats Purdue to claim second-straight Big Ten championship
INDIANAPOLIS – Michigan football defeated Purdue on Saturday, 43-22, to remain undefeated and claim its second-straight Big Ten championship. The Wolverines have 13 wins in a season for the first time in program history and will have a chance to add to that total in the College Football Playoff. Michigan will likely earn the No. 2 seed behind defending champion Georgia when the final CFP rankings are announced Sunday.
Michigan earns No. 2 seed in College Football Playoff for 2nd-straight year; will play No. 3 TCU
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan earned the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff for the second season in a row and will play No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on New Year’s Eve. Here are the final rankings:. Georgia. Michigan. TCU. Ohio State. The...
What’s being done after deer with heads stuck in Halloween buckets spotted in Bloomfield Hills, Troy
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A deer with its head stuck in a Halloween bucket was spotted on a security camera in Bloomfield Hills on Saturday. According to Amber Ficarro, the first documented sighting of the deer was on Dec. 1, which means the deer has been unable to eat or drink for at least six days.
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $150K Powerball prize
LANSING, Mich. – A St. Clair Shores woman’s dream of winning big came true when she won a $150,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Joyce Ewald, 70, matched four white balls and the Powerball – 28-45-53-56-69 PB:20 – in the Nov. 5 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $150,000. She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.
University of Michigan professor, former director of Mcity Huei Peng passes away
ANN ARBOR – Longtime professor at the University of Michigan, Huei Peng, passed away on Nov. 17, 2022. In 1993, Peng joined U-M’s department of mechanical engineering where he became the Roger L. McCarthy Professor of Mechanical Engineering. Between 2016-2021, he served as the director of the university’s autonomous vehicle testing facility and public-private research partnership, Mcity.
You’ll want to dip these tacos
There’s a saying that food brings people together, and you could say that’s the case for one Southwest Detroit couple. It even led them to open their own taco business. Jason Stevens and Julie Stevens are the husband-wife duo behind Detroit Loves Tacos. “She cooked for me about three times and it was a wrap after that,” Jason said, expressing how Julie’s food won his heart. He encouraged Julie to follow her passion for cooking, which eventually led them to open their taco business inside a liquor store in Detroit.
Michigan Lottery: Watch out for scammers claiming to be lottery agents, prize winners
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Lottery wants people to be aware of scammers who are claiming to be lottery agents or prize winners. The Michigan Lottery processes all prize claims for free, and players must have a valid winning ticket to claim a prize. If you haven’t bought a Lottery ticket or played a Lottery game, there’s no way you could win a prize.
MDARD: Oakland County kitten positive for rabies was humanely euthanized
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has released a statement about a 6-month-old unvaccinated kitten in Oakland County that was infected with rabies. Officials say that the stray kitten was found about six weeks prior to its rabies diagnosis. It is reported that the...
These Detroit food, drink finds made me happy in 2022
DETROIT – Well, the year is coming to an end. Oh, 2022, we hardly knew you. But before this thing wraps up, I thought it would be fun for just a normal guy (me) to review some of my favorite things I found around Detroit this year. I’m not...
Former University of Michigan professor cleared of criminal charges
ANN ARBOR – Former University of Michigan computer science professor Peter Chen was found not guilty of first degree criminal sexual misconduct in the Washtenaw County Circuit Court on Monday. Chen was arraigned on a criminal charge on Jan. 27, 2021 and immediately placed on administrative leave by his...
Here’s which warming centers are operating around Ann Arbor this winter
ANN ARBOR – With temperatures dropping, and both snow and rain on the way, warming centers have opened their doors for Ann Arborites needing shelter. Several local churches, organizations and nonprofits are offering their spaces as daytime warming shelters. No pre-registration is necessary. Here’s where they can be found:...
Traveler looks for answers after finding his SUV on bricks at Detroit Metro Airport
DETROIT – A family who flew back from a holiday trip found their brand-new SUV left on blocks at the Detroit Metro Airport inside the big blue deck at the Evans terminal. Joe Hebeka shot a video to show exactly how he found his new Jeep Wagoneer inside DTW’s big blue deck parking structure when he got off a flight last Monday (Nov. 28).
Witness reacts to viral car stunt video from Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – The viral video of a driver doing dangerous stunts in front of police officers now has the attention of the Detroit Police Department. The video went viral, and at one point, a man was seen lighting a ring of fire in the intersection of 7 Mile and Greenfield roads.
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
Michigan State Police use chopper to assist Detroit police in arrest of carjacking suspect
DETROIT – The Michigan State Police used their chopper to help assist the Detroit Police Department in locating the vehicle involved in a carjacking incident over the weekend. The incident occurred on Friday (Dec. 2) when MSP located the alleged suspect near the Lodge Freeway and West Chicago. The...
Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl’s in Siren Hotel closes permanently
DETROIT – The retro-style brunch spot Karl’s located inside Detroit’s Siren Hotel has closed its doors, according to hotel officials. Karl’s opened on Aug. 29, 2019, and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. Williams has been recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist.
4 holiday gifts you can only get in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has tons of small businesses helping shoppers find the perfect holiday gifts for friends, family, coworkers and other loved ones. It can be hard finding the right gift, and even more difficult to find one that is special. Here are four gifts unique to...
Metro Detroit weather: Cool, cloudy and a couple cold rains worth watching
DETROIT – It’s a cold and clear start to our work and school week, happy Monday! Temperatures are in the lower 20s to middle 20s as you head outside any time before 8-9 a.m. with wind chills in the middle teens. That will warrant the full winter garb for that walk to work or school, or as the dog takes you for a walk. Just do your best to cover up while exposed skin could experience frostbite if left uncovered for 30-60 minutes. That being said, it’s not an unusually cold or windy morning, just cold enough to bundle up. The cold temps early are thanks in part to clear skies early but that will not last all day unfortunately.
Ann Arbor Rec & Ed opens registration for winter fitness classes
ANN ARBOR – Commit to starting 2023 off on a healthier note by signing up for a winter fitness class organized by Ann Arbor Public Schools Community Education and Recreation (Rec & Ed). Registration is now open for virtual, in-person and hybrid fitness and wellness courses including yoga, cardio...
